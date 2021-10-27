Oct. 27, 1818: Mary Jane Hendrix was born. She later married William Hyter Young. First Christian Church initially met in their home on Cedar Street. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Oct. 27, 1867: The Science Hill Male and Female Institute was dedicated. Embree Hoss spoke. (Source: Archives of Appalachia, Mary Hardin McCown Collection.)
Oct. 27, 1870: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesborough, ran the following notice to the stockholders of the Jonesborough and Reedy Creek Turnpike Company: “The stockholders in the Jonesborough, and Reedy Creek Turnpike Company, are hereby notified to come forward and pay the First Installment of Twelve and One-Half per cent, on their Stock. We need funds now, and hope there will be no delay.” The secretary and treasurer, M.S. Mahoney, signed the notice.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1870.
Oct. 27, 1886: The Morristown Gazette reported, “The Johnson City Comet says that Judge Jno. O. Smith has appointed Andrew F. Martin Clerk and Master at Blountville, vice (sic) Will H. Fain, resigned. It is said the office is in a bad shape and that Fain is two or three thousand dollars behind.”
Two thousand dollars in 1886 would be worth approximately $58,363 today, and $3000 from the same year would be worth almost $87,545 today. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Morristown Gazette was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee. The Comet was a weekly publication.
Oct. 27, 1894: Johnson City Court Records show that Frank Watson was fined $10 for “assisting a prisoner to escape from caboose.” There is no record if Mr. Watson paid the fine.
Ten dollars in 1894 is worth approximately $318 today.
Oct. 27, 1905: M.C. Bolton was in Knoxville, as was H.H. Carr, according to The Knoxville Sentinel.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1905; The Comet was a weekly publication.
Oct. 27, 1921: A century ago today, the Knoxville Sentinel in a follow-up to a story first reported yesterday, and with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Many people have sought to adopt the abandoned child left here and which is now in charge of the police matron.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 27, 1927: With a dateline from Erwin, the Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Ike Bennett, a lad who lives at Love Station, was painfully injured in an automobile accident near Love Station Tuesday evening. It is understood that Bennett was riding on the left rear fender of a Chevrolet roadster, driven by Sam Tipton, when a passing car cut too close and side swiped the Chevrolet, smashing the fender and cutting young Bennett’s leg. The extent of the injury has not been determined as yet. The boy was rushed to the Erwin General hospital (sic) for treatment. The driver of the other car was not known as he did not stop.”
Oct. 27, 1929: The Johnson City Chronicle, with a dateline of Elizabethton, reported, “The Doctors’ Hospital, located on Elk avenue (sic), over the Service Drug Store, will be moved to the old Elizabethton General Hospital building on Sunset Hill this next week, according to announcements made by Dr. J.B. Shoun, owner of the institution.”
The article continued, “Dr. Shoun states that move is being made on account of the need of additional space the new location furnishes. The building, since the Elizabethton General hospital (sic) now St. Elizabeth, moved to the new building, has housed the Sunset Inn, but is well equipped for a hospital. Miss Deby Carter, will be in charge as head nurse, assisted by Misses Zella McCloud and Nellie Dently.”
According to retired Judge Lynn Brown, Dr. Shoun was the physician for the Pittsburgh Lumber Company, which was located in Carter County. The Pittsburgh Lumber Company built the logging railroad up the Laurel Fork Creek.
Oct. 27, 1933: The Daily Press reported that Riley, a dog owned by Nat G. Taylor of Johnson City, was judged to be the best hound dog by the Virginia Fox Hunters Association.
The Daily Press was, and still is, a newspaper in Newport News, Virginia.
Oct. 27, 1944: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Mr. and Mrs. Carl Young, 218 East Ninth avenue (sic), have as their visitor, Mr. Young’s sister, Mrs. V.J. Peltiere and daughter, Agnes, of Oklahoma City.”
Oct. 27, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “’Day of prayer’ will be observed Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Munsey Memorial Methodist Church, and all women of the church are urged to attend. An appropriate program has been planned.”
“The day’s observance will be in line with Week of Prayer, October 24 – 31, being marked in all Methodist churches. Women planning to attend are urged to bring ‘nosebag lunches,’ but drinks will be served at the church.”
Oct. 27, 1967: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Nathan Thorp was elected chairman of the Johnson City Housing Authority and George Speed was elected vice-chairman at the annual meeting last night.”
Oct. 27, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Speculation William V. Ricker would be Johnson City’s new city manager was heightened yesterday when Ricker announced his resignation as city administrator of Morristown.”
“A news conference is scheduled today at the Municipal Building with announcement of a new city manager expected.”
“Ricker, for 10 years city administrator in Morristown, had no comment over his resignation.”
“Johnson City has been without a full-time city manager since the resignation of James Mosier in April. Joe Ward Booth, Mosier’s assistant, has served as acting city manager since April.”
Oct. 27, 1996: In an article with the byline of Sam Watson 25 years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news from ETSU. “Interviews are scheduled to begin tonight in the search for East Tennessee State University’s next president.”
“In an effort to find a successor for retiring President Roy G. Nicks, Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Charles E. Smith and various ETSU-related groups will interview four finalists in successive two-day sessions through Thursday.”
“The finalists are Dr. Richard G. Rhoda, assistant director, Peabody Center on Education Policy, Vanderbilt University, Nashville; Dr. Leon E. Boothe, president emeritus, Northern Kentucky University, Covington,; Dr. Frank Douglas Brown, president, Columbus State University, Georgia, and Dr. Paul E. Stanton Jr., medical dean and vice president for health affairs, ETSU.”