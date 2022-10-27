Oct. 27, 1891: The Comet alerted readers that “Col. Thos. E. Matson and corps of surveyors started out yesterday morning on the survey of the western end of the Louisville, Cumberland Gap & Atlantic railway. They began west of the foundry and were going toward Jonesboro yesterday. Col. Matson has been over the (indecipherable) route from here to Fall Branch, and he thinks it very practical.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1891.
Oct. 27, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported to Johnson Citians that “While Johnson City as a city is comparatively young, the entire history embracing barely seventy years, yet the immediate section forms the setting of basic American history. Near the city, the Watauga settlement, the first independment (sic) government on American soil, was formed only about six miles south, is the point from which the ‘King’s Mountain Boys’ started on their march which turned the tide of the Revolution; the first court, held by Andrew Johnson later president of the United States, was held about ten miles from the city. Daniel Boone’s trail from the Yadkin Valley to Kentucky, led through Johnson City and vicinity; three markers being within ten miles of the city. The first capitol of Tennessee was eleven miles west of Johnson City, the well preserved remains of the famous Boone tree are in Johnson City, to be made into souvenirs; and many other historical events occurred in this immediate section.”
Oct. 27, 1927: The Johnson City Chronicle reported news with a dateline of Pigeon Roost, a community located in North Carolina. The date was Oct. 25. “Mr. Jim Chapel and Ira Edwards, of Johnson City, visited the Pigeon Roost section a few days last week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Barnett and Woodard Barnett motored to Erwin, Johnson City and Elizabethton last Saturday and reported the roads in excellent condition.”
“The school children of District Nos. 2 and 3 went chestnut hunting Friday at the ball. They also went over to Cherry Gap, into the Tennessee side. It is reported they all found about two pints of chestnuts.”
Cherry Gap was likely a community in Unicoi County.
Oct. 27, 1931: According to The Elizabethton Star, Leslie l. Lumsden of the Elizabethton Steam Laundry, reported, “Our trip to the National Laundry Owners’ convention at Louisville last week was fraught with the maximum amount of pleasure and beneficial instruction. Coming back, a puncture on the side of a steep hill, at night, with the twinkling stars looking on, took all the pleasure out of the trip and converted Joe McCormick from a courteous gentleman to a howling savage. We kept our temper.”
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication.
Oct. 27, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported that “Wyoming” was playing the Bonnie Kate Movie Theatre, while “‘Blaze of Noon’ was showing at the Ritz.”
As mentioned immediately above, The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. Oct. 27 of 1947 fell on a Monday.
Oct. 27, 1961: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Walter Chandler, Memphis, will be principal speaker Sunday at the dedication of historical Cobb House, first territorial capital of the Southwest Territory.”
“He joined with the late Judge S.C. Williams many years ago in acquiring the property for a shrine for Tennessee people.”
“Chandler has been a member of the Tennessee Historical Commission for 20 years.”
“Born in Jackson in 1897, he lived on Watauga Avenue here with his grandparents, Judge and Mrs. Greene C. Chandler. His first schooling was in the old Martha Wilder School.”
“The Cobb House, built in the 1770s, is an old log structure just off Highway 11E five miles north of Johnson City.”
We now know the Cobb House as Rocky Mount State Historic Site.
Oct. 27, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Jim Wagner, a resident member of the Tennessee Planning Commission, was treated at Memorial Stadium last night by members of the Johnson City Emergency and Rescue Squad for minor cuts. The cuts were sustained when a bulb from the new light poles fell onto a transformer and burst. Wagner was in the stands for the Science Hill-Erwin game at the time.”
Oct. 27, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported exciting news for Science Hill band students. “Science Hill High School’s marching band has been invited to participate in the 1999 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif.”
“If approved by the Johnson City Board of Education, the trip would begin in late December 1998 and culminate with the performance in the parade on Jan. 1, 1999.”
“The estimated cost per student would be $800, and students and boosters would raise funds to offset costs.”
“The Science Hill marching band appeared in the 1996 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.”
Eight hundred dollars in 1997 is now worth approximately $1,476, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Oct. 27, 2006: The Johnson City Press reported to readers that “Arthur Miller’s classic drama ‘The Crucible’ opens Thursday at Jonesborough Repertory Theatre at 8 p.m. Additional performances will be held on Friday, Saturday, Nov. 7 and 8 at 8 p.m. and Sunday. Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.”
“Winner of the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play, ‘The Crucible’ is set in Salem, Mass., in 1692 and opens as a group of young girls are caught dancing in the forest. Led by the malicious Abigale Williams (Colleen Dunne), the girls try to cover up their guilt by claiming to have been confronted by the devil. The girls then begin accusing innocent women of being witches. Hysteria spreads across Salem as the girls continue with their false charges, and dozens of women are arrested and faced with two choices: Confess to being a witch or be hanged.”
