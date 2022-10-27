Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 27, 1891: The Comet alerted readers that “Col. Thos. E. Matson and corps of surveyors started out yesterday morning on the survey of the western end of the Louisville, Cumberland Gap & Atlantic railway. They began west of the foundry and were going toward Jonesboro yesterday. Col. Matson has been over the (indecipherable) route from here to Fall Branch, and he thinks it very practical.”

Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1891.

