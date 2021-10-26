Oct. 26, 1871: The Herald and Tribune reported news about juvenile delinquency. “Jonesboro has a large crop of juvenile candidates for a distinction of infamy and shame. They are rapidly educating themselves for the jail, penitentiary and gallows. As one of the evidences of startling progress, we learn from a reliable gentleman, that, the other evening, they rocked Capt. Newman’s Passenger train, as it was backing towards the bridge. One stone crashed through a window near which several passengers were sitting. Another stone struck a gentleman, who was standing on the platform, on the foot. What an unenviable reputation our town will acquire, if such shameful outrages are allowed to continue. Here is a case for the municipal authorities.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1871.
Oct. 26, 1897: Timothy Hickey, an early member of First Christian Church, passed away. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Oct. 26, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff ran a classified ad for Hugh Webb of Tipton Street, who wanted 1,000 bushels of Irish potatoes. The ad noted “Will pay” and that Mr. Webb could be reached at telephone number 85.
Oct. 26, 1918: For the first time in many weeks, there were no mentions of the influenza in the Johnson City Daily Staff. Time, however, was in the news. “The hands of all clocks in the United States will be set back one hour at 2 A.M. Sunday morning, Oct. 27.”
“Lacking unanimity of opinion and official action on the part of business men, merchants and manufacturers association in the city itself, the recommendation that Johnson City remain on Standard Eastern Time, the same as used by the C. C. and O. Ry on its line, the change within the city itself will not be made.”
“Therefore, at two o’clock Sunday morning, the citizens will have returned to the hours of Standard Central Time left seven months ago when the day-light (sic) savings experiment was put into effect.”
“Some few weeks ago it was officially recommended that the Carolina, Clinchfield and Ohio Railroad mark the line of demarcation and establish a time zone, (indecipherable) of which line Standard eastern time should apply. But it is presumed that inasmuch the terminal of the Southern Railway division is twenty-five miles east of this city that railway, represented before the Interstate Commerce Commission and the Federal Directors of Railways, was unable to meet the situation without entailing what they considered a confusion in their handing of trains. The Southern Railway returns tomorrow morning to Standard Central time on the Knoxville division west of Bristol. The C. C. and O. Ry, returns to Standard eastern time, which will leave the time situation just as it was: the town will operate on two different times.”
“On the part of many business men here there are heard today expressions of regret that the business of the town could not be operated favorably under one standard time. Some of the manufacturers prefer to return to the old time instead of changing their hours (indecipherable) a work day, while others are agreeable to using the Eastern Standard. Inasmuch, however, as the time some was not established as it was announced, using the C. C. and O Ry. For the line of demarcation, it is planned to reopen the subject later, in case there is a return to the daylight savings measure next spring.”
Oct. 26, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune with a dateline of Johnson City, reported sad news. “The parents of a year-old baby left with Mrs. Owen, police matron, by an unidentified woman, are being sought by the police. The woman left the baby temporarily in charge of the matron, promising to return in a few minutes, but failed to keep her promise.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct 26, 1929: The Johnson City Chronicle ran this on their editorial page: “A book reviewer who is ordinarily fairly hard-boiled about the stream of books that pours from the publishing houses, confesses to being thrilled with the new books this fall. ‘Never before have so many significant titles been clamoring for recognition at one time,” he says.” The book reviewer was not identified.
Oct. 26, 1938: The Greeneville Sun reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, “Deputy U.S. Marshal J. Herman Goode and Federal Alcohol Agent Joe Thomas yesterday removed four residents of the Dry Creek section to Greeneville jail after the quartet failed to make bonds specified by the local U.S. commissioner, who bound them to federal court of charges of manufacturing and possessing “white” whiskey.”
The article continued to say, “Bond for Bruce Ledford was set at $2,000, and Carson Vance, Henry and Joe Poor, the latter two being brothers, were held under $1,000 bond each.”
Dry Creek is a section in rural Washington County.
Two thousand dollars in 1938 would be worth approximately $38,909 today. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Oct. 26, 1942: The Johnson City Press reported on several items that happened five years prior. One of those items, from Oct. 26, 1937: “Mr. and Mrs. Jackson C. Lyle of Kenova, W.Va., are parents of twin sons, born yesterday. Mr. Lyle is a son of Major Cy H. Lyle, East Chilhowie avenue (sic).”
Oct. 26, 1953: The first telecast from WJHL, Channel 11, was at 6 p.m. with a 30-minute newscast. (Source: Greater Johnson City A Pictorial History.)
Oct. 26, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported several college football scores from the day before on the front page of the paper. ETSU tied Murray State at 10 each. Virginia Tech beat Buffalo, 21-7. Alabama won over Clemson, 38-13. LSU beat Auburn, 21-20. Florida defeated Vanderbilt, 41-10, and Georgia beat Kentucky by a score of 20-0.
Oct. 26, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned about redistricting. “A redistricting plan for Washington County to take effect in the August 1972 general election was approved yesterday by county court.”
The article continued, “Magistrate Wayne Dillow, chairman of a special committee named to study the redistricting plan, was successful in his bid to increase the present 36-member court to 43 squires next year.”