OCTOBER 26
Oct. 26, 1881: The Knoxville Daily Tribune reported “W.J. Barton, a popular conductor on the E.T., V & G. railroad left the city (Knoxville) yesterday afternoon for Johnson City, where he will enter a state of matrimonial bliss. He will be united in marriage tonight at 8 o’clock to Miss Lucy Lyle.”
Oct. 26, 1905: The National Tribune, a newspaper in Washington, D.C., reported on a recent reunion. “The 18th Annual Reunion of the 1st Tenn. Cav. was held at Johnson City, Tenn., Sept. 28, 1905. The annual address was delivered by Adjt. John M. Harris. Forty comrades answered to roll call. The Secretary reported 18 deaths during the year — the highest since the organization at Greenville (sic). It was a very enjoyable and pleasant Reunion. The Tenn. Officers for the year are: President, John M. Harris, Knoxville, Tenn., V.P., S.H. Hendrix, Watauga, Tenn., Sec., W.R. Carter, Knoxville, Tenn., Chaplain, W.C. Kezell, Limestone, Tenn.”
Oct. 26, 1910: According to Johnson City Court Records, James Keyes was fined $25 for maintaining a common nuisance by keeping a place where persons resort for the purpose of drink.
Oct. 26, 1921: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper in Knoxville, and with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “the parents of a year-old baby left with Mrs. Owen, police matron, by an unidentified woman, are being sought by the police. The woman left the baby temporarily in charge of the matron, promising to return in a few minutes, but failed to keep her promise.”
Oct. 26, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported on an arrest in several forgeries. “Melvin Cole, 21, Peachtree street, is being held under a $2,500 bond after a preliminary hearing on charges of forging several checks, alleged to have been cashed by local concerns.” All of the checks were made out for $17.50. “Young Cole was arrested near the Union Tanning Company’s plant. ... Failing to make the necessary bond, Cole was transferred to the Washington county (sic) jail at Jonesboro to await trial at the next term of criminal court.” $2,500 in 1930 would be worth approximately $38,900 in 2020, and $17.50 in 1930 would be worth about $272.
Oct. 26, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle provided an update in the recent shooting involving two Johnson City police officers. Safety Commissioner A.M. Butler reported that his investigation was completed and was final, in his opinion. City Manager L.Z. Dolan had not issued a statement, but planned to do so after he had had time to review the report. Meanwhile, Hazel Dalton remained in satisfactory condition at Memorial Hospital, suffering a shoulder wound. Her husband, Patrolman Leland Dalton, and Lt. Bill Roberts, had both returned to duty.
Oct. 26, 1953: The first telecast from WJHL, Channel 11, was at 6 p.m. with a 30-minute newscast. (Source: Greater Johnson City A Pictorial History.)
Oct. 26, 1971: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A redistricting plan for Washington County to take effect in the August 1972 general election was approved yesterday by county court.” The article further explained, “Magistrate Wayne Dillow, chairman of a special committee named to study the redistricting plan, was successful in his bid to increase the present 36-member court to 43 squires next year.”