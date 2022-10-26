Oct. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported several news accounts from in and near Johnson City. Among them were the following: “T. R. Chase of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday morning.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gump returned yesterday afternoon to their home in Johnson City.”
“Mr. and Mrs. John Bowman, Judge Hacker, J. T. Browning, Will Loeb, John Miller and Charles Cargille of Johnson City were here yesterday en route to Nashville.”
“Misses Katie Simons, Belle Miller, Gertrude Weiler, Hassie Lusk and Pearl Jobe formed a party of Johnson City’s society girls who passed through here yesterday en route to Nashville.”
“John M. Simerly, assistant district attorney, arrived here yesterday afternoon from Elizabethton.”
The Morning Tribune eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. It is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Oct. 26, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle presented tragic news to readers. “Mrs. Lydia Hobson, 52, died at a local hospital in Johnson City yesterday morning at 6 o’clock, as a result of the gunshot wounds accidentally received Sunday afternoon at her home near Unicoi, Tennessee. She succumbed despite heroic efforts made by physicians here, in the treatment of the large wound in the left side and arm, where the load from a shot gun had torn away a considerable portion of flesh.”
“It is understood that the remains will be shipped to Mitchell county, North Carolina, her old home, for interment. She was the daughter of William and Nancy Street, both living, and was the mother of a six sons, Jason, Bob, Carrick, Dewey, Charley and Isaac Hobson; also four sisters and one brother also survive, all living in North Carolina: Mrs. Mary Cable, Mrs. Lizzie Honeycutt, Mrs. Will Street and Mrs. Hattie Butler, and Marian Street.”
Mitchell County is about 55 miles from Johnson City.
Oct. 26, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several college football scores from the day before. The scores were on the front page.
Carson-Newman bested E. T. S. C. by a score of 38-6.
Southern California was victorious over California. The score was 39-14.
Milligan scored 20 points to Stetson’s 13.
Pittsburgh shut out Ohio State, 12 to nothing.
Columbia narrowly beat Army, 21-20.
Duke bested Wake Forest, 13-6.
Purdue beat Illinois, 14-7.
S.M.U. scored 7 points to shut out U.C.L.A.
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Oct. 26, 1959: The Elizabethton Star reported, “In a rapid transition from summer to winter weather, the temperature dropped from a high of 76 degrees on Friday to a low of 33 this morning.”
“Following rain Friday and Saturday, snow fell Sunday morning over widespread area of Carter and adjacent counties.”
“At Roan Mountain, where car tops were covered with about two inches of snow and at Poga it was snowing hard yesterday morning.”
“At Shady Valley the same condition prevailed. Passersby saw a fair-sized snowman built on the roadside. The surrounding Holston, Iron and Cross Mountains were covered with snow.”
“Two inches on the ground were reported from Lake Phillip Nelson.”
“Unaka and other mountains were described as white this morning.”
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
Poga is a community in rural Carter County, near the North Carolina state line.
Shady Valley is located about 32 miles from Johnson City.
Lake Phillip Nelson was located in Carter County.
Oct. 26, 1961: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Elizabethton’s John Carter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is holding its annual Historical Tour of Homes in observance of the DAR’s 50th anniversary, with a tea in conclusion at the R. U. Butler home.”
“League of Women Voters (meets) 10 a.m. at the home of Mrs. Herbert Shulman, 900 Woodland Ave. Representative James Quillen will present (the) program.”
Oct. 26, 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers started their day with a chuckle, according to an article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “’Honey, I’ve been called to come home right away for many reasons, but this is the weirdest one yet!’”
“John Cathey, sports information officer of East Tennessee State University, had stopped by this newspaper for a few minutes’ conversation with our night sports staff.”
“Speculation about future Big Blue games followed, abruptly interrupted by his wife’s plaintive telephone call. ‘John, you’ve got to come home right now!’”
“’Okay, what’s wrong?’”
“’There’s a chipmunk in the fireplace!’”
“’Okay, so what’s he doing there?’”
“’Come home! He’s running all over the place. I’m afraid he might be rabid!’”
“’You did say a chipmunk?’”
“’What’s wrong John?’ queried a relaxed news reporter with sensitive ears.”
“’Aww, there’s this chipmunk in the fireplace. I gotta go do something.’ Speaking again to his wife, the sports publicist assured her of his imminent arrival.’”
“’Hey, John, maybe it’s Santa Claus,’ opined another staffer.”
“’If it is, I hope he burns,’ he grumbled, hanging up the phone.”
“Another call to the harried visitor not three minutes later, ‘John, the chipmunk’s gone.’”
“’Waatta ya mean, gone?’”
“’I think he climbed back out the chimney. But the cat’s still acting funny. Anyway, there’s no rush.’”
“’I……’”
Dr. Josh Hinkle, a local veterinarian practicing at Robinson Animal Hospital says, “Although wild animals acting inappropriately should be of concern; signs of rabies among wildlife cannot be interpreted reliably: therefore, any such animal that exposes a person should be taken seriously and a health care professional should be contacted.”
Oct. 26, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press alerted readers that “A slide show and recorded calls of Tennessee’s frogs and toads will be presented Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Princeton Arts Center on (sic) Johnson City.”
“Pete Wyatt, a TWRA biologist, will speak at the Sierra Club program about the ‘froglegging’ program developed to help volunteers provide benchmark data about frog and toad populations here.”
“Anyone who is interested in wildlife is invited to attend.”
