Oct. 25, 1782: “The first historical record of a Presbyterian Church service in Carter County was listed in the Hanover Presbytery,” dated on this date, “when Samuel Houston (the uncle of Sam Houston who would become governor of Tennessee and president of the Texas Republic) led a church service at Fort Watauga.” (Source: Johnson City Press, July 19, 2022, article by John Thompson.)
Oct. 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune provided more details regarding a social event than was initially reported in this column on Oct. 24. Readers vicariously enjoyed the festivities as they read: “The handsome patrons of the Piedmont hotel were the scene of a beautiful reception Tuesday evening, given by the following young men, viz, J.W. Crumley, Louis Gump, James Simons, L.P. Wood, J.F. Crumley, W.R. King, C.O. Riddle, Cass Cargille of Johnson City, and Rev. J.R. Herndon and L.R. Hacker, of Jonesboro, in compliment to Mr. and Mrs. George Wofford. The ideal autumn evening brought out many charming women in chic fall gowns. The autumnal beauty of the season was reflected in the floral decorations within the prettily appointed reception rooms. The parties were decorated with palms, ferns and chrysanthemums. The bride was attired in pale green silk trimmed with real lace, ornamented with pearls and diamonds, which were in tasteful accord with beauty and youth of the bride. Mrs. Harris, the mother of the bride, was attired in a handsome autumn gown and assisted in the reception. The following were present:”
“Misses Henderson, Anderson, Johnson, McFarland, Miller, Ward, Smith, Chandler, Shortridge, Stanley, Cargille, Crowder and Miss Allen, of New York, and their escorts, Messers Wood, J.W. Crumley, Chas. Biddle, W.B. King, Joe Tilson, T. Hacker, L. Gump, A. Harris, J.F. Crumley, F.D. St. John, T.F. McGowan, Dr. Miller and Mr. Brierley. Also the following married couples: Mr. and Mrs. Bowman, Mr. and Mrs. H. Lyle, Mr. and Mrs. Berry, Mr. and Mrs. Martin, Mr. and Mrs. Wofford, Mr. and Mrs. Faw and Mr. and Mrs. Brading.”
“After the reception the party entered the brilliant dining room, all decorated elegantly with roses and evergreen, where an elaborate banquet was spread. The decorations and supper were a master effort on the part of Mr. H.B. Meade, who has lately taken charge of the hotel. He demonstrated by his skill and taste that he is a host to the manor born. The reception and banquet were the scene of society events and ushers in the season which promises to be brilliant in society this winter.”
“Viz.” is a Latin abbreviation for “namely.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee from 1892-1898. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Oct. 25, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “Johnson City is the center of a mining district, being only a few miles from large coal deposits, the finest iron ore deposits in the world in unlimited quantities, zinc, being operated on a large scale, kaolin, feld-spur, shale, slate, mica, limestone, brick, and cement making materials, manganese quartz, glass gold and silver have been mined on a small scale; and quantities of agates, moonstones and pearls have been found — all within a radius of less than 100 miles of Johnson City.”
Oct. 25, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “A rumor of an airplane crash yesterday brought a widespread check by Johnson City and Kingsport newspapers, but authorities in and near Church Hill said they knew nothing of a crash, except that they had heard the rumor started from a ‘Johnson City radio station.’”
“Airport officials in this area also said and expressed belief the report was groundless.”
“Radio Station, WETB, said no such report of a crash was broadcast by it.”
“A check with WJHL revealed that station had such a report. However, checking for details later, the station could gain no substantiation.”
Oct. 25, 1962: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, most local students could expect a day out of school. “Students of Johnson City and Washington County schools and East Tennessee State College will have a long weekend holiday as the teachers attend the Tennessee Education Association in Knoxville.”
“The convention begins tonight and ends Saturday night.” Oct. 25 in 1962 fell on a Thursday.
“Classes, off tomorrow, will resume at the regular hours on Monday.”
East Tennessee State College is now East Tennessee State University.
Oct. 26, 1972: Fifty years ago today, a medical school in Johnson City was one step closer to reality. With a dateline from Washington, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Compromise congressional legislative creating eight new medical schools nationally was signed into law yesterday by President Nixon.”
“The Teague-Cranston measure, under which Johnson City, in conjunction with the Veterans Center at Mountain Home and East Tennessee State University, hopes to obtain one of the educational facilities, was signed at 12:15 p.m. yesterday by Nixon.”
“Tennessee’s First District congressman, James H. Quillen, was present as a special guest.”
“’This is one of the happiest days of my congressional career. The president’s signature on the measure is what we’ve been waiting for, and the long sought medical school for Johnson City has ceased to be a dream for the future; it has become a reality as close as tomorrow,’ Quillen said.”
“The State of Tennessee must now submit plans to the Veterans Administration specifying the state’s participation in the development of the school for Johnson City. The VA, under the provisions of the bill, will select eight sites throughout the country for the new schools.”
Oct. 25, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several area high school football scores from the evening before. The scores were on the front page.
Science Hill High School defeated Sullivan Central by a score of 42-34.
David Crockett had a narrow victory over Daniel Boone, 25-21.
Elizabethton easily defeated Morristown West, by a score of 35-7.
Unicoi County defeated Claiborne County, 41-20.
Happy Valley shut out West Greene, 56-0.
Hampton had an easy victory over North Greene, 41-20.
Chuckey-Doak won over Unaka, 31-16.
Coalfield defeated Cloudland, 16-6.
