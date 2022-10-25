Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 25, 1782: “The first historical record of a Presbyterian Church service in Carter County was listed in the Hanover Presbytery,” dated on this date, “when Samuel Houston (the uncle of Sam Houston who would become governor of Tennessee and president of the Texas Republic) led a church service at Fort Watauga.” (Source: Johnson City Press, July 19, 2022, article by John Thompson.)

Oct. 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune provided more details regarding a social event than was initially reported in this column on Oct. 24. Readers vicariously enjoyed the festivities as they read: “The handsome patrons of the Piedmont hotel were the scene of a beautiful reception Tuesday evening, given by the following young men, viz, J.W. Crumley, Louis Gump, James Simons, L.P. Wood, J.F. Crumley, W.R. King, C.O. Riddle, Cass Cargille of Johnson City, and Rev. J.R. Herndon and L.R. Hacker, of Jonesboro, in compliment to Mr. and Mrs. George Wofford. The ideal autumn evening brought out many charming women in chic fall gowns. The autumnal beauty of the season was reflected in the floral decorations within the prettily appointed reception rooms. The parties were decorated with palms, ferns and chrysanthemums. The bride was attired in pale green silk trimmed with real lace, ornamented with pearls and diamonds, which were in tasteful accord with beauty and youth of the bride. Mrs. Harris, the mother of the bride, was attired in a handsome autumn gown and assisted in the reception. The following were present:”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.