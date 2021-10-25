Oct. 25, 1892: The Comet ran an ad for The Johnson City Tin and Stove Company. The company was “the place to get all kinds of stoves and ranges, gasoline stoves, refrigorators (sic), water coolers, ice cream freezers, bird cages, tinware, gasoline grates, sewer pipe, roofing, guttering, cornice and job work.” S.B. White was the proprietor.
Oct. 25, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times, with a dateline from Johnson City, announced an upcoming wedding. “Cards are out announcing the marriage of Miss Mattie M. Rankin to Rev. J. W. C. Willoughby in the Washington college (sic) chapel Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 8:30 o’clock a. m. Miss Rankin has held the chair of English language and literature in Washington college (sic) for nearly ten years and is a lady of much culture and high Christian character. She is popular with all who have the pleasure of her acquaintance. Rev. Willoughby was president of Washington college (sic) for many years and his standing today is largely attributed to the faithful work and firm basis which Rev. Willoughby laid during his years as president of the institution. He has until recently been pastor of Old Salem church (sic). As a preacher he ranks as one of the best in the Holston conference (sic).
In 1896, Washington College was a school, as well as a community, in rural Washington County.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published as the Chattanooga Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896; The Comet was a weekly publication.
Oct. 25, 1905: The Morristown Gazette reported, “Dr. T.B. Russell, of Johnson City, was here Monday. He talks of locating in Morristown.”
The Morristown Gazette was a publication in Morristown, Tennessee. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1905; The Comet was a weekly publication.
Oct. 25, 1918: As for the past several weeks, The Johnson City Daily Staff continued to report that many people were affected with the flu. “Miss Jean Borden, teacher of Domestic Arts at the High School who has been detailed at her home in Knoxville on account of the Flu is expected here Monday.”
“Miss Edith Brown has recovered from an attack of the Flu.”
“Miss Faye Whiteside who is training for a nurse at John Hopkins Baltimore is the guest of her father on Holston avenue (sic). She is recovering from an attack of Influenza.”
From Mountain City, readers learned that “Lucile Muse is slowly improving after an attack of influenza at the home of her grandparents, A. T. and Mrs. Berry.”
In related news from Mountain City it was reported, “A. T. Brown is able to be out after a ten day siege of influenza. During his confinement, Rev. G. W. Matney had charge of the work at the Laurel Railway depot.”
Oct. 25, 1921: A century ago today, the weather was in the news. With a dateline from Johnson City, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “As a result of the dry weather in this section, springs and running streams are lower than for many years. It is reported that several springs in this section have gone dry and that creeks are very low. Despite the dry weather, farmers are making fine headway with their fall work and a large acreage of wheat and winter oats.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 25, 1929: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Little activity in both the ranks of Sheriff J.B. Worley and the forces of chief of police W.L. “Bill” Fleming, has been noted by those who follow the section of the county and city officers.”
Oct. 25, 1930: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported details of a continuing story. ”Three local men, Guy Greer, Joe Morelock and Luther Buckles, were charged today with shooting Joe McCormick and Edwin Crouch, Johnson City laundry officials, in an attempted robbery last Saturday. Police Chief W.L. Fleming said he is satisfied they are the guilty parties, following partial identification and other undisclosed evidence. All have police or prison records. Warrants were secured by Adam B. Crouch, president of Tennessee National bank and father of the wounded Crouch. Arrests were made Wednesday and Thursday, but only disclosed today. Rewards of $700 had been offered.”
Seven hundred in 1930 is now worth approximately $11,500, according to www.in2013dollars.com
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published.
Oct. 25, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle brought news of the death of a member of a founding family of Tennessee. “John J. Brown, 66, retired Marine engineer in charge of the marine division of Westinghouse Electric Company, and a direct descendant of Tennessee’s first governor, John Sevier, died last night at 9 o’clock at his residence, 704 East Watauga avenue (sic).”
“He had been in declining health for the past several months. Two years ago he retired from the employ of Westinghouse, where he had been in charge of the Marine division 41 years, 9 years of which he had been in foreign service.”
“A native of Washington county (sic) he was a son of the late John Jacob and Esther Brown, pioneer family of upper East Tennessee. He was born in the widely-known brick landmark near Lamar, and not far distant from Mount Pleasant, plantation home of his famous pioneer forbear, Sevier, on the Nolachuckey (sic) river (sic). The Brown homestead was established on land bought from Indians, family members related. An ancient oak tree remains standing on the homeplace (sic) under which a treaty was concluded at one time with the section’s red-skinned Americans.”
“Nearby is the grave of his great-grandfather, John Jacob Brown, a soldier of the Revolutionary War, which DAR authorities point out is the oldest marked pioneer grave west of the Alleghenies.”
“He was a member of Munsey Memorial Methodist Church, 32nd degree Mason, with affiliation in New York and a member of the American Society of Marine Engineers.”
“Surviving are his wife, Mrs. Nelia Fondring Brown of Johnson City, four brothers, Byrd… Embree… Will… and Vestal, two sisters, Mrs. Herman Pierce… and Mrs. Ella Cox…”
Oct. 25, 1968: Dr. Henry J. Derthick passed away. He was President of Milligan College from 1917 until 1940. Dr. Derthick had celebrated his 98th birthday a few days prior to his death. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Oct. 25, 1969: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were reminded that Daylight Saving Time ended that night.
Oct. 25, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle ran this mysterious notice in the classified advertisements: “To Whom It May Concern. Birdie is coming home.”