Oct. 24, 1883: The Morristown Gazette, with a dateline from Johnson City and in news originally printed in the Enterprise, reported that “The cards are out for the marriage of Mr. George A. Reeves to Miss Addie Boring of our city (meaning Johnson City) on Tuesday evening, 23d inst., at 8 o’clock.” The Enterprise was a newspaper in Johnson City that preceded The Comet.
Oct. 24, 1891: The Comet reported, “Chaffin & Co. are putting the macadam on Public Square. How much nicer the streets will be during the coming winter, only those can know who waded the seas of mud last winter.”
Oct. 24, 1905: The Chattanooga News, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported that “Miss Nellie Swingle, of Mayday, is attending the city (meaning Johnson City) schools.” Other news of note: “Mrs. J.J. Adams and family are now occupying their residence on Watauga avenue (sic), recently purchased from G.W. Hardin.”
Oct. 24, 1916: Word had been received that L.C. Smith from Johnson City had died of “an accident or other natural causes” on the French Front, according to The Washington Post.
Oct. 24, 1921: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The famous Nat G. Love property, lying in the heart of the town, has been acquired by a recently organized company known as the Love Realty Company.” The article further stated, “The building comprises nine acres of land bounded by West Main Street, Humboldt Street and the Southern Railway and includes what for years has been known as the Love Grove. Half the acreage is covered with trees.” More details revealed, “It is the plan of the realty company to improve the property by extending Wilson Avenue through the land to connect with Buffalo Street at the square opposite of the E.T. & W.N.C. Railway station. Lamont Street will also be extended to skirt the tract and open into West Main Street.” A.T. Hart would be the president of the Love Realty Company with J.A. Summers, M.L. Beeler and S.R. Jennings being directors.
Oct. 24, 1929: The Collinsville News, a newspaper in Collinsville, Oklahoma, reported about an interesting court case. With a dateline of Johnson City, “Police Judge Barton is beginning to think that deal he made in court the other day was not such a good bargain.” The story continued, “Judge Barton has on hand one cork leg. He accepted it as security for a $25 fine imposed upon the girl friend of a one-legged man. The one-legged gentleman hadn’t the $25, but he pulled off his leg and handed it to the court.” Further details reveal, “Judge Barton has not gone so far as to hope some policeman loses a leg, but otherwise he can’t see how the commonwealth can get its $25 worth.” That $25 fine in 1929 equates to about $380 today.
Oct. 24, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that the senior class at Langston High School had recently held its Senior Class Day. “The Senior Class, under the supervision of Mrs. Amelia Duffield held its annual Senior Class Day Exercises at the regular assembly program Friday morning. “ Additional details included “The program was opened by the song, ‘America.’ Scripture and prayer were done by Paul Lollar. Peggy Murray gave the Class History, with Ada Lou Charles explaining the class flower, which is the carnation.”
Oct. 24, 1958: Gateway Gulf Service Station on the Jonesboro Highway at the Market Street Extension began its grand opening. Millard Blackburn was the owner.
Oct. 24, 1969: The Press-Chronicle alerted readers “Time is rapidly running out on getting addresses of area servicemen serving in Vietnam or South Korea to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.” The article continued to say, “The newspaper will publish those names and addresses in the first week of November in order to meet the Nov. 9 mailing deadline set by the post office for mailing Christmas material to those two troubled Asian hot spots.” Additional details noted that the contact information of the service personnel should be to the newspaper office no later than October 31. As of that writing, over 80 names and address had been submitted.
