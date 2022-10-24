Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 24, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a variety of news accounts with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of Oct. 23. Several of the news accounts were reported with slightly differing details in a previous column. Among the items the newspaper reported on the 24th were “Harry Gump and Miss Cora Patton were married last Thursday evening, at the parsonage of Dr. L.B. Caldwell, who officiated. The marriage was kept quiet until Sunday, when the bride and groom boarded the train for Oliver Springs, where the bride’s sister lives, and for the Centennial. Miss Patton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Patton. Mr. Gump is the senior member of the firm of Gump Bros.”

“Mrs. Sanford Crouch, nee Miss Ida Simcox, boarded the east bound passenger train Monday for Norfolk, Va., where her husband was in waiting for her. This was a great surprise to their many friends, as no one suspected such a thing. It is now known that Mr. Crouch and Miss Simcox were married some time in March, and had successfully kept it a secret all the time. Mr. Crouch is in business in Norfolk. His wife is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Simcox.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.