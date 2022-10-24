Oct. 24, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a variety of news accounts with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of Oct. 23. Several of the news accounts were reported with slightly differing details in a previous column. Among the items the newspaper reported on the 24th were “Harry Gump and Miss Cora Patton were married last Thursday evening, at the parsonage of Dr. L.B. Caldwell, who officiated. The marriage was kept quiet until Sunday, when the bride and groom boarded the train for Oliver Springs, where the bride’s sister lives, and for the Centennial. Miss Patton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Patton. Mr. Gump is the senior member of the firm of Gump Bros.”
“Mrs. Sanford Crouch, nee Miss Ida Simcox, boarded the east bound passenger train Monday for Norfolk, Va., where her husband was in waiting for her. This was a great surprise to their many friends, as no one suspected such a thing. It is now known that Mr. Crouch and Miss Simcox were married some time in March, and had successfully kept it a secret all the time. Mr. Crouch is in business in Norfolk. His wife is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Simcox.”
“Robert L. Brown, who has been assisting his brother, J.M. Brown, in business here, has accepted a position with a Knoxville firm.”
“H.C. Hart, deputy internal revenue collector, spent Sunday and Monday at home.”
“Mrs. W.H. Broyles, of Cedar Creek, Greene county (sic), is the guest of her daughter, Mrs. S.A. Bowman, this week.”
“M.F. Birmingham and wife, of New York City, are visiting Dr. Walter Miller. He is thinking of erecting a winter home in this section.”
“Mr. and Mrs. George T. Wofford returned from Nashville Thursday afternoon. A reception was given to them last night at Hotel Piedmont by the young men of the town.”
“The postoffice (sic) has been moved into the Harris building.”
The same newspaper also published news with a dateline from Jonesboro and a date of Oct. 23.
“Rev. J.H. Peery, who has served the congregation of the M.E. church, south, very (indecipherable) during the last year, has been assigned to the church at Riceville, and will leave next week for his new field of labor.”
“Rev. J.H. Summit will have charge of the Jonesboro station of the M.E. church, south, the coming year.”
“Miss Alice M. Stuart is spending a few days at Knoxville, with her sister, Mrs. T.A.R. Nelson, after which she will extend her visit to Frankfort, Ind., where she will be the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Bright for a time.”
“The Washington County Bible society will hold its regular annual meeting in the Methodist church next Sunday night, at which time the officers for the ensuing year will be elected.”
“The backbone of the great drouth (sic) has at least been broken and we have been blessed with the long wished for and much needed rain this week.”
“John Bell Shipley and family will move to Chattanooga about the middle of next month. Mr. Shipley is the father of Ed Shipley, private secretary of L.A. Bensooter, of the Southern railway.”
“Mr. and Mrs. A.N. Hacker returned on Thursday from a two weeks’ bridal tour to Nashville and other points.”
The Centennial was a celebration, similar to a fair, in Nashville, celebrating Tennessee’s 100th anniversary. Tennessee became a state on June 1, 1796, so the Centennial was actually a bit late.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Riceville is a community in Hamblen County.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Oct. 24, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several news accounts of special interest to residents living in and near Roan Mountain.
“Mrs. Artie Peoples returned to her home at Blowing Rock, N.C. after spending a few days with her son here.”
“Mrs. Etta Shores of Knoxville is visiting relatives and friends here.”
“Mrs. Pierce W. Julian has been visiting in Elizabethton.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Blevins made a business trip to Elizabethton Thursday.”
“Messers. Earl McKinney and H.C. Coffee and little son of Blowing Rock, was in town Monday.”
“Misses Dela and Bernice Tucker were shopping in Elizabethton on Wednesday.”
“Miss Vickie Woods, Mrs. Miller and Messers Stone and Fred Haynes went to Cloudland Thursday.”
“The little son of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Williams has been very sick but is improving now.”
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
Blowing Rock, North Carolina, is about 57 miles from Johnson City.
Oct. 24, 1929: This was the final day of the famous recording sessions in Johnson City that became known as the Johnson City Sessions. The Johnson City Sessions are important to the history because the recordings have had a significant impact on country music, bluegrass music, folk music, old-time music, as well as Americana music. (Source: Personal communication from Dr. Ted Olson, Department of Appalachian Studies, East Tennessee State University.)
Oct. 24, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Howard Yelton, 56 Exum Street, was treated at the Appalachian Hospital yesterday for a spider bite on the back of neck.”
“Linda Veron, 4, of route two, city, was treated at the Appalachian Hospital yesterday for a fractured tibia, hospital records showed.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Oct. 24, 1972: Fifty years ago today, fabulous news awaited the readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “President Richard Nixon will sign the medical school bill today.”
“Congressman James H. Quillen told the Johnson City Press-Chronicle yesterday afternoon that he had been informed by the White House that the President will sign the compromise Teague-Cranston bill at 12:15 p.m. today.”
“The bill creates eight medical schools in conjunction with Veterans Hospitals. Upper East Tennesseans have pegged their hopes for a medical school in Johnson City on this legislation.”
“Rep. Quillen, a co-sponsor of the House legislation, was invited to be present at the signing ceremonies. He is flying back to Washington today for the event.”
“’This is tremendously good news for Upper East Tennesseans,’ Rep. Quillen said. ‘This is another great step forward in our efforts to locate a medical school in Johnson City and to provide the boost we need to provide equality medical care to the thousands of people in the First District.’”
