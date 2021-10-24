Oct. 24, 1867: Henry Johnson sold a piece of land between Johnson’s Depot and Job’s Spring branch to E.W. King. (Source: The Railroads of Johnson City by Johnny Graybeal.)
Oct. 24, 1921: A century ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The famous Nat G. Love property, lying in the heart of the town, has been acquired by a recently organized company known as the Love Realty Company.”
The article further stated, “The building comprises nine acres of land bounded by West Main Street, Humboldt Street and the Southern Railway and includes what for years has been known as the Love Grove. Half the acreage is covered with trees.”
More details revealed, “It is the plan of the realty company to improve the property by extending Wilson Avenue through the land to connect with Buffalo Street at the square opposite of the E.T. & W.N.C. Railway station. Lamont Street will also be extended to skirt the tract and open into West Main Street.”
A.T. Hart would be the president of the Love Realty Company with J.A. Summers, M.L. Beeler and S.R. Jennings being directors, according to the article.
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct 24, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Enjoying hunting, from a Hunting Lodge, near Newport, Tenn., this week are Mr. E.L. Julian, Mr. David H. Taylor, Captain Bud Shelton of the National Soldiers Home, and Mr. Frank Julian, of Washington City. The party are expected home Saturday.”
The National Soldiers Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Washington City is now known as Washington, D. C.
Oct. 24, 1935: The Johnson City Chronicle reported news of a wife assaulting her husband. “Joe Parker, 48,… Franklin street (sic), was taken to Appalachian hospital (sic) about 6:30 o’clock last night suffering from a bullet wound in his upper right chest admittedly inflicted by his wife, Emma, 47, who herself received treatment for a deep laceration on the scalp and a bruised right arm she said were administered by her husband after she shot him.”
Mrs. Parker was treated at the hospital and then was “placed in city jail charged with assault on her husband.” She was able to post a $1,000 bond and released from jail.
Further details include that “Officers Carl Lee and Tom Carriger, who were called by neighbors to investigate a disturbance at the Parker home… Parker was found walking in the street a short distance from his house. His shirt was soaked with blood and he appeared to be delirious.”
The news account continued, “Mrs. Parker, in regard to the shooting, said ‘I saw my husband with another woman early last night. Later… he called from downtown and said he was coming home. I told him not to show up here as he could not spend his money on another woman and stay in my house. A short time later, he drove his car into our driveway. I had been visiting a neighbor and when I saw the car come in I went home… ’As soon as I arrived … Joe began abusing me. I ran into the house and closed the screen door and told my husband not to enter. He disregarded the warning and came on, saying he had a gun. When he reached the porch, I fired … Officers said neighbors told them Parker beat his wife severely.”
Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner to the Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to Johnson City Medical Center.
One thousand dollars in 1935 now has the approximate purchasing power of $20,022, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Oct. 24, 1940: The Landmark reported, “Mr. and Mrs. Charles Davis have gone to Johnson City, Tenn., to visit their daughter, Mrs. Lester Wheeler and her family.”
The Landmark was a newspaper in White River Junction, Vermont. It ceased publication in 1942.
Oct. 24, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the weather according to information printed in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle was predicted to be “partly cloudy and somewhat warmer followed by scattered showers west and central portion by afternoon or night.”
Oct. 24, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that the senior class at Langston High School had recently held their Senior Class Day. “The Senior Class, under the supervision of Mrs. Amelia Duffield held its annual Senior Class Day Exercises at the regular assembly program Friday morning. “
Additional details included “The program was opened by the song, ‘America.’ Scripture and prayer were done by Paul Lollar. Peggy Murray gave the Class History, with Ada Lou Charles explaining the class flower, which is the carnation.”
Oct. 24, 1967: “A National Civil Defense Exercise will be held by the Washington County-Johnson City Civil Defense Organization today through Sunday,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
The story also noted, “A period designated as an increased readiness period will be held today through Friday, and attack and immediate post-attack period will be held from Friday through Sunday.”
Oct. 24, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers “Time is rapidly running out on getting addresses of area servicemen serving in Vietnam or South Korea to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.”
The article continued to say, “The newspaper will publish those names and addresses in the first week of November in order to meet the Nov. 9 mailing deadline set by the post office for mailing Christmas material to those two troubled Asian hot spots.”
Additional details noted that the contact information of the service personnel should be to the newspaper office no later than October 31. As of that writing, over 80 names and address had been submitted.
Oct. 24, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church was getting ready for their 21st annual Hobby Lobby. The Hobby Lobby was a sale held every November in which members of the public could purchase home-baked goodies, canned jellies and preserves, handcrafted items and the like. The proceeds went toward various Munsey ministries.
Oct. 24, 1971: Another landmark event in the religious history of Johnson City also occurred on this date fifty years ago. First Christian Church began their Centennial Celebration with a message in the sanctuary from Dr. Joseph H. Dampier.
His message topic was “Contributions of our Ministers.” (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Oct. 24, 1983: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried an advertisement for WJSO, AM 16. Readers learned they could “Roll Home… with T. Tom on the ‘Rolling Home Show’. The radio personality was on WJSO from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. weekday afternoons.
Oct. 24, 1996: In an article with the byline of Sam Watson, the Johnson City Press reported, “A Science Hill High School Junior ROTC instructor was charged Wednesday with raping a female student — twice in the school and once in a Johnson City motel — and 94 additional counts of sexual battery.”
Sources: