Oct. 23, 1905: The Chattanooga News, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported that “Dr. and Mrs. Warlick were here (meaning Johnson City) from Jonesboro one day this week.”
The Chattanooga News is no longer in publication.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1905.
Oct. 23, 1918: According to the Johnson City Daily Staff, the flu continued to be a scourge to the area. “W.G. Smith who has been confined to his room the past ten days with the Flu is rapidly recovering and is expected to be out within the next few day (sic).”
“Friends will regret to learn that Mrs. B.A. Johnson is confined to her home on Maple street (sic) with the influenza.”
“Miss Katherine Keebler, who has been suffering several days with influenza is still confined to her room.”
“Prof. Shoun, county superintendent of education of Johnson county (sic), spent Sunday with his brother, S.C. Shoun, who has been quite ill with influenza.”
“School has been closed on account of the Spanish influenza and no services were held in the churches last Sunday.”
Oct. 23, 1921: One hundred years ago today, the Journal and Tribune, a newspaper in Knoxville, reported, “Mrs. John W. Hunter is ill at her home on Ninth avenue (sic), friends will learn with regret.”
Readers also learned “Mrs. Sam R. Sells remains the guest of her uncle, Mr. Frank Wyman, in Boston, Mass.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 23, 1929: Readers of The Elizabethton Star learned, “Miss Edna Edens and Miss Elisabethe Jones of Johnson City spent the week-end with friends at Banner Elk, N.C.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Oct. 23, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News provided an update on the Johnson City Steam Laundry shooting first mentioned in yesterday’s column.
“Both Joe McCormick and Edwin Crouch, shot last Saturday night during an attempted hold-up of the Johnson City Steam Laundry are recovering nicely from their bullet wounds, and police investigation in charge of Chief W.L. Fleming is progressing satisfactorily, it was announced at noon ….”
The story continued to say, “More than twenty suspects have been taken into custody by the police department and the forces of the sheriff but as soon as they have been questioned, they have been released.”
The story also stated that several suspects had been transported to the hospital by police offices for possible identification by the victims. However, neither Mr.. Crouch nor Mr. McCormick had been able to identify any of the suspects.
Oct. 23, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle reported from its files of 10 years before, on October 23, 1926, the following: “More than 75 people planned to leave Elizabethton to attend the opening of the West Virginia state highway between Bluefield and Beckley, W. Va.”
Readers also read, “Members of the Lions club (sic) began a series of personal visits to all county schools.”
Other events of October 23, 1926 included: “Clarence Main, Bristol policeman, was shot and seriously injured by a prisoner,” “University of Tennessee football team beat Center 30-0”, “E.L. Strickland spoke before a Boy Scout rally at Central Baptist church (sic),” and “A dramatic club was organized at East Tennessee State Teachers college (sic) ”.
East Tennessee State Teachers college (sic) is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Oct. 23, 1938: The Knoxville Journal, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported “Henry G. Christiansen, local business man (sic), has been appointed roll call chairman of the Johnson City Red Cross chapter, Harry A. Smith, chairman of the chapter, said today.” The article continued with the news that “Albert F. Burton was chosen publicity chairman for the membership drive, to begin Armistice Day and continue until Thanksgiving Day.”
Armistice Day is now more commonly referred to as Veteran’s Day.
The Knoxville Journal is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Oct. 23, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Medicine in the future will deal (several indecipherable words) field as it strives to bridge the gap between psychiatry, medicine and ministry, Dr. E. T. Brading, practicing physician of internal medicine and Rotarian, predicted in an address made yesterday before members of the Rotary Club.”
“In growing recognition of the importance of this field, the education of the future will try to educate a person’s feelings as well as his mind, the speaker stated in developing his subject, ‘What’s New in Medicine.’ Continuing he said, ‘It is here, in this field of the relationship of the mind and the body and how they work together, that medicine becomes akin to ministry and that things of the body become related to the things of the spirit.’”
“Dr. Brading concluded his talk with a discussion of developments in the field of serology, particularly in regard to the treating of influenza, influenza-meningitis, typhus fever, and tetanus and the use of blood banks; the development of radio-active substances for treatment of malignancies; molecular activities, electro-cardiograph, electric shocks for mental disorders, and more recently the Electro-encephalograph, the last mentioned being helpful in the localization of brain tumors, he said.”
Oct. 23, 1961: William A. Starritt passed away. He was a railroad executive, a very active member of First Christian Church and was active in civic circles in Johnson City. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Oct. 23, 1969: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were reminded in an advertisement that “Now is the time to order your invitations to the Centennial Ball.” Readers could call Mr. Ben Scharfstein, Mrs. Bruce Kidd or the Chamber of Commerce for more invitation information.
Oct. 23, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned several area high school football scores from the night before. Some of the scores included: Science Hill beat Greeneville, 41 to 21; Dobyns-Bennett beat Elizabethton, 11 to 7. Hampton beat Bowman High, 46 to 8, and Morristown West beat Unicoi County, 22 to 7.
Oct. 23, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Sam Watson and with a dateline from Milligan College, the Johnson City Press reported, “Milligan College’s longtime president announced his retirement Tuesday, saying ‘a change in seasons’ has come.”
“’I am impressed by how life comes in seasons just like we have outdoors,’ Dr. Marshall J. Leggett, Milligan’s 13th president, said in a press conference on campus. ‘You have spring that goes to summer, summer to fall, fall to winter, and back to spring.”
“Leggett, 66, has been the college’s president since 1982. During chapel service Tuesday with students and faculty members, he announced his intentions to retire June 30 1997.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Sources: