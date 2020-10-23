Oct. 23, 1872: Henry J. Derthick was born in Belford, Ohio. He became president of Milligan College in 1917 and remained in that position until 1940.
Oct. 23, 1883: The Sun, a newspaper in New York City, reported, “”At Johnson City, Tenn., on Sunday, Thomas Hall killed William Carroll, who was resisting arrest by Hall’s father, who is Chief of Police of the town. The murderer was arrested.”
Oct. 23, 1926: More than 75 people planned to leave Elizabethton to attend the opening of the West Virginia state highway between Bluefield and Beckley, W. Va. Members of the Lions Club began a series of personal visits to all county schools. Clarence Main, Bristol policeman, was shot and seriously injured by a prisoner. The University of Tennessee football team beat Center 30-0. E.L. Strickland spoke before a Boy Scout rally at Central Baptist Church. A dramatic club was organized at East Tennessee State Teachers College (ETSU).
Oct. 23, 1942: The Johnson City Press reported, “Civic leaders were enthusiastic today in their praise of a coordinated recreational program for the city, such as was discussed at a meeting held yesterday afternoon in John Sevier Hotel, when tentative plans were made to present a ‘Town Hall’ meeting in November.” The story continued to say, “The proposed Town Hall get-together would dramatize this area’s recreational needs and facilities. At yesterday’s meeting, attended by spokesmen for the Rotary, Kiwanis, Pilot, Optimist, Junior Chamber of Commerce, Civitan and business and Professional Women’s groups and representatives of the city of Johnson City, Dudley Unkefer, executive Boy Scout director and executive of the Youth Service committee of the Rotary Club, presided.”
Oct. 23, 1947: The first meeting of the Memorial Hospital Corporation took place on this date. The members of the corporation — 80 stockholders — elected a new board. New board members were M.T. McArthur, Allen Harris, Jr., Howard Patrick, D.B. Pence, Louis Young, Allan Gump and W.T. Swoyer, Jr. This board was elected for three years. (Source: A Beacon to Heath Care by Ray Stahl)
Oct. 23, 1953: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported the death of Sgt. Lewis Callahan in a North Korean Prisoner of War Camp. Callahan died in February 1951 from pneumonia and lack of attention to his battle wounds, and it was not until after the war that his family learned of his death from a surviving prisoner.
Oct. 23, 1959: “Burdened with almost profuse strains of dialogue, the Johnson City Little Theatre’s production of ‘Light Up The Sky’ can only be properly lauded as a spectacle of well-directed humor”, according to the Press-Chronicle.
Oct. 23, 1963: An ad in the Press-Chronicle promoted the K-Mart coming to Johnson City to be opened Thursday morning, Oct. 31, 1963 at 10. That location now occupies a Target and other stores.
Oct. 23, 1972: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on plans for the upcoming Christmas Parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, November 25 at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Johnson City. “Chamber of Commerce here has announced that all plans for decorations and entries for the Christmas Parade are progressing rapidly.”
Oct. 23, 1983: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A reception honoring Mr. and Mrs. George Oldham on their golden wedding anniversary was held Oct. 14. The event was hosted by their children and families, Mr. and Mrs. George Oldham, III and Mr. and Mrs. M.T. Young, Jr., of Asheville, N.C.”