Oct. 23, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican alerted readers that “Judge Henry Hart of Johnson City passed through the city last Tuesday evening on his way to Knoxville.”
The Morristown Republican was the newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee, from 1893 until 1920. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Oct. 23, 1922: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported information about several names in the news.
“Mrs. Allen Harris is entertaining with an informal tea this afternoon in honor of Mrs. George Wade of Roanoke.”
“Frank Graham is spending the week in Pulaski and Bluefield on business.”
“Dr. John B. Shoun of Elizabethton, Tenn., left yesterday for Baltimore, weher (sic) he intends taking a six months post graduate course in medicine. He was accompanied by Alred Richardson, of Stoney Creek.”
“Friends will be pleased to know that Mrs. Hazel Bailey who recently underwent a very serious operation at the Appalachian hospital is improving.”
“Mr. Sam Chase of Limestone spent Sunday with friends in the city.”
“Charlie Cargille and Adam Crouch returned this morning from a business trip to New York.”
“Dr. E. T. West and Dr. H. M. Cass left last evening for Boston to attend the annual meeting of the American College of Surgery after which they will do post graduate work in several of the leading hospitals in that city. They expect to be gone two or three weeks.”
“Friends will be pleased to know that Mrs. Wade Barrier who recently underwent an operation at the Appalachian Hospital is very much improved in health.”
“Mrs. W. W. Braswell has returned from a two week’s visit with her daughter, Miss Edith, who is a student in the New York school of Art and Designing in New York City.”
Stoney Creek is a community in rural Carter County.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Oct. 23, 1929: This is the most historically significant day for the 1929 Johnson City Sessions, which were recording sessions that were conducted by Frank Walker for Columbia Records. The Johnson City Sessions recordings have had a significant impact on country music, bluegrass music, folk music, old-time music, and Americana music. (Source: Personal communication from Dr. Ted Olson, Department of Appalachian Studies, East Tennessee State University.)
Oct. 23, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle advised, “When house plants grow too tall to be attractive, press a few lentils into the soil around the plants. The feathery foliage will spring up and soften the lines of the too-tall plants.”
Oct. 23, 1961: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in an article with the byline of Marie Wood, informed readers, “Best place to buy — or sell — a dog is through The Press-Chronicle classified advertisements.”
“Saturday morning’s edition advertised registered police dog puppies.”
“There were two males and one female and by 1 o’clock, two of them were snatched up.”
“We know, because we got one of them.”
Oct. 23, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle brought forth sad news regarding a former city resident. With a dateline from Nashville, readers learned that “William R. Pouder, 93, 2216 30th Ave., South, Nashville, died in Baptist Hospital Saturday following a lengthy illness.”
“A native of Washington County and son of the late Samuel H. and Margaret Swingle Pouder, he was retired executive secretary of the Tennessee Taxpayers Association and had been a resident of Nashville for the past 40 years.”
“Mr. Pouder was a member of the Hoover Commission, the first city manager of Kingsport, and former city manager of Knoxville. He was a member of West End Methodist Church of Nashville, a Mason and a member of the Al Menah Shriner Temple of Nashville.”
“Surviving are one daughter, Margaret Pouder, Nashville, one son, R. K., Pittsburgh, Pa., one granddaughter, Lealan Doris Pouder, Pittsburgh; one sister, Mrs. O. R. Tarwater, Johnson City.”
Oct. 23, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Banner Elk, N. C., and a byline of James Brooks, a Press Staff Writer, the Johnson City Press informed readers news about wooly worm folklore. “Anyone who hasn’t yet ordered firewood needs to get that splitting maul in hand, according to the results of the Banner Elk Wooly Worm Festival held this past weekend.”
“According to the winning worm, the first four weeks of winter will be cold and snowy, followed by six weeks of mixed wintry and warmer weather, then by three more weeks of cold and snowy conditions.”
“That was the pattern borne by Jake, a black-brown-black worm named as the winner after 41 heats in the 20th annual Running of the Worms. An estimated 15,000 worm watchers witnessed the races run by 820 wooly worms.”
“The festival was devised as a means of coming up with the most ‘scientific’ way of following the old mountain folklore of predicting the winter by reading the stripes on a wooly worm.”
“The worms, which are seen crawling across roads and sidewalks throughout the eastern United States during the fall are actually the larval form of the Isabella moth, which festival sponsors are quick to point out is a benign insect.”
“The dark hairy body of the wooly worm was once thought to enable it to absorb the faint rays of the autumnal sun, so it can continue to forage for food much later in the season than other caterpillars.”
“That’s not so, said East Tennessee State University entomologist Carl Joplin. ‘Actually the wooly worm has been growing all summer long, but he was a lot smaller,’ Joplin said. ‘In the fall they begin to wander from their initial food sources of roadside plants, and that’s when we see them on the road.’”
“Banner Elk town father Charles VonCanon read the stripes on wooly worm Jake and made the prognostications for the coming season.”
“Joplin said there appears to be some solid basis in the color morphs of wooly worms reflecting the moisture content of the past summer. ‘It appears to be a function of moisture while the worm was growing,’ Joplin said. ‘We see far more dark morphs in a wet year, while in a dry year you see more red or brown morphs.’”
“Joplin said the normal pattern is for wooly worms to be darker at the ends than in the idle.”
“Heat winners in the wooly worm races won $20, while semi-finalists took home $50 and the winning wooly worm won a top prize of $500.”
