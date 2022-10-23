Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 23, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican alerted readers that “Judge Henry Hart of Johnson City passed through the city last Tuesday evening on his way to Knoxville.”

The Morristown Republican was the newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee, from 1893 until 1920. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.