OCTOBER 22
Oct. 22, 1891: The Comet reported on recent snowfall in the area. “The beautiful snow has already made its appearance in the vicinity of Johnson City. Wallace Hahn, who came down from Cranberry Tuesday reported that snow was falling there thick and fast.” The article continued, “Yesterday the top of Roan Mountain was perfectly white with snow. It was plainly visible from this city. The temperature was very much modified yesterday afternoon, but the snow was so heavy that it still lingered.”
Oct. 22, 1914: The Comet reported, “Mrs. Joe Horton delightfully entertained the Young Matrons’ club this week. The home was beautifully decorated with yellow chrysanthemums and roses. An elaborate luncheon was served.”
Oct. 22, 1924: J.J. Oxendine was fined $3 for “failure to comply with school law.” On the same day, the Records show that Carl Faucett was fined $3 for “operating car without license.” That amount in 1924 would equate to about $45.60 in today’s dollars.
Oct. 22, 1929: The Johnson City Staff-News carried an advertisement for the A&P Grocery. The chain was celebrating its 70th anniversary. Fresh spinach was 29 cents for three pounds, but the same amount of cabbage was only 6 cents. Pork sausage was 20 cents per pound, and two 16-ounce bottles of ginger ale could be purchased for a quarter. The advertisement mentioned neither the location of the local A&P nor store hours. Some sources indicate, however, that A&P stores were at 109 Buffalo St. and 202 N. Roan St. at the time. The Buffalo Street location is now home to Red Meze Downtown restaurant.
Oct. 22, 1930: The Staff-News reported “Another holdup, the second in the past four days, was reported here Wednesday morning by H.W. Jones, of Emmett, two miles from Blountville, who said that he was held up by two armed bandits and robbed of $30 Tuesday afternoon while en route to Johnson City.” Mr. Jones stated that he “was going to give the description of the two men who robbed him to authorities investigating the hold-up of the Johnson City Steam Laundry last Saturday night, in which two were wounded by the bandits.” Mr. Jones was hitchhiking to Johnson City, but he was not attempting to get a ride with the men who robbed him. The victim stated, “’I was walking along the edge of the road and met two men on the same side of the highway. An automobile was parked a short distance away. While I was trying to tell one of the men the way to Radford, Virginia, the other came up to my back and placed a pistol against me. He continued to hold the pistol against me and told me not to move. While I was standing there, the man whom I was telling how to go to Radford, was ransacking my pockets.”
Oct. 22, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Martin Wilson, 38, confessed slayer of his 24-year-old wife, was reported by jail attendants at Jonesboro to have recovered his composure last night after a day spent in apparent state of nervous tension.” Mrs. Wilson’s funeral was scheduled to be held the following day, with the Morris Funeral Home being in charge of the arrangements.
Oct. 22, 1937: Hill-Summers Chevrolet Company at Wilson Avenue and Lamont Street advertised the new Cadillac La Salle V8.
Oct. 22, 1942: The Johnson City Chronicle reported the following movies were playing in local cinemas: “The Great Man’s Lady” was at the Majestic. “The Man Who Wouldn’t Die” was at the Sevier, as well as “SOS Coastguard.” A Cardboard Lover” was at the Tennessee.
Oct. 22, 1969: Kenneth W. Bulla, who gave his address as Jungle Jim’s, was bound to grand jury action on state charges of possessing gaming devices and fined $50 on similar city charges in City Police Court.
Oct. 22, 1971: East Tennessee State University enrollment stood at 9,532 for the fall quarter.
Sources: The Comet; Johnson City Court Records; Johnson City Staff-News; Johnson City Chronicle; Johnson City Press; Ted Bowers.