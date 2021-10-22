Oct. 22, 1885: Readers of The Comet learned that “The Comet is now in it’s (sic) second year, with more than half of that year gone. We are obligated to call on our subscribers who have not paid, for the second year’s subscription. We hope our friends will respond promptly to this call. Remember it takes lots of money to pay house rent and printers, and buy paper and ink and coal, &c. (sic) &c. (sic). If you live away from Johnson City, don’t wait to see us but send your subscriptions by mail. If you live close, don’t wait for us to ask you but call at once at The Comet office.”
Oct. 22, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported sad news to its readers. “News reached the city today that a fatal shooting occurred in Unicoi county (sic). The particular’s (sic) were very meager and little could be learned before going to press.”
“It is said that old man Tolley, who killed a man several years ago in that county, returned a few days ago. The sheriff heard of it and he and two deputies went to arrest the murderer. While searching the house Tolley opened fire on the officers, shooting the lamp out of the sheriff’s hand. A general fight took place in the dark.”
“In the melee the sheriff was shot through the hand, old man Tolley was killed, one of his children shot and one of the deputies received a bullet in the neck – a serious though not fatal wound.”
“Much sympathy is expressed for the dead man’s wife, who is left in poverty with 8 or 9 children to support.”
Oct. 22, 1905: “Mrs. Frances Furman and little one after a summer spent in Johnson City, Tenn., with relatives, have returned,” according to The Shreveport Times.
The Shreveport Times was, and still is, a newspaper published in Louisiana. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1905; The Comet was published every week.
Oct. 22, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff continued to report news of those stricken with illness. From the Barnes community, readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. Vance Rowe have had the influenza but are much better now.”
Another news account from the Barnes community reported, “Barnes schools (sic) was so lucky that the influenza did not get the best of it. It continued in spite of the disease.”
“Sunday school has been closed on the account of sickness, but will reopen Sunday. Everybody welcomed.”
From Elizabethton it was noted, “The ‘Flu’ situation is improving rapidly, and schools will be allowed to open next Monday, and also the churches, etc. Our physicians have worked hard and have handled the disease very credibly, and very few deaths have resulted from it in our county.”
Oct. 22, 1921: A century ago today, the El Paso Herald ran an ad for Sterchi Brothers Furniture. Sterchi Brothers Furniture was headquartered in Knoxville, but had locations in Atlanta, Maryville, Lenoir City, Middlesboro, Kentucky, and several other locations. The El Paso store was the 13th store in the Sterchi Brothers Furniture chain.
The El Paso Herald was a newspaper in El Paso, Texas. It ceased publication in 1937. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 22, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news of a traffic fatality. “A young woman radio entertainer listed by Carter county (sic) authorities as Dorothy Rice of BonAir, near Richmond, Va., was fatally injured and her companion, Wayne (Buffalo) Johnson, 20 of 603 West Grand avenue (sic), Johnson City, was admitted to Appalachian Hospital for treatment of painful injuries suffered when the car in which they were riding crashed into a bridge near Roan Mountain early last night.”
“A son of Chester Johnson, city, the injured youth, also a radio entertainer, said the girl was driving the automobile in which they were returning from North Carolina. The couple had been booking engagements for musical programs at Crossnore and Spruce Pine, N.C., young Johnson explained.”
“The youth said lights on the car proved faulty and caused the girl to lose control of the car on the crooked highway. The vehicle struck a bridge high above the ET&WNC Railroad and the Doe river (sic) in rugged mountain country.”
“The girl died before an Elizabethton ambulance bearing her and Johnson reached Elizabethton.”
“Johnson suffered severe nose and leg injuries, and was admitted to the hospital shortly after 9:30 o’clock.”
“The accident was investigated by Sheriff Tom Nave’s deputies living at Roan Mountain.”
“Body of the Rice girl was taken to Hathaway Funeral Home where efforts are being made to contact relatives.”
Roan Mountain is about 25 miles from Johnson City. Spruce Pine is located approximately 46 miles from Johnson City, while Crossnore is about 42 miles from Johnson City.
Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to Johnson City Medical Center.
Oct. 22, 1949: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported the new Recreation-Education building at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church would be dedicated the next day.
Oct. 22, 1952: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle quipped, “If all of the automobiles in the world were put end to end, 98% of the drivers would immediately pull out of line to pass the car ahead.”
Oct. 22, 1956: Frank Lee, Sr., became Memorial Hospital’s first assistant administrator. (Source: A Beacon to Heath Care by Ray Stahl)
Oct. 22, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “East Tennessee State University received the largest corporate gift in its history this week when the Eastman Kodak Co. gave a check for $26,000.”
Twenty-six thousand dollars in 1971 is now worth about $176,100, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Oct. 22, 1985: In his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge provided readers with some trivia. “Your first dream after falling asleep usually lasts for 10 minutes.” Mr. Hodge also wrote, “Young elephants stay with their mothers for about 12 years before going out on their own.”
Oct. 22, 1991: Nancy J. Baker, who was the state historical preservation specialist, suggested “Residents of Erwin and Unicoi County interested in developing tourism should work to preserve their historical treasures,” according to the Johnson City Press.
Oct. 22, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Robert Houk, the Johnson City Press reported that “Washington County officials will soon be taking a look at protecting the county’s priceless historical documents, some dating back to 1776, from the forces of man and nature.”
“The county’s new five-member Finance Committee voted Monday to ask a special records commission to come up with a means of preserving Washington County’s countless volumes of wills, marriage records, deeds and court transactions from fire or theft. Commissioners raised the topic during discussion on a proposed upgrade of the computer system in the Register of Deeds office.”