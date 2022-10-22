Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 22, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported “Miss Loretta Lyle returned to her home at Johnson City yesterday after a few weeks’ visit to Miss McCullum, Mabry street.”

“Mrs. E. E. Hunter, of Johnson City, who has been visiting Mrs. Rob. A. Lowry on Magnolia avenue, returned home yesterday.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.