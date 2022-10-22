Oct. 22, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported “Miss Loretta Lyle returned to her home at Johnson City yesterday after a few weeks’ visit to Miss McCullum, Mabry street.”
“Mrs. E. E. Hunter, of Johnson City, who has been visiting Mrs. Rob. A. Lowry on Magnolia avenue, returned home yesterday.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee from 1892–1898. Johnson City did not publish a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Oct. 22, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported to readers a variety of events that were germane to area residents. Among them were “Monday afternoon Misses Mary and Mable Gildersleeve will entertain the Young Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Monday Club of this city at their home on East Market street.”
“Mrs. Ben Jones of Sweetwater who has been the guest of her sister, Miss Leota Williams, has returned home.”
“Miss Elizabeth Whitlock is spending the week-end with relatives in Jonesboro.”
“Friends were glad to know that Miss Regina Eisman who has been indisposed for the past week is able to be out again.”
“Mrs. Gentry Hale was in the city from Flourville yesterday.”
“Miss Vera Gresham was in the city from Gray Station shopping yesterday.”
“Miss Emma Sue Hale of Flourville was the guest of friends in the city Saturday.
“Miss Nelle Anderson is the guest of Mrs. C. P. Wolfe in Bristol this week-end.”
“Mrs. M. E. McGhee and charming little granddaughter Miss Helen McGhee Summers left yesterday for a visit with Mrs. Nelms in Norfolk, Va.”
“Charles Rosenblatt and Frank Trent of Greeneville are week-end guests in the city.”
“Mrs. B. B. Spencer and Mrs. R. B. Clark have returned from Spartanburg, S. C., where they were the guests of friends.”
“Mrs. W. J. Evans will entertain the members of the Tuesday Bridge Club at her home on Watauga Avenue Tuesday afternoon at two o’clock.”
“Dr. Eugene Jones is in Marion, Va., for the week-end on business.”
“Mrs. Harvey McBath is at home after spending some time in Washington. She is very much improved in health.”
Mrs. McBath continued to be in the news. “Miss Luttrell, of Knoxville, is spending some time with her sister, Mrs. Harvey McBath, on Locust Street.”
“Miss Ina Shafer, who has been visiting her sister in Dayton, Ohio, is expected home this week.”
“Mrs. J. O. Susong and little daughter, Louise, visited relatives in Jonesboro the past week.”
“Mrs. L. E. Tolley and daughter Miss Edith, of Erwin, are the week-end guests of Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Scott.”
“Miss Ester Pierce, of Boone’s Creek, is the guest of Mrs. Walter Whisnant.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Barton Armstrong and daughter, Earnestine, of Chapel, Neb., and Mrs. Alfred Armstrong and daughter, Elizabeth, of Church Hill are week-end guests of Mr. and Mrs. Chas. L. Bolton on Holston avenue.”
“Judge D. A. Vines and daughter, Geraldine, are spending the day with relatives at Jonesboro.”
“Friends will be pleased to know that Jack, the small son of Mr. and Mrs. John Pitts, is able to be out after a serious illness of several weeks.”
“Mrs. John R. Weaver and son, David, are visiting relatives at Indian Ridge.”
“Miss Nancy Weaver is spending the week-end at Piney Flats the guest of Miss Vila Jeter.”
The Jeter family continued to be in the news. “John Jeter and daughter, Miss Viola, of Piney Flats, were among the out-of-town shoppers in the city Saturday.”
“Miss Naomi Coblens chaperoned a part of Junior High school boys and girls on a hike to White Rock Saturday.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
Flourville is a community in rural Washington County.
Gray Station is now known as Gray.
Indian Ridge was a community in rural Washington County. It is now within the city limits of Johnson City.
White Rock is located at Roan Mountain.
Oct. 22, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “When Ruth Evelyn Clark crawled up into a chair at the age of two or three years and started pecking away at a typewriter, her parents didn’t flicker an eyelash.”
“Tomorrow, about 10 years later, they might at least raise an eyebrow to find their daughter featured in Robert Ripley’s ‘Believe it Or Not.’”
“Ruth is gaining the distinction for having been able to type — using the touch system and a typewriter with blank keys — when she was four years old.”
“Ruth’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph J. Clark, of 601 West Maple street, are not sure just when she first was able to type words and sentences but they know that she could do both before she could write them and before she knew one from the other.”
“Ruth, who is in the eighth grade at Junior High School, is the youngest of Mr. and Mrs. Clark’s three daughters. Her mother has been giving private typing and shorthand lessons in their home ever since Ruth was a baby. Mr. Clark has been on the staff at Mountain Home for about 15 years.”
Mountain Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Oct. 22, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers about Tipton-Haynes. “If you were among the 700 visitors to the Tipton-Haynes Living Historical Farm Oct. 14, you may find yourself in the photographs on this page.”
“If you weren’t there, you missed the series of pioneer activities planned for the harvest home celebration at the historic site.”
“There was open air vegetable dyeing, and apple butter making in a well-scrubbed brass kettle. Butter was ‘gathered’ in miniature churns and soap was made in the kitchen. Visitors saw linen being woven on the big loom in the house and were taken on tours over the farm, from the visitor’s center and museum built by the late Hon. and Mrs. B. Carroll Reece (several indecipherable words) stored by Mr. and Mrs. Allen Harris of Orchard Place to the handsome old homeplace of the Tipton and Carters and down to the spring visited by D. Boone.”
“Members of the Tipton-Haynes Historical Association board planned the recent harvest home celebration under the direction of Mrs. W. A. Starritt, Jr., president. Other board members are Carl A. Jones, vice president, Dr. Ray Mettatel, second vice president, Emily Beckner, treasurer, (several indecipherable words) and Mrs. L. W. McCown, historian.”
“The site covers four periods of American history; pre-Revolutionary War, Revolutionary War, Lost State of Franklin and the Civil War.”
Oct. 22, 2003: The Johnson City Morning Rotary Club was chartered. (Source: Personal recollection of Rebecca Henderson.)
