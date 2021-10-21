Oct. 21, 1883: The Sunday Chronicle reported, “Johnson City has two weddings in high life this week.” However, neither the names nor the other details of those getting married were provided to wondering readers.
The Sunday Chronicle was a newspaper published in Knoxville. Johnson City did not have any newspapers published in 1883.
Oct. 21, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune opined, “The attempt to place W.P. Brownlow in a false light before the National Executive Committee was an inglorious failure. He has their entire confidence and they are largely depending upon his persistent energy, keen acumen and organizing talent to gain a Republican victory in Tennessee. If every man will work for the success of the ticket in the State like Mr. Brownlow the eagle will scream over mountains and plans immediately after the 3rd of next month.”
The “3rd of next month” was election day.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1896. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896. The Comet was a weekly publication.
Oct. 21, 1918: The flu was not showing any signs of abating, according to the illnesses reported in the pages of the Johnson City Daily Staff. “Miss Mildred Browder who visited her parents at Sweetwater while the schools were closed has returned to this city.”
“Mrs. C.F. Weaver and children who have been ill with the Influenza are improving.”
“Miss Nancy Long is confined to her room with the Flu.”
“Mrs. H.C. Crigger and daughter Miss Catherine are ill with the Influenza.”
“Mrs. Braswell is ill with the Influenza at her mother’s home, Mrs. DeVault, on Locust St.”
“Friends will regret to know that Mrs. Evan Eads and little son are both ill with the influenza.”
Oct. 21, 1921: A century ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier reported that Charles Lyle, from Johnson City, had recently visited Bristol for the purpose of conducting business.
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in 1921 in Johnson City.
Oct. 21, 1930: The Nashville Tennessean, with a dateline of Cookeville provided this information about an attempted robbery of the Johnson City Steam Laundry: “Joe McCormick, a prominent young business man (sic) of Johnson City and a son of Mr. and Mrs. W.L. McCormick of near Algood, this county, was perhaps fatally shot in Johnson City Saturday night by robbers.”
The story continued to say, “In response to messages received from Johnson City, his parents and several other relatives and friends here left early this morning for Johnson City.” Mr. McCormick’s uncle was J.M. McCormick, who was a prominent merchant in Cookeville.
Oct. 21, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Kingsport News reported on the expected weather. “The weatherman has bid October’s slow sun to linger yet awhile in the East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia area, according to forecasts for Monday. Warmer temperatures are predicted during the afternoon.”
“Sunday’s high mercury hovered around 73, ranging from a low of 44.”
The Kingsport News is now published as the Kingsport Times-News. Johnson City’s Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Monday; October 21 of 1946 was a Monday.
Oct 21, 1953: “Interesting letters are being received by the Frank Lees from their daughter, Mildred Exum who with her son, Jackie, joined her husband, Lt. John Exum in London the last of September,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
The article continued to say, “Lt. Exum, who is the son of Mrs. Theodore Exum, is now stationed in London with the Navy.”
Oct. 21, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle editorialized the life of Mrs. S.C. Williams. “Mrs. S.C. Williams was one of Johnson City’s outstanding women. For years she stood in the forefront of many worthwhile organizations and movements. Her death thus leaves a gap in our civic life that will not easily be filled.”
“It was significant that her energies were not confined to the purely social. With a vision that reflected the intellectual statue of her distinguished husband, the late Judge Samuel C. Williams, she provided forward-looking leadership in many endeavors calculated to benefit her community and its people.”
“To call the roll of these activities would not be simple, for they were almost myriad. We shall content ourselves, therefore, with mentioning only a few. Specifically:”
“— Her assembly and publication of some unfinished historical research on Johnson City by her husband.”
“— Her leadership in organizing and developing the Johnson City League of Women Voters, which has brought a heightened interest in civic and political affairs on the part of women.”
“— Her leadership and influence in such diversified organizations as the Monday Club, the Girl Scouts, the P.T.A., and the D.A.R.”
“— Her vocal support at all times of governmental integrity, wider citizen participation in elections, and education of the people for more responsible roles in the nation’s political destiny.”
“Johnson City will not soon forget the lives and works of Judge and Mrs. Williams.”
In another editorial on the same date in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers expanded their knowledge of a local retail institution, Beckners’.
“It would be difficult to think of the Johnson City business district without thinking of Beckners’. That’s because Beckners’ has been here almost as long as Johnson City has. Been here 70 years, the Biblical three score years and 10, and that’s a long time. Long enough, in fact, to make Beckners’ the city’s oldest retailer.”
“The firm was founded in 1886 by I. N. Beckner, who passed it to his son T. F. Beckner, Sr. The latter, president of Beckner’s now, operates the business with his son, T. F. Beckner, Jr., vice president and general manager, and his daughter, Frances F. Beckner, secretary.”
“There’s something solid and good about a business which passes from father to son, from generation to generation. That something is a blending of tradition and character and trust.”
“A business does not continue 70 years unless it renders good service, unless it enjoys the confidence of its clientele. In a period of 70 years a family name over a shop door becomes synonymous with honor and integrity and faithful service.”
“Tomorrow and Tuesday have been set aside by Beckners’ to mark the new milestone. And we think it is significant that the store will be showing off remodeled and redecorated quarters. This is eloquent evidence that a fine old firm is looking forward even as it looks backward.”
“Congratulations!”
Oct. 21, 1971: Fifty years ago today, above-the-masthead headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle proclaimed, “Metropolitan Kiwanis Travelogue opens tonight at 7:30.”
Oct. 21, 1996: In a letter to the editor of the Johnson City Press that was written by Pam Kabool and published 25 years ago today, readers learned that “In 1997 we will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Miss Johnson City Scholarship Pageant.”
The letter continued, “We are currently in the planning stages. We are in high hopes of having all of our former Miss Johnson Citys with us on May 16 and 17 of 1997 for the special events we are planning to showcase them.”
Sources: