Oct. 21, 1886: The Comet reported sad news. “P. L. Farris died at his residence in this place last Thursday night after a long illness with typhoid fever. Mr. Farris was a member of the firm of Farris, Pierce & Co., and was a good citizen. He was a loving husband and father and his bereaved family have the sympathy of the community in their sad bereavement.”

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection and can be prevented by means of a vaccine.

