Oct. 21, 1886: The Comet reported sad news. “P. L. Farris died at his residence in this place last Thursday night after a long illness with typhoid fever. Mr. Farris was a member of the firm of Farris, Pierce & Co., and was a good citizen. He was a loving husband and father and his bereaved family have the sympathy of the community in their sad bereavement.”
Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection and can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Oct. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported news of two recent weddings. The Miller-Taylor wedding was the first account. “Columbus M. Taylor and Miss Cinnie Miller were married last Sunday upon the platform at the Three C’s depot by ‘Squire Gump. Mr. Taylor is the youngest son of the late Wm. Taylor, and lives at the old home place about two miles west of the city. Miss Miller is the second daughter of Col. John K. Miller, now living at Bristol, and came to Johnson City on the vestibule Sunday, and was met in Carnegie by Mr. Taylor with the license and a ‘Squire. After the knot was tied the happy couple drove immediately to Mr. Taylor’s home.”
The Gump-Patton wedding was also in the news. “As secret marriages are in vogue, Harry Gump concluded to give his friends a surprise party. He and Miss Cora Patton were married last Thursday evening at the residence of Rev. L. B. Caldwell, the popular pastor officiating. The marriage was kept a secret until Sunday morning when the announcement was made and the happy couple left on the vestibule for Nashville. Miss Patton is the youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D. A. Patton and is a most lovable girl, being well known and deservedly popular in the city. Mr. Gump is a member of the firm of Gump Bros., and is one of our most prosperous business men. The Comet joins their friends in congratulations.”
Oct. 21, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “The first house built in Johnson City was that of Abram Jobe, erected near the present corner of Tipton and Spring streets, his front yard running to the present Main street side of Fountin (sic) Square. The site was later the home of Tipton Jobe, who lived in a large frame house, built in the center of a plantation that included all the eastern side of the business part of what is now Johnson City.”
Oct. 21, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported good news regarding two prominent gentlemen. “A Canadian Mountie — of the species which traditionally gets the job done — had relieved growing anxiety in two Johnson City families yesterday by sending word from Royal Mountain House, Alberta, Canada, that Joe A. Summers and Dr. G. J. Budd were seen last week in their hunting party and are ‘all right.’”
“Mrs. Budd said she talked with the Mountie by telephone Sunday night. Before that neither family had heard from the two Johnson Citians since they left North Dakota by plane last Monday intending to fly to Ricinus, Alberta, on a big game hunt.”
“Bad weather forced a landing at another point, and apparently there was some delay making a rendezvous with a Canadian hunting party, Mrs. Budd said she was told. Then, because the section is so remote from communications and because roads to Royal Mountain House are temporarily impassible, Dr. Budd and Summers apparently were unable to get word back home.”
“‘However the man with whom I talked had contacted a member of the hunting party who had seen our men, and he assured me everything was all right,’ Mrs. Budd said.”
“Previously, on Friday, a call to Royal Mountain House — where the Johnson Citians had said they could be contacted — brought no word from the party.”
“At Mrs. Budd’s request Canadians there undertook to find out about the hunt, and Sunday night’s call was the result.”
“Mrs. Budd quickly called the good news to Mrs. Summers.”
“Apprehension spread throughout the city Sunday as a report spread the two hunters were ‘lost.’ They left Johnson City October 11, going to North Dakota. Two days later they took off for Canada.”
“Both families hope to hear directly from the men within a day or two.”
Oct. 21, 1956: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Ben Dunavant, city, was treated at Memorial Hospital last night for a broken finger received in a fight.”
“According to police records, Charles E. Crowell, 19-months-old son of Mr. and Mrs. George Crowell, Rt. 5, was treated at Memorial Hospital yesterday for head injuries received when the child fell from his father’s car on Main Street.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Oct. 21, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several area high school football scores from the evening before. The scores were on the front page. Some of those scores follow.
Greeneville and Science Hill had a close match, but Greeneville won, the score being 14-12.
Elizabethton defeated Dobyns-Bennett, 27-24.
Unicoi County shut out David Crockett, 33 to zip.
Daniel Boone likewise shut out Happy Valley, 20 to nothing.
Tennessee High similarly shut out Morristown East, 43 to nothing.
Sullivan East defeated Sullivan Central, 55-19.
Lynn View and Hampton tied, nothing to nothing.
Unaka outscored Maynardville, 42-16. Maynardville is located in Union County, Tennessee.
Ketron defeated Gate City, Virginia, 29-14. Ketron was a Sullivan County school.
Alcoa easily defeated Church Hill, 27-6.
Rogersville shut out Harriman, 30-0. Harriman is located in Roane County, Tennessee.
Oct. 21, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “Johnson City and Johnson City Public Library officials will break ground for the new JCPL at a ceremony Wednesday at 11 a.m.”
“The event will take place at Roan and Adams streets, across from Central Baptist Church.”
“The library will close from 10:45 – 11:45 a.m. Wednesday for the ceremony.”
“The public is invited to attend. Limited parking will be available at Central Baptist Church and Asbury Center.”
