Oct. 20, 1867: Henry Johnson agreed to give a strip of land 30 feet wide through his property to form West Main Street.
Oct. 20, 1891: The Comet reported on the new rail service schedule in Johnson City. “The Johnson City and Carnegie Street Railway company entered upon the new schedule service yesterday.” The article continued, “Two cars are running regular between Johnson City, Carnegie, and Oaklands. The service now affords great convenience, cars going and coming every twenty minutes.’
Oct. 20, 1905: With a dateline of Knoxville, The Elba Clipper, a newspaper in Elba, Alabama, reported, “A special to the Sentinel (of Knoxville) from Johnson City, Tenn., says that it is stated upon ‘reliable authority that the Southern railway has extended the Olive Branch and proposes to join hands with Geo. L. Carter, and the latter is to permit the Southern to use his south and west railroads tracking from Johnson City to Marion, N.C. The Southern in return is to extend the south and western trackage privileges over the Southern’s rails from Marion to Rutherford, N.C. If Mr. Carter does combine with the Southern, it is said there will be no further fight over the right or way up Guests River to the Wise County, Virginia, coal fields.”
Oct. 20, 1929: The Johnson City Chronicle reported exciting news for golfers. “Developments have begun on the Shelby Hills Golf and Country Club, states L.B. Wolf, of New York, a heavy stockholder in the corporation, who has made a number of trips to Johnson City and this section in the interest of the development, as well as many other successful business ventures here.” The article continued, “The Shelby Hills proposed golf course and development is composed of 1130 acres, and is located on the Elizabethton-Johnson City highway , near historic Milligan College, or about half way between the two cities. The club house is to cost approximately $100,000 and will be adjoined by a championship eighteen hole golf course costing as much or more than the club house.” Mr. Wolf indicated, “The course is to be composed of 125 acres, and will compare favorably with any in the United States and is expected to be the finest in the south when completed.” $100,000 in 1929 would be worth approximately $1.520 million in 2020.
Oct. 20, 1930: The Shreveport Times, a newspaper in Shreveport, Louisiana, reported on the Johnson City Steam Laundry shooting. With a dateline of Johnson City, “Officers Sunday night believed that two bandits who shot and seriously wounded Joe P. McCormick, 30 years old, treasurer and general manager, and Edwin G. Crouch, 27 years old, secretary of the Johnson City steam laundry in an attempted holdup Saturday night had made good their escape.” The article continued to state, “McCormick and Crouch were reported, ‘in fair condition’ at a local hospital Sunday night. McCormick, the more seriously wounded of the two, was shot twice, in the abdomen and once in the hip.” (Note: Their ages were different from the account the Bristol newspaper carried the day before.) McCormick survived his injuries and later worked at Milligan College into his 90s.
Oct. 20, 1937: The Johnson City Press reported an interesting coincidence. “Two Johnson City women who suffered fractured legs by falling off porches late yesterday were under treatment at Appalachian hospital today. One is Mrs. Lottie Ward, 37, 307 West Main street , and the other Mrs. Nat Adams, 60, 111 Hart avenue ...” The article continued to say that both patients should be able to return to their homes over the next several days. “Injuries to the two brought the total of women with broken legs in the hospital to six.”
Oct. 20, 1967: Ella V. Ross Hall at East Tennessee State University would be dedicated at an open house the next day from 9 until 11 in the morning. The building was named after Dean Ross by the Tennessee State Board of Education.
