Oct. 20, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported several items of interest to area residents. “Dr. A. C. Hoss and wife are attending the Centennial this week.”
“Mrs. W. P. McCall and children were visiting friends in Bristol last week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Mathes took in the carnival at Knoxville last week.”
“Mrs. Warlick and two little children were in Knoxville during the carnival.”
“T. A. Cox and Chas. McPherson were assisting Trustee Byrd in his office last week.”
“Mrs. Crockett has moved into a part of the home occupied by Squire Osborne.”
“Mrs. L. A. Venable is visiting her daughter, Mrs. M. S. Fornshell, and her family of this place.”
“John Garrison has rented the property recently vacated by Mrs. Sabine and will move into it in a short time.”
“Rev. J. H. Summit will fill the pulpit at the Methodist Church for the ensuing year. He will arrive this week.”
“Willie Leab, youngest son of Dr. Leab, has had diphtheria, but we are glad to hear that he is getting better and will soon be able to be out again.”
“Rev. W. H. Osborne, who has been here some time during the summer, left last week for his home in Tampa, Fla. Mrs. Osborne will follow about November 1.”
“Mrs. Annie Keebler, daughter of our townsmen Benjamin Keebler, is quite sick at the home of her uncle, John Keebler, near Limestone. We hope for her speedy recovery.”
“John Rhudy, who lives on Stuart’s Hill, about 2½ miles west of town, lost his house with most of its contents by fire one night last week. The origin of the fire is unknown.”
“L. H. Patton and daughter, Miss Jessie, left Tuesday for a trip to California. Mr. Patton has three brothers in the far west whom he expects to visit. They will be gone a month or six weeks.”
“Miss Alice Montgomery Stuart left Monday for Knoxville and from there she will visit Nashville, Louisville, Cincinnati and perhaps Frankfurt, Indiana, before she returns. Her trip will extend through a month or six weeks.”
The Centennial was a celebration, similar to a fair, held in Nashville. The purpose was to celebrate Tennessee’s 100th anniversary. Tennessee became a state on June 1, 1796, so the Centennial was actually a bit late.
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that can now be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Stuart’s Hill is a community in rural Washington County.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. It was published on a weekly basis, as was The Comet in that year.
Oct. 20, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Mr. and Mrs. Carson Slayers very delightfully entertained last evening with an informal dinner party at their home on South Roan St. At a table filled with bountiful and deliciously prepared food, the guests enjoyed dinner. After dinner games and dancing were enjoyed.”
Oct. 20, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star alerted readers that the Bonnie Kate Theatre was showing “Framed,” while “Sun Valley Serenade” was showing at the Ritz.
Oct. 20, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in an article with the byline of Mrs. J. H. St. Clair, who was identified as being with the ”P-C Jonesboro Bureau,” reported news from Johnson City.
“’Its fair time’ again at Appalachian Christian Village, Sherwood Drive.”
“Running Nov. 2 and 3, the Village Fair is one means of raising money to buy equipment and supplies for the nursing wing.”
“Many of the residents are planning ways to help in the event. Some will be baking delicious cakes, cookies, others making ceramics, potted plants, clothing, Christmas gifts, afghans, quilts, jewelry, arts, crafts and many other items. However the Village wants to enlist the help of others to make the fair a success. Harold J. Cabus, administrator, suggests that friends of the Village can probably think of many more ideas for things to bring and suggest prices for items sent of brought. Hours for Nov. 2 are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For further information call 928-8351.”
“The slogan of the Village, ‘Cast me not off in the time of old age; forsake me not when my strength faileth,’ will be appreciated more by those who visit, participate and contribute ‘the fair.’”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
Appalachian Christian Village is now known as the Abundant Christian Living Community.
Oct. 20,1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of James Brooks, Press Staff Writer, the Johnson City Press alerted readers that “Across the Blue Ridge by Amtrak Superliner. What may well be the most beautiful route in America on the top train in America. It sounds too good to be true, but for one October weekend, it was.”
“To some folks in tiny mountain communities like Poplar, Relief, Toccane or Kona, this weekend must have looked like the inauguration of regular Amtrak service when the long train passed twice in two days, morning and evening on a line that has not seen an excursion train in eight years.”
“It took a massive cooperative effort between CSX Transportation, Amtrak and the Watauga Valley Chapter, National Railway Historical Society to once again bring rail excursion up the wild and beautiful Nolichucky Gorge, and each group was represented with its own cars in the consist.”
“Rail fans who came from all over the Eastern United States to ride the train knew what they were in for when they received a mailing advertising 22 tunnels in 123 miles. Saturday’s excursion was filled from the mailing. Local rail fans were even quicker to act. The Sunday trip was filled three days after an article appeared in the Johnson City Press.”