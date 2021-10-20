Oct. 20, 1867: Henry Johnson “agreed to give a strip of land thirty feet wide through his property to form West Main Street.” (Source: The Railroads of Johnson City by Johnny Graybeal.)
Oct. 20, 1882: The Daily Chronicle reported, “Mr. W.H. Taylor, of Johnson City, Tenn., left on yesterday evening’s train for home.”
The Daily Chronicle was a newspaper in Knoxville. Johnson City did not have any newspapers published in 1882.
Oct. 20, 1891: The Comet reported news of an interesting contest. “The contest for the fine dinner set at the City Grocery will close tonight. Today will be your last opportunity to guess on the number of beans in the can. The person guessing the number or nearest it, will get the dinner set. This set will make a most excellent present. There are 115 pieces of it, elegant, imported, and decorated. This set cost Mr. George about $20, and he deserves to be complimented for his liberality in offering a present so worthy.”
“Mr. George is a new man in the city, but he is building up a good trade, with fair dealing as his motto. He has been arranging to greatly increase his stock for the winter season. He keeps everything that you could expect to find in a first-class grocery. His doors on East Main street (sic) are always open to welcome you.”
Twenty dollars in 1891 now has the equivalent purchasing power of about $603, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Oct. 20, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, readers of The Chattanooga Daily Times learned that “J.R. Herndon, a prominent business man (sic) of Johnson City, Tenn., was in the city yesterday.”
The same newspaper also reported that “J.E. Wells, wife and daughter, of Johnson City, Tenn., are spending several days in the city.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896. The Comet was published weekly.
Oct. 20, 1921: A century ago today, the Bedford Daily Mail reported “Howard Smith, who has the distinction of having been the youngest Lawrence county (sic) volunteer in the World War, and while in overseas service had his health undermined, is now nicely located in the government hospital at Johnson City, Tenn. He has written to his parents Mr. and Mrs. J. Frank Smith, O street (sic) that he is now settled for the winter and is getting along nicely.”
The government hospital referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Bedford Daily Mail was a newspaper published in Bedford, Indiana. I ceased publication in 1942. We do not have access to any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 20, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported information about an upcoming fireworks display. “Honoring Mayor W.B. Ellison of Johnson City, members of the Johnson City police and fire departments who are sponsoring the fireworks display October 23 and 24 at Keystone Field, are arranging to reproduce a likeness of the city’s chief executive in a brilliant colored fireworks portrait. Mayor Ellison’s picture will be shown in burning fireworks during the program on Thursday night, October 23.”
Oct. 20, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on the activities of the daughter of a prominent local politician. Carrying the byline of Sue Thomas, readers read, “Louise Reece, daughter of National Republican Committee Chairman and Mrs. B. Carroll Reece, is now a full-fledged airman, or shall we say airwoman, according to information reaching us.”
“Louise, graduate of Science Hill High School and a student at Stephens College, has been interested in aviation since a wee tot. She has now progressed to such an extent as to be able to do solo flying and has been given her wings. She is still in her teens.”
“Everyone in this area is looking forward to a visit from the Reeces, which will follow an address by the national chairman at Lincoln Memorial University at Harrogate on Armistice Day.”
Armistice Day is now more popularly known as Veteran’s Day.
Oct. 20, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle had a quick and simple, but delicious recipe for apple-cheese sandwiches. “Peel and core 2 applies. Cut each into 3 slices, crosswise. Put together, sandwich-style with slices of Swiss cheese. Cut into wedges. Serves 2”
Oct. 20, 1970: “When a college of medicine in the Johnson City area first seemed a possibility, the Memorial Hospital Board of Directors … (on October 20, 1970) passed the following resolution: ‘The Board of Directors of Memorial Hospital, Inc., Johnson City, endorses and recommends that a Medical School be established in Johnson City in conjunction with the Veterans Administration and East Tennessee State University and further that Memorial Hospital offer the complete cooperation in the use of its services and facilities as needed by the Medical School. It is further resolved that this resolution be sent to the Governor of Tennessee, our two United States Senators and our First District Representative.’” (Source: A Beacon of Hope by Ray Stahl.)
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
Oct. 20, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “If a recommendation of Washington County Court’s reapportionment committee is approved Monday court will return to its former membership of 43.”
Oct. 20, 1982: “Washington County Circuit Court Clerk Don Squibb has discovered more than $60,000 in unpaid fines and court costs in the record of his office, and he plans to do something about it,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Sixty thousand dollars in 1982 is worth approximately $174,500 in today’s dollars, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Oct. 20, 1991: With a dateline of Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press reported “Brown Peregoy, once an heir to the mysterious Pelham Humphries oil fortune and one of the most optimistic and outspoken supporters of attempts to collect it, says his dream died with the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to hear his lawsuit.”
Oct. 20, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article written by Jeff Keeling, the Johnson City Press reported on activities at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. “They’re standing up in the aisles at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.”
“The church added a contemporary worship service last month that has proved a great success so far.”
“’We’re excited about the worship service all week long,’ said Doug Miller, who with his wife, Beth, is among the new service’s many lay leaders.”
Oct. 20, 2005: The United Methodist Men of the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church were preparing for a chicken and fish fry the next day, with the proceeds benefiting those in need in the community, according to the Johnson City Press.