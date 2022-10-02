Oct. 2, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news of a death of a prominent Johnson City resident. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Oct. 1, readers learned that “Ms. Ben F. Swingle, aged 50, died at her home at May Day, this county, yesterday. She was the wife of a prominent farmer and a sister of H. H. Carr of this city.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Oct. 2, 1922: A century ago today, The Daily Gazette and Mail reported, “Mrs. Cecil McClister and little son, Cecil, Jr., of Johnson City, are guests for the week of Mr. and Mrs. W. D. Bushong in Morningside.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Daily Gazette and Mail was published in Morristown, Tennessee from 1922 until 1927. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published on Oct. 2, 1922, which fell on a Monday. The Johnson City Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1922.
Oct. 2, 1934: According to the Johnson City Press, “Dr. H. B. Cupp is scheduled to address the Washington County Medical Society meeting Thursday evening at the John Sevier hotel. His paper will be on ‘Pilo-Nidel (sic) Cysts – Report of Cases.’”
“The business session will follow dinner at 7:00 o’clock, according to announcements made by Dr. Carroll H. Long, secretary-treasurer.”
Pilonidal cysts are cysts that contain hair and debris from skin.
Oct. 2, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Two industrial plant workers were treated at Appalachian Hospital yesterday for minor injuries received on the job, and later were dismissed, attendants said.”
“They included George E. Prathis, 37, city, route 1, rayon mill employee, who suffered a pierced finger on his left hand with a spring; and Albert Proffitt, city, route 2, lumber yard worker, whose left foot was injured with a lumber truck dropped on it.”
“Mrs. Verlie Hall, Jonesboro, route 4, was treated at Budd Clinic and Hospital yesterday for an injury to her right leg suffered in a fall. She was released after treatment.”
“Tommy Myers, 13-year-old son of Mrs. Roby Myers, 1202 Grover Street, was given treatment at Appalachian Hospital last night for a leg injury received when he fell against some tin. It required several stitches to be taken. He was dismissed after treatment.”
“A ‘girl chase’ of a slightly different sort occupied more than a dozen policemen, city firemen and deputy sheriffs and bystander Tuesday morning when a red-head escaped custody of a sheriff’s party taking a group of prisoners to the county jail at Jonesboro. The girl, an 18-year-old Greeneville resident, led her pursuers at the side of the jail building, past Market street firehouse, and finally was apprehended in a maze of trucks and equipment at the rear of Pet Dairy plant.”
“An early morning autumn sun shining through smog in the vicinity of industrial plants in the eastern portion of the city caused an anxious housewife to turn in a fire alarm about 7 a.m. yesterday from 1800 East Watauga avenue. Assistant Chief George W. Wilson said. ‘It looked like a house afire but there was nothing more to it,’ he explained. Company No. 2 responded to the atmosphere illusion.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
The Budd Clinic and Hospital were private medical facilities..
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Oct. 2, 1968: The Erwin Record asked readers for help for the Red Cross. ‘Unicoi County families of Vietnam servicemen are asked to call the local Red Cross office and give the name, serial number and address of their servicemen.”
“The complete Red Cross list of Vietnam servicemen will be carried in The Erwin Record, for friends and relatives to have the addresses and get cards and packages mailed early to reach Vietnam for Christmas delivery.”
The Erwin Record is still in publication.
Oct. 2, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Fair and warmer is the forecast for today through tomorrow.”
“The high temperature today should be near 70, the low tonight in the middle 40s, and the high tomorrow in the upper 70s.”
“The record high for this date was 84 in 1964, the record low 29 in 1946.”
“A low of 40 recorded yesterday at the weather bureau was the coldest reported in the state. Unofficially, lows of 35 were recorded in Johnson City.”
Oct. 2, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Associated Press writer Leslie Lloyd, and a dateline from Johnson City, the Detroit Free Press queried readers, “How much is a kidney or lung worth? Twelve days in Judge David Brand’s court.”
“Brand wants more people to sign organ donor cards, and he’s offering this deal: Those placed on probation for misdemeanors can get up to 12 days knocked off their community sentence if they sign an organ donor card.”
“’It’s such a waste to bury those organs in the ground,’ Brand said Wednesday from his office in Rogersville. He plans to begin offering the deal to defendants in his General Sessions Court later this month.”
“Hedy Weinberg of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee does not like it.”
“’I’m not sure it is the appropriate role of a judge to say, ‘We will decrease community service if you donate your organs,’ she said. ‘It doesn’t appear to fit into the appropriate role of punishment and rehabilitation.’”
“Brand, who has a friend awaiting a kidney transplant, said he’s not forcing anyone to give up organs, and noted the defendants can always revoke their donor cards later.”
“Lee McCartt, executive director of Life Resources Regional Donor Center in Johnson City, is a bit uneasy about Brand’s plan, but supportive.”
“’It’s a little radical in terms of the way we go about things,’ he said.”
“With more than 53,000 people awaiting organ transplants nationwide, McCartt said anything that encourages donations is good.”
The Detroit Free Press is still in publication.