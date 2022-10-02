Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 2, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news of a death of a prominent Johnson City resident. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Oct. 1, readers learned that “Ms. Ben F. Swingle, aged 50, died at her home at May Day, this county, yesterday. She was the wife of a prominent farmer and a sister of H. H. Carr of this city.”

The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you