Oct. 2, 1855: The East Tennessee & Virginia Railroad received the Watauga from the locomotive builder A.W. Denmead & Sons.
Oct, 2, 1880: The ET&WNC Railroad signed a contract with the Cofrode & Saylor Company of Philadelphia. Cofrode & Saylor would build all Howe truss bridges on the entire line between Johnson City and Cranberry.
Oct. 2, 1883: The News and Observer, a newspaper in Raleigh, North Carolina, reported that Johnson City was to have a gun factory.
Oct. 2, 1911: The East Tennessee Normal School, now East Tennessee State University, opened.
Oct. 2, 1929: Mr. C.T. Cadieu was seriously ill at his home on West Market Street. Meanwhile, Mrs. P.E. Hart of Bristol, was visiting her daughter, Mrs. Shep Williams, on North Roan Street.
Oct. 2, 1930: Cynthia McGuire, Johnson City, her sister Mrs. John Campbell, and niece Flossie Adams had been the victims of a triple murder in Williamson, West Virginia. Mrs. Adams’ estranged husband, William C. Adams, was charged minutes after the slayings.
Oct. 2, 1957: The newly remodeled bowling alley had opened at 106 Spring St. The building no longer stands.
Oct. 2, 1963: Jiffy Market announced the grand opening of its second location in Johnson City at 712 W. Walnut St., the current site of a dental office. The special for the event was a full meal — Jiffy Burger, fries and a Pepsi — for 25 cents. That’s the equivalent of about $2.12 in 2020. That Pepsi alone would run you that much today in some restaurants. The meal normally cost 37 cents — $3.14 in 2020. Anybody have a time machine?
Oct. 2, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “City Judge Stewart Cannon bound over to the grand jury five men ... on charges of breaking and entering the Buccaneer Restaurant on West Walnut Street and carrying off the cash register.” The story added, “Det. Capt. Tom Tipton said the same men are suspects in other cases of breaking and entering.”
Oct. 2, 1971: John Roach had been named “Optimist of the Year.”
Oct. 2, 1983: In his column on in the Press-Chronicle, Gerald Squibb advised his readers, “If this is boring you, turn to another page ...”
Oct. 2, 1991: The Johnson City Press reported “If you put away your books, you might as well put away your keys.” The article continued, “A state law that prevents teens who drop out of high school before age 18 from holding driver’s licenses went into effect Tuesday, and Washington County and Johnson City school officials said they are ready to enforce it.”
