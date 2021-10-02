Oct. 2, 1902: The Comet opined, “Don’t parlay with a man who offers to buy your vote. He insults your manhood and tells you to your face that you have no principle. Knock him down and pay the fine and be a man so you can look your wife and children in the face.”
Oct. 2, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news of illnesses of several Johnson City area residents. “Mrs. S. L. Browder and Miss Florence Browder are confined to their rooms with the Spanish ‘flu.’”
“Mr. G. T. Williams, confined to his room with an attack of the grippe or influenza, expects to leave for his winter home in Florida as soon as he is able to travel.”
“John M. Massengill has been quite ill the past few days at his home, 205 W. Pine street (sic).”
“Mr. and Mrs. Chas. P. Leach left Tuesday afternoon on train No. 25 for Sommerset (sic), Ky., where Mrs. Leach will be treated by a specialist in a large sanitarium located at the above-named place.”
“Mrs. J.K. Poteat is ill at her home on Watauga avenue (sic).”
From Kingsport, readers learned that “Miss Isabel Ramsey is able to be out after a week’s attack of grippe.”
Also reporting from Kingsport, readers were informed that “Miss Ethel Warwick is ill of grippe at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Warwick on Wanola avenue (sic).”
Gray readers learned that “E.B. Hale, who has been very sick with typhoid fever, does not improve.”
Finally, readers noted that “Due to the fact that Holston conference (sic) of the M.E. Church, South, meets here next week and further because a number of the members of the Rotary Club are ill with the so-called Spanish Influenza, ladies night to have been held next Tuesday, has been postponed. Announcement of the date will be made later.”
Oct. 2, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news about several Johnson City residents. Among the items of interest was, “Miss Rhea Hunter remains the guest of relatives and friends in Knoxville. She is expected to return home next week.”
“Mr Perry D. Hunter, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Hunter, who is a student at Washington and Lee university (sic) was elected historian of the freshman class for this year.”
“Mrs. Sam R. Sells left last week for an extended visit with her uncle, Mr. Frank Wyman, of Boston, Mass.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 2, 1936: With a dateline from Richmond, Kentucky, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Evelyn Kortz, a gyp owned by Matt Taylor, Johnson City, Tenn., was adjudged the best hound in the bench show held today at Bybee in connection with the annual Eastern Kentucky Fox Hunters’’ association’s field trials.”
Oct. 2, 1946: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported several area residents had been treated at Appalachian Hospital. “Mr. Earl Bays, 29, of 207 Hopkins street (sic), was given first aid as the result of being hit with a bottle.”
“Miss Evelyn Poore, 17, Jonesboro, route (sic) 3, had a splinter removed from her hand received while sanding.”
“Mary Lynn Davis, 7, Unicoi, route (sic) 1, was treated for an accidental gunshot wound.”
“A young Elizabethton girl, Georgia Franklin, who sustained a severe head injury in an auto accident last Saturday night on Glanzstoff highway (sic), and later admitted to the hospital here (meaning Johnson City), is greatly improved, attendants said. She was unconscious for a time, it was learned.”
“A housewife of Piney Flats, route (sic) 1, Mrs. W.M. Hughes, was given treatment for a severely injured right hand caught in the wringer of a washing machine.”
The Appalachian Hospital was the forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner to the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1946.
The Glanzstoff Highway is now known as Highway 91 from East Main Street in Johnson City to the Happy Valley area, at which place it becomes West Elk Avenue and U.S. 321 in Elizabethton.
Oct. 2, 1950: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Mrs. Stanley Deakins, of 421 Peachtree St., was treated and released from the Swingle Hospital for an injury to her right thumb.
The Swingle Hospital was a private hospital located on North Roan Street, near Science Hill High School.
Oct. 2, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The Home Health Agency Advisory Committee for the Washington County Health Department was reorganized yesterday in Jonesboro.”
“Dr. Roy J. Jarvis, health department chairman, Mrs. Marian Yett, R.N., supervisor of nursing staff for the health department, Mrs. J.H. St. Clair, David Mauk and County Chairman Jack Wiseman will serve on the committee.”
“Dr. Jarvis said there are many patients being cared for by the health department, but continuity of care after being discharged from the hospital must be prescribed by a physician.”
“The purpose of the policies is to provide protection of patients, good professional relationships between practicing physicians and nursing staffs.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1971.
Oct. 2, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press opined the merits of the National Storytelling Festival. “What child hasn’t had a favorite aunt or grandmother who would take time to tell them stories?”
“Most of us carry that love for stories into adulthood.”
“And that’s the reason the National Storytelling Festival is so successful. The annual event in Jonesborough falls this weekend. Thousands of folks will be coming from all over the nation to gather to hear some of the country’s best storytellers.”
“It’s a pity that Jonesborough doesn’t have its planned new hotel for this influx of visitors. Or that the National Storytelling Center is still a long way from becoming a reality. But the future holds both of those rewards for visitors.”
“If you’ve never participated in the festival, then certainly it would behoove folks in this area to visit Jonesborough to catch some – preferably all – of the storytelling sessions.”
“It takes skills and talent to tell a story well – and these storytellers are at the top of their line.”
“We welcome these visitors that are already coming to Jonesborough – and our city. The listening, as always, will be good.”