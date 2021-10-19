Oct. 19, 1897: George Mark Elliott, who was the minister of First Christian Church from Jan. 1, 1934, until Oct. 1, 1936, was born in De Smet, South Dakota. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Oct. 19, 1918: Many Johnson Citians and former Johnson City residents continued to be stricken with the flu, according to the Johnson City Daily Staff. “Lieut. James W. Carter, who recently returned from France as an artillery instructor, has been forwarded to Camp Lewis, Washington. Upon returning from overseas he was stationed at Camp Meade, Maryland. He was detained at that place for some time after receiving orders to proceed to Camp Lewis on account of the influenza epidemic.”
“Ollie Susong is recovering from an attack of Spanish influenza.”
“Mrs. J.D. Noe is confined to her home on account of sickness.”
“Mr. R.A. Black is sick with the Influenza at his home on Locust street (sic).”
“Mrs. E.E. McAdams is seriously ill with pneumonia at her home on (indecipherable) avenue (sic).”
“Friends of Mr. and Mrs. R.J. Williams will be glad to know that their son, Guy D. Williams who is with the Marine Corps and has been seriously ill with influenza in the Willard-Parker Hospital in New York, is improving.”
“Mrs. A.C. Fisher has the Influenza at her home on E. Watauga Ave.”
“Mrs. James Wetherbee is visiting relatives and friends in the State of New York. She writes on account of so much influenza the church, school and public buildings are being used as hospitals.”
From Gray it was reported, “Miss Grace Wine, assistant principal of the Clinton, Tenn., high school, is at home on account of the school having been closed on account of the ‘flu.’ ”
Oct. 19, 1921: One hundred years ago today, according to the Herald and Tribune, “B.H. Huffman, of near Jonesboro, has purchased a new Overland touring car from Morris Motor Co., Johnson City, in the past few days.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1921. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 19, 1923: The Johnson City Chronicle printed a letter to the editor from a local business owner. In part, it read, “As one interested in seeing Johnson City grow, allow me to thank you for your editorials on an Industrial Survey, and especially the suggestion you make in regard to the Textile Industry.”
“If Johnson City continues to grow we must have a larger pay-roll (sic), and in order to increase the pay-roll (sic), we must bring new industries to the town. And I can think of no better way to draw the attention of the public to the great possibilities Johnson City has to offer new industries than through the columns of a wide-awake newspaper like the Chronicle.”
“Again, thanking you for the editorials, and trusting you keep up the good work.”
The letter was signed by J.L. Skelton, with the Skelton Bakery.
Oct. 19, 1929: The Johnson City Chronicle informed readers “Judge and Mrs. Samuel C. Williams are attending Home Coming and the Tennessee-Alabama football game in Knoxville.”
Oct. 19, 1937: The Elizabethton Star, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The dry victory in Tennessee’s recent liquor referendum was hailed as ‘another milestone in our progress,’ by Mrs. Minnie Alison Welch, State Women’s Christian Temperance Union president, at the union’s annual conference today.”
Oct. 19, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers “Mrs. M.V. McFaddin, old Jonesboro highway (sic), who has been a patient at the Appalachian Hospital for the past three weeks has recovered sufficiently to be removed to the home of her son, Dr. J.T. McFaddin and Mrs. McFaddin … West Hillcrest drive (sic).”
We currently call the Old Jonesboro (now spelled Jonesborough) Highway West Walnut Street, until it becomes West Main Street in Jonesborough.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner to Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
Oct. 19, 1946: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, 75 years ago today, “Employes (sic) of the Johnson City Mills yesterday voted 216 against and 73 for representation by the United Construction Workers, an affiliate of the United Mine Workers of America, (CIO) as a collective bargaining agent in an election held yesterday at the plant.”
More details revealed that “A spokesman for the plant said the election was held under the auspices of the National Labor Relations Board to determine whether the employes (sic) would be represented by the union as a collective bargaining agent.”
Oct. 19, 1959: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Police detectives are holding a box of groceries hidden on (the) new Elizabethton Highway yesterday. Two boys found the box while playing, officers said. The owner may identify and claim the food.”
Oct. 19, 1962: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A stove out of control resulted in a call to the Johnson City Fire Department at 9:42 a.m. yesterday. The stove was at the home of Fred Hale, 410 E. Poplar St., and Cos. 2, 4 and 5 responded. Damage was small to floor and stove.”
Oct. 19, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that Charlie Turner, playing at the Johnson City Country Club, had “won individual honors in yesterday’s East Tennessee Seniors Golf Association tournament at the Country Club with a low gross of 75.”
The article continued, “The winning team, composed of J.E. Green of Johnson City, C.C. Brill of the Oak Ridge Country Club” and others concluded their game with a net score of 280.
Oct. 19, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story carrying the byline of Joe Ledford and a dateline of Mountain City, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Inmates from the big house have built God a new house.”
“Sitting on a front pew in the new 600-seat sanctuary at First Free Will Baptist Church here, Pastor Frank Woods said the congregation would still be meeting in its old cramped quarters without the help from Northeast Correctional Center.”
“First Free Will has a short history, relative to many churches. But it is a history that is highlighted by growth. In October 1958, the church was organized in the house of John and Mollie Horne. Mrs. Horne is still a member.”
More details continued. “The first building was a frame structure. It remained that way until 1972, when it was enlarged and bricked. Twelve years ago an additional wing was added.”
“When the attendance grew to near 300, members began discussing the need for a new sanctuary. ‘We were real congested over there,’ Woods said. But the estimated cost, $750,000 to $800,000, made the project seem out of reach.”