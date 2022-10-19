Oct. 19, 1899: The Comet informed readers that, “The County Board of Health has decided to quarantine against Bristol and hereafter no one from Bristol will be allowed to enter Johnson City or Jonesboro except with a health certificate.”
The newspaper did not specify why the quarantine was in place. There was no speculation of when the quarantine would be lifted.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1899.
Oct. 19, 1910: The Johnson City Comet informed readers of sad news. “At nine o’clock last night little Everett Lacy, the youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. R. A. Lacy sank into that dreamless sleep that knows no waking and the pure little soul was wafted back to Him who has said, ‘Suffer little children to come unto Me, and forbid them not, for of such is the kingdom of Heaven.’ The babe was about three and one-half years old and was the idol of parental hearts, and a general favorite with all its neighbors. The child was taken ill last Friday and Saturday morning, the attending physicians pronounced the malady membranous croup, or diphtheria, and every possible effort was made to save the little life, but all in vain. The funeral service will occur this afternoon at the grave in Oak hill cemetery at 2 o’clock and interment will follow. The stricken parents have the sincere sympathy of the community in their great sorrow.”
Diphtheria, or as it was sometimes called many years ago, membranous croup, is a bacterial infection that can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Oct. 19, 1914: With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Oct. 18, the Johnson City Staff informed readers that, “Col. John T. Dixon, one of Elizabethton’s most prominent citizens, has been quite ill for the last few weeks and was taken to the Mayo Bros. hospital at Rochester, Minn., Saturday by his physician, Dr. G. Edward Campbell.”
Oct. 19, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported “Yesterday at noon the Kiwanis Club tendered luncheon, to compliment the Mothers’ Congress at the Avalon Tea Room. The tables were attractively arranged and places were set for about one hundred and seventy-five guests including the Kiwanian’s guests and a large number of delegates from Bristol in the city for the day to attend the meetings, who were the guests of the Parent-Teachers’ Association of the city. The large dining room was attractively decorated, the state colors blue and gold being effectively used with fall flowers. A delicious three course luncheon was faultlessly served and thoroughly enjoyed by the entire delegation.”
The newspaper also reported that “The Parent-Teachers’ Associations of the city have been untiring in their efforts in the entertainment of the delegates in the Mothers’ Congress, none of the affairs tendered by this organization have been more delightful than the dinner given last evening in the basement of the Munsey Memorial Church. The entire floor was decorated in morning glory blossoms and vines, the state flower entwined around the columns, and numerous long tables with damask covers were arranged over the room, each table being ornamented with autumn blossoms chrysanthemums, and cosmos predominating. A delicious three course dinner was served under the management of Mrs. Walter J. Miller Jr’s (indecipherable) of the Monday Club, and served by the members of the Young Woman’s Auxiliary of the Monday Club. There were about two hundred guests present who enjoyed this delightful affair.”
Oct. 19, 1931: The Elizabethton Star sadly informed readers that inventor Thomas Edison had passed away.
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication status.
Oct. 19, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Frank Hawkins, assistant district attorney general, is ill in Appalachian Hospital of pneumonia. His condition yesterday was reported to be satisfactory.”
“Among persons attending the funeral in Bristol the past week of Mrs. Lena Massey Hagan, were Miss Joray Hagan of Lancaster, Pa., J. H. Hagan of Gary, Ind., Mr. and Mrs. E. J. Gough of Louisville, Ky., Mrs. T. J. Curran and Maurice Sullivan of Asheville, N. C., Mrs. O. R. Hagan, Johnson City, Mrs. Bess Shipley and the Rev. Paul Worley of Johnson City.”
“J. T. Householder returned to his home in Johnson City this past week from North Carolina.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Oct. 19, 1954: According to the Johnson City Press Chronicle, “A light scattered frost was reported in the upstate area Tuesday morning and more scattered frost is scheduled for Tuesday night.”
“Temperatures are to remain low through most of Wednesday with a high of 60 forecast for Tuesday and a low near 30 degrees for Tuesday night. Milder weather is expected by Wednesday afternoon, but it is expected to be cold again Wednesday night.”
“Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures are predicted for Thursday.”
Oct. 19, 1962: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle offered their readers this quip: “People who look down on others may be living on a bluff.”
Oct. 19, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Navy Petty O. 1st Class Billy J. Lane, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil F. Lane, 1209 E. Fairview, is on assignment with Antarctic Development Squadron Six in the Antarctic.”
“His squadron’s task is to transport supplies to the various stations and photo-map the 5.5 million miles of the frozen continent.”
Oct. 19, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “Connie Whitaker has joined the interior design staff of Design Forum Inc.”
“She has six years experience in commercial and residential interior design and previously was with Todd Interiors, Kingsport.”
“Whitaker is a graduate of East Tennessee State University.”
“At Design Forum, she will be involved in the firm’s commercial and health care projects and will cultivated (sic) new clients in the region, focusing on sales of Herman Miller office furniture.”