Oct. 19, 1899: The Comet informed readers that, “The County Board of Health has decided to quarantine against Bristol and hereafter no one from Bristol will be allowed to enter Johnson City or Jonesboro except with a health certificate.”

The newspaper did not specify why the quarantine was in place. There was no speculation of when the quarantine would be lifted.

