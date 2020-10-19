OCTOBER 19
Oct. 19, 1858: Preston Bell Hall was born in Tazewell, Virginia. He graduated from Milligan College, receiving his A.B. degree in 1885 and his M.A. in 1888. He, along with fellow Milligan students Frank F. Bullard and Charles Maddox and Milligan College President Josephus Hopwood, took turns preaching at First Christian Church in 1885, during the time the church was seeking a permanent minister.
Oct. 19, 1886: The Comet reported, “Miss Minnie Folsom came down from Elizabethton yesterday to see ‘Dagmar’, and will spend a few days in the city.” “Dagmar” was playing at Jobe’s Opera House.
Oct. 19, 1905: The Comet reported, “A charter has been granted the Buck-Snodgrass Lumber Company with $15,000 capital. The company will make Johnson City headquarters.” $15,000 in 1905 would be worth approximately $443,000 today.
Oct. 19, 1914: The Johnson City Staff reported the sad news of Mrs. A.F. Hoss’ death. “After a lingering illness with a complication of diseases, Mrs. A.F. Hoss, wife of A.F. Hoss, passed away at 10:30 o’clock Monday morning at the Memorial hospital. The end was not unexpected and also she was surrounded by loved ones when the end came.” Mrs. Hoss was 58 years old. “Since Mrs. Hoss’ wedding, she has been a member of the Presbyterian church, previously she belonged to the Methodist church.”
Oct. 19, 1930: The Bristol Herald Courier reported news about an attempted robbery at the Johnson City Laundry. “Shot through the intestines by two unknown men who attempted to hold up the Johnson City Steam Laundry tonight, Joe P. McCormick, 27, general manager of the laundry, is in a serious condition.” The article continued, “His wounds may be fatal; one of the bullets broke his right hip. Edwin Crouch, 23, who was with McCormick and Joe Lundsen, manager of the laundry’s Elizabethton branch were working on the office books when the men entered, has a surface wound in the breast.” Further details indicated, “Only meager descriptions of those shooting are had but city police, county and state officers are on their trail with bloodhounds.” While the Steam Laundry employees were working on the books, “two assailants, unmasked, came to the door, brandishing pistols and calling, ‘Hands up!’” However, the employees refused to do as commanded. “The office workers gave fight and were victors in a short scuffle. The shots were fired as the men backed away and ran, disappearing before officers could arrive.”
Oct. 19, 1937: The Elizabethton Star, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The dry victory in Tennessee’s recent liquor referendum was hailed as ‘another milestone in our progress,’ by Mrs. Minnie Alison Welch, State Women’s Christian Temperance Union president, at the union’s annual conference today.”
Oct. 19, 1950: “Company 5 answered an alarm at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday near the Big Burley warehouse. Geisler said a trash fire was started when paper and wood decorations from parade floats caught fire. There was no damage,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Geisler” referred to Fire Chief L.L. Geisler.
Oct. 19, 1969: “Juvenile Judge Shirley Underwood attended the National Association of Women Lawyers Centennial meeting in Washington, D.C., recently. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the first woman being admitted to the bar. Women attorneys from 21 states attended the meeting and were honored at a reception at the White House. Chief Justice Warren Burger was the featured speaker at the luncheon,” according to the Press-Chronicle.
Oct. 19, 1981: According to the Press-Chronicle, with a dateline of Roan Mountain, “Danny Vance, a worker at the Roan Mountain State Park headquarters, reported about one-half-inch of snow on top of the mountain where the rich hues of fall are giving way to cooler temperatures.” The article continued to say, “There was a dusting of snow at the park headquarters at elevation 3,800 feet.” Also according to the story, “Snow flurries were also reported early this morning in Mountain City.”
