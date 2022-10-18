Oct. 18, 1888: According to The Comet, “Mr. James Shelburne, of Milligan, who has been scouring the country buying wheat, was here to-day.”
“W. B. Taylor, the Nimrod of our town, killed an owl this morning which measured four feet four inches from tip to tip of wings.”
Oct. 18, 1891: The Comet alerted interested readers that “An o’possum hunt has been arranged for Monday night. Thos. Hurst, Ed. Brading, R. L. Hickey and Mr. Harrison will be in the crowd. Mr. Hickey having failed to trade his dog, the boys will give him one more trial, with a view to making a purchase.”
Oct. 18, 1922: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Oct. 17. Readers learned that “the eleventh annual session of the Mothers’ Congress of the Parent-Teachers’ association of Tennessee convened here at 9:30 this morning at the Munsey Memorial church. There are in attendance about 200 delegates, including the Johnson City contingent, and every section of the state is represented.”
“Mayor W. B. Ellison delivered the welcome address on behalf of the city, and representatives from the civil and social organizations of the city also welcomed the visitors as follows:”
“Johnson City Parent Teacher’s association – Mrs. Fred J. Moore.”
“Board of Education – Mrs. L. D. Gump.”
“City Schools – Supt. D. R. Haworth.”
“East Tennessee Normal – Mrs. S. G. Gilbreath.”
“Monday Club – Mrs. Lee F. Miller.”
“Wednesday Morning Music Club – Mrs. John Barton.”
“Chamber of Commerce – J. D. Brading.”
“Rotary Club – B. W. Horner.”
“Kiwanis Club – Horace M. Burleson”.
“The response on behalf of the Congress was delivered by Mrs. Ben H. Gaston, of Knoxville, president of the Central Council, Parent-Teachers’ Association.”
Business was conducted during the remainder of the morning and much of the afternoon.
“This evening the delegates were tendered a reception at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J. A. Summers. The reception was given by the various civic and social organizations of Johnson City. About 200 guests were present at the function. It was an informal affair at which the slogan ‘get acquainted’ was carried out.”
“Many social functions have been planned by the people of Johnson City for the delegates, and these will occupy a prominent part during the three days the convention will be in session.”
East Tennessee Normal eventually grew into East Tennessee State University.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Oct. 18, 1933: According to The Erwin Record, “Mr. and Mrs. Doak Moore and Miss Agnes Tucker will go to Knoxville, Saturday to attend the Tennessee-Alabama Game. Miss Tucker will eturn (sic) to Erwin Sunday, Mr. and Mrs. Moore will go to Atlanta for a few days visit before returning.”
The Erwin Record is still in publication status.
Oct. 18, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Standard Life Insurance Company offices in the Tennessee Bank Building were ransacked sometime Thursday night, according to a report by Captain Earl Laughren who investigated for the police department. Nothing was listed as missing.”
“Three bicycles were reported stolen to local police yesterday afternoon. Two were reported by Mrs. Clara Rickle, 634 East Maple, who said the bicycles were taken from her front yard. The third bike missing was reported by Billy Bates, 107 East King street.”
“Company No. 4 answered a call at 3 p .m. yesterday to 1200 North Roan street where an ‘A’ model touring car belonging to Eddie Casida, Jonesboro highway café operator, developed a blaze, Assistant Chief George W. Wilson said. There were only slight damages, he added.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Oct. 18, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “City Manager Miller W. Sell ‘may not be able to walk for several days’ as a result of a leg operation yesterday, a member of his family said.”
“Mayor Howard Patrick reserved comment. ‘This is the first I had heard of his being sick’ he explained.”
“City Commissioner Eddie Cowell, recovering from a weekend setback in his convalescence from infantile paralysis, said yesterday he is planning to attend a meeting of the commissioners Thursday night.”
“Cowell was back on part-time duty yesterday afternoon at Radio Station WJHL, where he had worked for years until he became ill this summer.”
Infantile paralysis is now more commonly known as polio, and it is now preventable by means of a vaccine.
Oct. 18, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, with the byline of P-C Washington Correspondent Lawrence Fernsworth and a dateline from Washington, readers learned that “Prospects for a federally-aided medical school in connection with the Veterans Administration Center at Mountain Home and East Tennessee State University are considered to have been improved by the provision for eight such schools in various parts of the county.”
“This was authorized in the bill as finally passed in the House and Senate on Friday.”
“The original house bill was passed in July, 1971, after considerable spade work by Tennessee’s First District representative, James H. Quillen. It provided for five schools. The Senate measure, which was supported by Senators Howard H. Baker Jr. and William E. Brock, called for 10.”
“The joint conference report as finally passed and sent to the White House provides for eight such facilities.”
The Veterans Administration Center at Mountain Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Oct. 18, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several area high school football scores from the evening before. The scores were on the front page. Science Hill was victorious over Heritage, 42 to 25. Heritage is located in Blount County.
Sullivan South defeated Daniel Boone, 21-13.
Greeneville easily defeated David Crockett, 41-27.
Elizabethton handily won over Sullivan Central, 41-14.
Sullivan North defeated Unicoi County, 34-14.
Happy Valley won over Hampton, 15-8.
North Greene narrowly defeated Unaka, by a score of 21-20.
Cosby barely won over Cloudland, 34-33.