Oct. 18, 1888: According to The Comet, “Mr. James Shelburne, of Milligan, who has been scouring the country buying wheat, was here to-day.”

“W. B. Taylor, the Nimrod of our town, killed an owl this morning which measured four feet four inches from tip to tip of wings.”

