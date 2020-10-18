Oct. 18, 1884: The Comet ran an ad for J.A. Cargille. The ad read: “By sending me your picture, either photograph or tin type, and $1.00, I will send you one dozen fancy cards with your name neatly printed in the centre (sic) and your picture on the corner of each card. Postage Free. Address J.A. Cargille, Johnson City, Tenn.” One dollar in 1884 is worth about $26.50 in 2020 dollars.
Oct. 18, 1888: “Elder S.T. Willis, of Knoxville, began his work as Pastor of the Christian Church last Sunday. He teaches the Bible Class at Milligan College and will preach here the 2nd and 4th Sundays each month.”
Oct. 18, 1891: The Erwin Weekly Magnet reported, “Will T. Erwin, of Johnson City, resigned his school at Coffee Ridge Friday and has gone to Chattanooga, where he will enter the Chattanooga Medical College.” The Chattanooga Medical College closed around 1910, according to Wikipedia.
Oct. 18, 1905: The Morristown Gazette reported, “Dr. Talmage West, of Johnson City, was last week appointed chief surgeon of the Soldiers’ Home at that place, which position he has been filling since the resignation of Dr. Robinson. There were several applicants for the place.”
Oct. 18, 1921: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The city commission (meaning of Johnson City) has passed on final reading the moving picture and public amusement censorship ordinance. Under this ordinance the commission is authorized to appoint a censorship committee of five who shall pass upon and approve the quality of moving pictures, theatrical performances, etc., showing in this city.”
Oct. 18, 1929: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Preliminary plans for the new offices in the Municipal Building formerly occupied by the city market are now being prepared by local architects and should be ready for final approval by the city officials within a few days.”
Oct. 18, 1937: The Johnson City Press and Staff News reported seven people were being held in the Jonesboro jail while investigation continued into a stabbing. “Sheriff Carl Young’s officers this afternoon continued an intensive investigation in the hope of ascertaining definitely the identity of the person who fatally stabbed Walter Melter, 31-year-old resident of 903 Vann Street, Knoxville, early yesterday morning.” Jailer Fred Hinkle said no charges had been placed at the time.
Oct. 18, 1951: Johnson City Press-Chronicle featured H.F. Lusk, a United States Navy seaman from Johnson City, with a shipmate in a Navy photograph taken during his liberty in Yokosuks, Japan. Lusk was stationed on the U.S.S. New Jersey, which had been in Korean waters during the war.
Oct. 18, 1959: Press-Chronicle readers learned “Linda Sanders, Boones Creek High School senior, was crowned Homecoming Queen of the school Friday night. The ceremonies took place during halftime activities in the game between Boones Creek Bars and Mountain City.”
Oct. 18, 1960: The Ashe Street Courthouse was filled with a long line on the last day of voter registration for the November election.
Oct. 18, 1984: The Press-Chronicle reported on “’the story of the century in Johnson City.” “Dr. D.P. Culp, president emeritus of ETSU, told the Johnson City Kiwanis Club Wednesday he agreed with that assessment made by the Johnson City Press-Chronicle” regarding the importance of the Quillen-Dishner College of Medicine. At the time, Dr. Culp was writing a history of the Quillen-Dishner College of Medicine, which is now known as the Quillen College of Medicine.
Sources: The Comet; First Christian Church; Erwin Weekly Magnet; Morristown Gazette; Johnson City Staff-News; Johnson City Press and Staff News; Johnson City Press-Chronicle.