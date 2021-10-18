Oct. 18, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news of a wedding in Johnson City, which was the dateline of the article. “A rather novel marriage occurred in this city last Wednesday. The contracting parties were Dr. James A. Denton, of this city, and Miss Elizabeth Della Duff, of Henrietta, Tex. The benedict dentist had previously prepared the Wilder cottage on Spring street (sic), and when his bride arrived from Abingdon, Va., where she was visiting, she was escorted to the residence, where Rev. Herndon performed the ceremony. The happy couple are at home and were ready to go to housekeeping the moment they were pronounced man and wife.”
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published as the Chattanooga Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896. The Comet was a weekly newspaper.
Oct. 18, 1917: The Mexico Missouri Message, with a dateline of Farber, Mo., reported “Uncle Jake Schroll, our jolly old time citizen, but for near 20 years a resident of Fitzgerald, Georgia, has been taken to the old soldiers home at Johnson City, Tenn. A.J. General Schroll was called a year ago to come to him. But it was necessary to take him where he could be better cared for. He is in the 90s and a grand old man.”
The old soldiers home referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Mexico Missouri Message, a newspaper based in Mexico, Missouri, is no longer in publication.
Oct. 18, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news regarding the illnesses of various Johnson City residents. “Owing to the remarkably improved conditions in the influenza epidemic within the corporate limits, the Board of Health will doubtless announce in tomorrow’s paper that the regular Bible Schools and church services will be held on Sunday, and the Public (sic) schools opened on Monday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Oney McCrary are both confined to their room because of illness.”
“Mr. David Crooks who has been confined to his room for several (indecipherable) is able to be out.”
“Mrs. W. D. Nave has recovered from the influenza.”
“Mrs. Jim Gillespie is out again after a severe attack of the influenza.”
“Mrs. Ralph Barkley is ill with the Flu (sic) at her home on Pine street (sic).”
“Friends of Miss Lena Sanders will be sorry to learn that she is seriously ill with the Flu in Richmond, Va.”
“Frank Sanders and sister Miss Sue Sanders are recovering from the Flu.”
Oct. 18, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The city commission has passed on final reading the moving picture and public amusement censorship ordinance. Under this ordinance the commission is authorized to appoint a censorship committee of five who shall pass upon and approve the quality of moving pictures, theatrical performances, etc., showing in this city.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 18, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle offered these quips: “Want to make a million dollars now? Just figure out the next popular amusement fad, to follow toy golf.”
“Nobody seems yet to have solved the mystery of what happens to the money lost in Wall Street.”
Oct. 18, 1942: The Sunday Press-Chronicle reported that fog had caused a wreck early the morning before. Burhl Snyder of Boones Creek was taken to the Budd Clinic. Snyder, a member of Sheriff Miller Sell’s department, was said to have painful, but not serious, injuries, most of which were cuts and bruises. Snyder was expected to be able to return home in several days.
The Budd Clinic was a private hospital.
Oct. 18, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Johnson City commissioners meeting last night in the Municipal Building granted permission for the establishment of a modern trailer camp on East Main street (sic) to help relieve the housing shortage, and denied a request from a group of grocers for city action to help swell the available supply of bottled milk.”
“The proposed trailer camp, which Ralph Cailborne (sic) plans to establish on the rear of his service station at 406 East Main street (sic), would comply with state health recommendations to provide ample space, a central bathhouse and laundry and sewage connections for each trailer site, it was stated. In recommending that permission be given Cailborne to set up such a camp, City Manager M. U. Snoderly pointed out that it would help relieve the current housing shortage and would tend to concentrate trailers to one sanitary spot rather than having them scattered throughout the city.”
Oct. 18, 1949: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Mrs. George W. Wilson, wife of Assistant Fire Chief Wilson, is a patient in Appalachia Hospital. ‘ She has been admitted for a check-up,’ Wilson said, and is not seriously ill.”
The Appalachia Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Oct. 18, 1952: Vance W. Cheek, Sr. and Joann Clancey were married in Crestwood, New York.
Mr. Cheek was president and chief executive officer of Home Federal of Upper East Tennessee. Mr. Cheek also served as Mayor of the City of Johnson City. (Source: Personal communication with Vance W. Cheek Sr.)
Oct. 18, 1963: “Mrs. N.W. Trolson… Southwest Avenue, reported the apparent theft of her eye glasses to city police yesterday… Mrs. Trolson told police she put her glasses down at a department store and that someone picked them up,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Oct. 18, 1969: Helen Lane, a weather prognosticator living in Crab Orchard, Tenn., predicted there would be eight snows during the upcoming winter. Mrs. Lane, who had quite a bit of notoriety, based her predictions on the number of fogs during the month of August, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Oct. 18, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Ralph Shanks… E. Hillcrest, reported to police several bushes were pulled from his lawn and several holes dug in the lawn yesterday. Officer Wayne Lyle investigated.”
Oct. 18, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press learned “The newest traffic light in Tennessee’s oldest town will change its status again, beginning today.”
“The signal at U. S. Highway 11E and Forest Drive has been returned to a flashing signal, for the time being, according to a town of Jonesborough news release.”
“Mayor Homer G’Fellers said the change is being made following discussions with state Commissioner of Transportation Bruce Saltzman and in response to citizen comments.”
“The future status of the signal will be reviewed as more development occurs in the area.”