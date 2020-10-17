Oct. 17, 1885: The Knoxville Daily Chronicle, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Holston Conference convened in the Methodist church at 9 a.m., Bishop Hurst presiding. Some two-thirds of the members answered to roll call. Rev. T.B. Russell was elected secretary. The presiding elders of the five districts presented their reports, showing a healthy growth throughout the entire conference. The appointing of standing committees and the routine work of examining character occupied the first day’s session.”
Oct. 17, 1905: The Chattanooga News reported the death of Mrs. W.R. Reeves. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned “Mrs. W.H. Reeves, wife of the popular chairman of the county court, died at her home, ‘Wheatland,’ north of this city (meaning Johnson City), Sunday of typhoid fever. She made a hard fight for life but the disease was severe. The funeral services took place today. Mrs. Reeves was an energetic Christian character and many friends regret her death.”
Oct. 17, 1921: The Knoxville Sentinel reported with a dateline of Johnson City about the new junior high school under construction. It was noted, “The work will be rushed to an early completion. The building will be 144 x 51 feet, and the architecture is collegiate Gothic with stone trimmings around the windows and rough texture brick. The building will be three-story, having sixteen class rooms, will be semi-fire proof and thoroughly modern in every particular.” Further details of the account follow: “It will be equipped with a gymnasium, running tracks, showers, lockers, and accessories besides the domestic science and manual training departments. An auditorium with a balcony on the first floor will accommodate over six hundred persons seated.” The stage is of ample size and equipped with dressing rooms. Besides there are on this floor also six class rooms, the principal’s office, desk room, teachers’ locker room, etc. The third floor is equipped with class rooms and clinic.” The structure was eventually known as North Junior High School. After razing, the land is now occupied by the Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Oct. 17, 1929: The Bristol Herald Courier reported a murder in Canton, Ohio, but with ties to Johnson City. With a dateline of Canton, readers learned “Raymond Ford, 24, was in jail here (meaning Canton) today awaiting investigation of the killing Oct. 11, of his brother-in-law, Harry Moore, 25, both from Johnson City, Tenn. Moore was residing at Ford house.” The article continued, “Moore was shot to death, police were told, after he had criticized Ford for staying away from home and spending too much money. The argument started in a confectionary store, police declared, and as the men walked out, Ford drew a pistol and shot Moore, one bullet piercing the latter’s head.” More details in the story revealed that Ford had been the manager of a grocery store in Johnson City for about a year. At that time, he was a well-known resident of the Princeton neighborhood in Johnson City. Approximately two years prior to the alleged murder incident, “Moore was convicted in connection with death of an aged man who was struck by an automobile driven by Moore.”
Oct. 17, 1938: The Johnson City Press reported, “Johnson City firemen were called out twice Sunday, but no damage was reported on either occasion. Spilled gasoline caused a minor blaze at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets. The other alarm resulted when leaves caught fire in the 800 block of Wilson Avenue.”
Oct. 17, 1954: “Julius Caesar” starring Marlon Brando as Marc Antony, James Mason as Brutus and Louis Calhern in the title role, started at the Sevier Theatre on Spring Street in downtown Johnson City.
Oct. 17, 1961: Nance Lanes, a bowling alley at the corner of East Main and Division streets, advertised that its day nursery would be open Tuesday and Friday mornings allowing mothers to bowl.
Oct. 17, 1964: Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “Rain was the order of the day in East Tennessee yesterday and when darkness arrived a total of 3.57 inches had saturated the areas, setting a new record here for a 24-hour period.”