Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 17, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news accounts with items of interest to those in the Johnson City area. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Oct. 16, readers were informed that “A wedding which has eclipsed all others here this season, occurred at the residents of Mr. and Mrs. W. P. Harris, Thursday evening, when their daughter, Miss Florence, was married to George T. Wofford. The ceremony took place at 7 o’clock. Rev. Frank W. Barnett, of Forsyth, Ga., officiated. The groom’s best man was his brother, Charles Wofford, of Memphis, and the maid of honor was Miss Ruth Allen, of Brooklyn, N. Y., a cousin of the bride. About one hundred costly presents were made, some of which came from friends in Europe.”

“Miss Jessie Winston, who has spent several weeks visiting Judge and Mrs. John P. Smith, has returned to her home at Valley Head, Ala.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you