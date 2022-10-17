Oct. 17, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news accounts with items of interest to those in the Johnson City area. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Oct. 16, readers were informed that “A wedding which has eclipsed all others here this season, occurred at the residents of Mr. and Mrs. W. P. Harris, Thursday evening, when their daughter, Miss Florence, was married to George T. Wofford. The ceremony took place at 7 o’clock. Rev. Frank W. Barnett, of Forsyth, Ga., officiated. The groom’s best man was his brother, Charles Wofford, of Memphis, and the maid of honor was Miss Ruth Allen, of Brooklyn, N. Y., a cousin of the bride. About one hundred costly presents were made, some of which came from friends in Europe.”
“Miss Jessie Winston, who has spent several weeks visiting Judge and Mrs. John P. Smith, has returned to her home at Valley Head, Ala.”
“Among the many who attended the carnival at Knoxville this week were: Mr. and Mrs. Foy Dulaney, Mrs. Ike T. Jones and daughters, Miss Pearl, Mrs. B. A. Wood and son, Lt., Prof. Brown, Dr. Cox and Mesdames H. Gildersleeve and C. W. Hodge.”
“William C. Hill, who has been visiting at his old home at Cherokee, for several weeks, has returned to his position at Washington City.”
“Mrs. W. K. Martin entertained a number of young people at her house last night.”
“Joe Taylor, of Jonesboro, has removed to this place.”
“James and Tiey Waggoner, of Mountain City, are the guests of Mayor W. W. Faw.”
“G. A. Rose and Robert Burrow, of Brushy Mountain, have been here this week.”
“Miss Anna Broyles of Telford, is the guest of Mrs. G. A. Rose.”
The same newspaper also carried news with a dateline from Jonesboro; the date was Oct. 16.
“The three principal events of the week have been Buffalo Bill’s wild wet (sic) show; the Knoxville carnival, and the Wallace circus at Johnson City, and they were each very well patronized by our people.”
“Among those who visited Knoxville were: Ex-Sheriff Hawkins and family, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hargis, Mrs. S. C. Harris, Mr. and Mrs. John N. Mathes, Miss Elsa Mathes, A. M. Stuart, Nathan Gammon and daughter, Lilburn February and Herbert Shipley, Mrs. G. L. Smith and daughter, Miss Maggie Keen, Mrs. Dr. Warlick, Mrs. S B. Keefauver and Squire Sam Kirkpatrick.”
“It is said that the circus at Johnson City had the usual accompaniment of confidence men, who caught suckers by the score with their shell games, three-card monte, etc. One youth from the country was there with his first $20, which he seemed very anxious for some one to see. One of the show fellows soon saw the boodle and very kindly offered to give the young man the change for it. ‘Harkle was willing,’ but when the young man counted his change back, that $20 had dwindled down to $14.25. Sheriff Pritchett was appealed to and made the sharper give the young man the balance of his change. It is said that Sheriff Pritchett made the show fellows hand back over $100 during the day that they had taken from ‘Innocents Abroad.’”
“Miss Helen Nelson died Tuesday night at the Jonesboro Inn. She was a daughter of the late Thomas A. R. Nelson and a sister of Mrs. Samuel A. Cunningham of Chattanooga, and also of Judge T. A. B. Nelson of Knoxville. The funeral services were held at the Second Presbyterian church Thursday by the pastor, Rev. John S. Erwin, after which the remains were interred in the old cemetery. Mrs. Mary Nelson and her daughters, Mrs. McTier and Mrs. Williams, and Judge Nelson attended the funeral.”
Washington City is now known as Washington, D. C.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
“Mrs. Dr. Warlick” meant that Mrs. Warlick’s husband was a physician.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Oct. 17, 1922: A century ago today, The Nashville Tennessean informed readers that “In the Mayne Williams Library at Johnson City, Tenn., the portrait of Mayne Williams, son of Judge Sam Williams, formerly of the Supreme Bench of the state, in whose honor the library is named, is to be hung this week. The painting which shows the subject at the age of four years, the time of his death, is the work of Mrs. Willie Betty Newman, and is said to be an excellent likeness.”
“The library, which was occupied during the past week, was made possible by Judge Williams, who not only gave the property on which the structure is located, but also a generous sum toward its completion.”
“Judge and Mrs. Williams, and little daughter, Martha, are now located in Atlanta, Ga., where Judge Williams id dean of the law school at Emory College.
Emory College is now known as Emory University.
The Nashville Tennessean, a newspaper in Nashville, is now published as The Tennessean.
Oct. 17, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried an advertisement from The Music Mart, which was located on South Roan Street, near King’s, which was a popular department store of the time. The Music Mart carried many popular musical selections including the following from Tommy Dorsey: “Boogie Woogie”, Sunny Side of the Street”, “Kate”, “Deep Valley”, and “Gettin’ Sentimental”.
Oct. 17, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Mrs. Joe Smith, H & J Apts., reported to Washington County sheriff’s deputies Sunday that four car tires had been deflated and a gas cap and two tapes were stolen from her car parked at her residence.”
