Oct. 17, 1891: The Fall River Daily Herald reported that “James L. Grant of Johnson City, Tenn., vice-president of the Johnson City Furniture company (sic) and his daughter, Miss Winnie, are visiting Grant’s father, Rev. Elihu Grant, at his home, 127 Eight-rod (sic) way (sic).”
The Fall River Daily Herald was a newspaper published in Fall River, Massachusetts. The Comet was Johnson City’s weekly newspaper in 1891.
Oct. 17, 1917: The Johnson City Staff quoted D. R. Beeson as saying, “Cherokee Heights property is the best I know of, so accessible to the center of Johnson City.”
Oct. 17, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff continued to carry news about the illnesses and deaths of Johnson Citians and their relatives. “Earl C. Campbell, proprietor of the Arlington Pressing parlor is now able to be out and back at his place of business after a three weeks siege with the Spanish flu.”
“Miss Dora Huddle is suffering from an attack of the Flu.”
“Miss Florence Sutton, who is teaching at Knoxville, is at home while the schools are closed.”
“Mrs. Harry Human is in Knoxville having been called home on account of the death of her brother.”
“Mr. W. S. Smith, who has been quite ill with the influenza, is much better today.”
“Mr. and Mrs. John W. Lacy who have been ill with the influenza are reported better this afternoon.”
“Mrs. Earl C. Campbell is now able to be up and going after being confined to her room several days with the influenza.”
“The sad news of the death of Mr. John A. McCormick received here Wednesday morning, came as a shock to all who heard it. Married less than a month ago to Miss Carrie Summers of this city, and passed as physically perfect for entrance into the (indecipherable) training cargo only a week ago, his death Wednesday from pneumonia after a week’s illness of influenza is sad news indeed to the many friends of Mrs. McCormick. The death occurred at Chatham, Va., while the happy young couple have been making their home until his entrance into the Army. The funeral arrangements have not been perfected as yet, but it is understood he will be buried (indecipherable). Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Summers left upon receipt of the news this morning to be with their daughter.”
“Mr. and Mrs. McCormick both are said to have suffered an attack of the influenza about ten days ago.”
“The Spanish Influenza hitting the local post office has crippled for the past few days the working force, putting clerks, I. R. Harold, A. R. Vanhook and carriers C. M. Marrin, H. T. Shipley and J. W. Thompson on the sick and absent list. Messers. Harold and Marvin are back at work, but the condition of Mr. Shipley this morning is said to be serious.”
Oct. 17, 1921: One hundred years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news regarding the new junior high school under construction. It was noted that “the work will be rushed to an early completion. The building will be 144 x 51 feet, and the architecture is collegiate Gothic with stone trimmings around the windows and rough texture brick. The building will be three-story, having sixteen class rooms will be semi-fire proof and thoroughly modern in every particular.”
Future details of the account follow: “It will be equipped with a gymnasium, running tracks, showers, lockers and accessories besides the domestic science and manual training departments. An auditorium with a balcony on the first floor will accommodate over six hundred persons seated. The stage is of ample size and equipped with dressing rooms. Besides there are on this floor also six class rooms, the principal’s office, desk room, teachers’ locker room, etc. The third floor is equipped with class rooms (sic) and clinic.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 17, 1925: The Marion Daily Star reported, “Earl Thomas, 19, giving Johnson City, Tenn., as his residence, is in City Prison for investigation. He was arrested when the manager of the Pilgrim Inn Hotel charged that he attempted to skip a board bill.”
The Marion Daily Star is now published as the Marion Star in Marion, Ohio.
Oct. 17, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported that Sam Price had withdrawn from the race for Congress. “Following the August primary, in which Price was defeated by Carroll Reece, Price had announced that he ‘was still a candidate’, and had begun his campaign for election. His withdrawal last night ‘after mature deliberation’, and after ‘consultation with some of my friends’ was announced in a brief statement in which he says, ‘I am convinced that it is best to yield the point of personal privilege in the interest of party harmony.’”
Oct. 17, 1948: East Tennessee State College won their Homecoming game over Maryville College by a score of 20 to 0, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Oct. 17, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of the death of a prominent citizen, U.S.G. Ellis, 90, in Carter County.
Mr. Ellis “was the son of the late Capt. Dan Ellis of Civil War fame.”
The obituary continued to say that Mr. Ellis “taught school for 30 years, and during that period served as county school superintendent four times. After retiring from teaching, he served one term in the state legislature in 1919.”
Mr. Ellis was “a member of the county court for a number of years before retirement, and then served as county surveyor for 40 years” and was a charter member of the Methodist Church at Valley Forge.
According to retired Judge Lynn Brown, U.S. G. Ellis was named after President Ulysses S. Grant.
Oct. 17, 1969: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were reminded that the following day, Oct. 18, was Sweetest Day. Sweetest Day falls on the third Saturday in October.
Oct. 17, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in his column “Squibblings” in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Gerald Squibb recounted a recent misfortune. “In case you find the reading of this slow going, it’s because I’m trying to type it with three fingers instead of four. I, fool that I am, got the forefinger of my left hand caught between a belt and a pulley, and you never know how much work that old forefinger does unless part of it is gone. Oh, the trials and tribulations of being a coast-to-coast syndicated columnist, read by uncountable millions …”
Oct. 17, 1975: In an advertisement in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Bowman Jewelers advertised it would have more than 1,000 styles of ring mountings on display from manufacturers that day and the next day. The store was located on Fountain Square in downtown Johnson City.