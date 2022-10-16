Oct. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported several items of interest to residents of Upper East Tennessee. Among those items were “John W. Hunter of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday morning.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W. W. Faw and Mr. and Mrs. Geo. T. Wofford of Johnson City are here.”
“Mrs. James Kennedy of Johnson City is visiting friends in the city.”
“Mrs. G. F. Robertson of Elizabethton is here on a visit to friends.”
“W. R. Earnest of Chucky City arrived in the city yesterday morning.”
Chucky City is now known as Chucky, and is located in rural Greene County,
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee from 1892–1898. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Oct. 16, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported a multitude of news accounts about social festivities, illnesses and visits to friends and relatives that took place within the area. Some of those accounts follow.
“To celebrate the twenty-fifty wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. George Torrey Wofford, Mrs. William Pond Harris was the gracious hostess at a beautiful dinner on Saturday evening, October the fourteenth at the County Club dining room. The long table artistically decorated with a central arrangement of cosmos was a setting for a reunion of the family and old friends. Carrying out the nuptial idea, were nut cups decorated with brides and grooms. During the meal a Shakespearean Wedding Romance engaged attention. Following the elaborate dinner served in five courses, the guests enjoyed music and games.”
“Invited to greet Mr. and Mrs. Wofford and to congratulate them upon this their Silver wedding anniversary were Mr. Allen Harris, Allen Harris Jr., Charles P. Wofford, Jr., Allen Wofford, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph P. Summers, Miss Frank B. St. John and Miss Louise St. John.”
“T. L. Felts motored from Bluefield, W, Va., Saturday and is the guest of his sister, Mrs. Ed Hanks in Southwest Addition.”
“Mr. J. B. Brogdon, who spent the summer with his daughter, Mrs. J. J. Peoples, left his morning on the C. C. and O. for Mulberry, Fla.”
“Friends regret that Mrs. J. C. Carpenter is ill at her home on East Holston avenue.”
“Mrs. Blaine Milburn and two children of Kingsport are the guests of Mrs. Milburn’s niece, Mrs. Bert Patton Gump, east Holston Avenue.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Lee F. Miller have returned from Knoxville.”
“Jas. A Martin, Jr. and Paul Kipping motored to Bristol on Sunday.”
“Mrs. Walter W. Miller, who with her sister has had an enjoyable stay in New York will return this week.”
“Miss Edith Baxter spent Saturday in Bristol.”
“Miss Whaley, field representative of the American Red Cross who was in the city for the week end, visited the Kingsport and Elizabethton chapter. She will return to Johnson City on the twenty-fourth to attend the October meeting of the local chapter, at which time plans will be discussed for the Annual Red Cross Roll Call.”
“Mrs. William Pond Harris, Mrs. George Torrey Wofford, Allen Harris, Jr., and Charles P. Wofford, Jr., enjoyed a motor trip to Bristol Saturday.”
“Dr. W. J. Matthews is in Philadelphia with his daughter, Miss Georgia Matthews, who underwent a successful operation for appendicitis on Saturday at the Lankesaw hospital.”
“Dr. A. J. Coile preached in Limestone on Sunday.”
“Friends regret that Mrs. James A. Summers is suffering from a sprained ankle.”
“As a courtesy to the State Congress of Mothers, meetings of the Monday Club and M. G. R. Club will not be held this week.”
“Jno. D. Cox, of Jonesboro, has been in Johnson City, enroute from a riding trip through the North Carolina mountains.”
“Mrs. J. A. Cargille is at home after a delightful visit in Knoxville.”
“Miss Nelle Fain, of Bristol, Tenn., who has been the guest of Misses Mary Nelle Dosser and Ruth McClellan has returned home.”
“Mesdames W. J. Matthews and Fred Lockett leave the evening to spend some time in Washington and Philadelphia.”
“After spending the summer months with her daughters, Mrs. F. B. St. John, Mrs. Julia R. Love has returned to Sweetwater.”
“Miss Louise Imboden spent the week end with Mrs. Henry Williams in Knoxville.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Montgomery Laher have as their guest Mrs. Laher’s father, Dr. W. P. McDonald, of Spring City. Coming over with Dr. McDonald were Messers. Sherman, Colins and Cowell of Spring City who are spending a few days here on business.”
“Mrs. Verne Fisher Willard is visiting her aunt in Sumter, S. C.”
“Dr. Harry Miller was today called to Asheville, N. C. on account of illness in the family of W. H. Murray, a former resident of the city.”
“Adam B. Crouch and Charley Cargill left last evening for a business trip East.”
“The delegates of the Mothers’ Congress will be taken for an auto ride Thursday afternoon, probably between three and four o’clock. Those having cars to offer for this occasion will kindly phone Mrs. L. T. Harrower, chairman of the automobile committee.”
The Mothers’ Congress continued to report that “Hostesses of delegates of the Mothers’ Congress are set to secure cars for their transportation to and from the reception to be given at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J. A. Summers Tuesday night.”
“Mr. and Mrs. E. J. Pitts spent the week end with their son Mr. and Mrs. Guy D. Pitts at Kingsport.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Rigley and family, Mrs. M. H. Britt and Mrs. Dinsmore of Bristol were the guests Sunday of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Britt.”
“Miss Mildred Wade spent the week-end in Abingdon the guest of Mrs. E. B. Wade.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Russell Yoakley of Boone’s Creek are erecting a home on Unaka Avenue which they will occupy when completed.”
“Jno. G. Pitts is in Greeneville today on business.”
“Mrs. Fred Stuart of Jonesboro spent Saturday shopping in Johnson City.”
“Miss Elizabeth Whitlock, teacher in the West Side school enjoyed a visit with home folks in Jonesboro over Sunday.”
“In the absence of President S. G. Gilbreath from the city, Dean. D. S. Burleson of the East Tennessee Normal School was the teacher of the Williams Bible class, Munsey Memorial Church on Sunday.”
“Vint M. Thomas, Jr., a student of Milligan College visited home folks on Sunday.
The Southwest Addition is now known as the Tree Streets Neighborhood.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
East Tennessee Normal School eventually grew into East Tennessee State University.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.