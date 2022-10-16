Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported several items of interest to residents of Upper East Tennessee. Among those items were “John W. Hunter of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday morning.”

“Mr. and Mrs. W. W. Faw and Mr. and Mrs. Geo. T. Wofford of Johnson City are here.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

