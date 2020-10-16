Oct. 16, 1886: The Santa Maria Times, a newspaper in Santa Maria, California, quoted the New Orleans Picayune as saying, “A young man who had grown up within five miles of Johnson City, Tenn., without ever seeing the town, visited it recently. After returning home he was asked what was the biggest thing he saw there, and replied: ‘I seed a whole lot of fellows with red clubs a strackin’ at a ball.’”
Oct.16, 1890: The Comet reported, “Neat invitations are out for a grand ball and oyster supper to be given in Jobe’s Opera House, Friday evening Oct. 24, by the Red Men. The committees are composed of some of our most representative citizens and their good ladies. A pleasant evening is anticipated.”
Oct. 16, 1912: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “At Vineland, five miles north of Johnson City, Friday, Hon. W.R. Reeves, while picking apples, fell from a tree, fracturing three ribs and sustaining other injuries. From late reports it is learned that he is resting well.” The article continued to state, “Mr. Reeves served in that section of the Tennessee legislature and was among the number who left the State when they thought the temperance and election laws might be repealed. He is also one of the men who did not accept the salary which was voted by the legislature.”
Oct. 16, 1921: The Columbus Dispatch, a newspaper in Columbus, Mississippi, reported that “Mr. Clyde D. Quinnelly, for the past year a mail carrier in the employ of the Columbus postoffice, left a few days ago for Johnson City, Tenn., to take treatment at the Government hospital for a lung trouble resulting from being gassed by the Germans in 1918. Mr. Quinnelly was gassed on the 11th of November, 1918, about three hours before the armistice was signed and has never fully recovered from the effects of the poisonous inhalation. He expects to be away from Columbus for several months.”
Oct. 16, 1930: Johnson City Mayor W.B. Ellison had “Another new idea …in an effort to remedy the unemployment situation in Johnson City,” according to the Johnson City Staff-News. “The Mayor requests that people who own roving timber lands in this section and who want them cleared and would be willing to give the timber for the work required to clear the property to get in touch with him at once.” The article continued, “In this way, the Mayor explained that clearing only the timber available for cord wood, the wood then would be sold and the proceeds used to pay the laborers. Each man would be allowed so much for each cord of wood.” The article concluded, “’If we could get this worked out, I believe that a large number of men would be willing to work and in this way, the unemployment situation would be greatly remedied,’” according to Mayor Ellison.
Oct. 16, 1945: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported 400 parking meters would soon be installed in downtown Johnson City. “Digging of post holes along Boone and West Market streets from the Southern Railway were completed yesterday by work crews in preparation for imbedding stands for installation of parking meters in the business areas, City Manager M.U. Snoderly said.”
Oct. 16, 1950: The "Tweetsie," East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad, made her last run.
Oct.16, 1950: The Memorial Hospital Board met and elected Allen Harris, Jr. as president. M.T. McArthur was elected vice president, W.T. Swoyer, Jr., was elected treasurer and John Shanks was elected secretary. (Source: A Beacon to Heath Care by Ray Stahl)
Oct. 16, 1954: King’s Department Store advertised talking baby dolls. With a vocabulary of 21 words, the Talky-Tot Doll measured 24 inches tall. She was specially priced at $3.98, the equivalent of about $38.50 in 2020.
Oct. 16, 1960: Candidates for Langston High School homecoming queen were Linda Vaught, Deborah Willington, Helen Leeper, Patsy Bradley, Bobbie McAdams, and Evelyn Fields.