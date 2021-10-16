Oct. 16, 1902: The Comet “announces, with sorrow, the death of an estimable lady, the wife of our townsman, S.A. Cooper. After a long illness she passed away from earthly cares on the evening of the 15th instant. Her remains were taken to Shelbyville, Ky, to be laid away among old friends and kinspeople. We extend to her afflicted husband and family our deepest sympathies.”
Oct. 16, 1905: The Knoxville Sentinel, reported that Edwin Hankel, who lived near Morristown, had moved his family to Johnson City.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Oct. 16, 1912: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “At Vineland, five miles north of Johnson City, Friday, Hon. W.R. Reeves, while picking apples, fell from a tree, fracturing three ribs and sustaining other injuries. From late reports it is learned that he is resting well.” The article continued to state, “Mr. Reeves served in that section of the Tennessee legislature and was among the number who left the State when they thought the temperance and election laws might be repealed. He is also one of the men who did not accept the salary which was voted by the legislature.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published.
Oct. 16, 1921: The Columbus Dispatch reported “Mr. Clyde D. Quinnelly, for the past year a mail carrier in the employ of the Columbus post office, left a few days ago for Johnson City, Tenn., to take treatment at the Government hospital for a lung trouble resulting from being gassed by the Germans in 1918. Mr. Quinnelly was gassed on the 11th of November, 1918, about three hours before the armistice was signed and has never fully recovered from the effects of the poisonous inhalation. He expects to be away from Columbus for several months.”
The “Government hospital” referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Columbus Dispatch was, and still is, a newspaper published in Columbus, Ohio. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 16, 1929: The Morristown Gazette and Mail reported news about the formal opening of the 88th annual session of the Holston Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church. The Conference took place in Johnson City. “Addresses of welcome were made by Mayor W.B. Ellison (of Johnson City) … and former Gov. Alf A. Taylor.”
The Morristown Gazette and Mail was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee. It is no longer in publication.
Oct. 16, 1936: The Knoxville News-Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “More than 600 Kentucky-Tennessee District Kiwanians were here today for their annual three-day convention.” The article continued to say, “Despite inclement weather, a golf tournament was held at the country (sic) club (sic) for visiting golfers Thursday and a tour of inspection was made at Mountain Home.”
Oct. 16, 1940: Frank Williams and Dorothy Knight were married, a relationship and family that may not have been were it not for Johnson City’s railroads, according to their daughter, Melissa Williams.
Oct. 16, 1950: The Tweetsie made her last run. (Source: History of Washington County Tennessee.)
Oct. 16, 1950: The Memorial Hospital Board met and elected Allen Harris, Jr. as president. M.T. McArthur was elected vice president, W.T. Swoyer, Jr., was elected treasurer and John Shanks was elected secretary. (Source: A Beacon to Heath Care by Ray Stahl)
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner to Johnson City Medical Center.
Oct. 16, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that a 19-year-old Watauga man, Ronnie Kiser, was being held in the Johnson City jail on six counts of forgery. Kiser also faced several forgery charges in Carter County.
Kiser spun an elaborate tale of a kidnapping in a hopeful attempt to avoid being arrested on the forgery counts.
“The kidnapping story started when Kiser called the police about 10 p.m. on Tuesday and told the desk sergeant he was calling from 128 E. Market St., where he had finally escaped from a man and a woman who, he said, had kidnapped him and held him chained for 11 days.”
The article concluded by saying, “Det. Capt. Tom Tipton said a thorough investigation of Kiser’s story had proved to be a hoax to prevent arrest.”
Oct. 16, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read several above-the-masthead high school football scores from the previous night. Elizabethton beat Science Hill at their Homecoming by a score of 35 to 22. Tennessee High won over Unicoi County, 10 to 0. Dobyns-Bennett won against Greenville, 15 to 0. Hampton defeated Happy Valley 7 to 0. Daniel Boone beat Johnson County 42 to 8. Chattanooga Baylor beat Oak Ridge, 7 to 6. Pam Bowery was crowned Science Hill’s Homecoming Queen.