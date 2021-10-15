Oct. 15, 1885: The Comet staff quipped that they believed that “The purse that holds gold will hold pennies as well.”
Oct. 15, 1891: The Comet reported Ike T. Job was Mayor of Johnson City. Other officers of Johnson City included “Geo. F. Crouch, Recorder, Robt L. Remine, C. of P., A.R. Johnson, City Atty.; R.C. Hunter, City Constable, Dr. R.S. Bolton, City Physician.”
Oct. 15, 1896: Although it was first reported in this column yesterday, readers of The Comet read a complete obituary announcement of Capt. W.A. Darden. “Capt. W. A. Darden, whose illness has been reported in these columns, died at his house on Division street (sic) at 5 o’clock Tuesday morning. His death was caused by blood poisoning, resulting from a slight hurt on the hand a month ago.”
“The physicians did all that was possible to save his life, but all efforts were in vain. The arm was amputated near the shoulder a few days before death and the patient rallied somewhat. Hope was entertained for his recovery, but the blow at last fell and a busy life was ended.”
“The funeral service was held at the residence Wednesday at 11 o’clock, conducted by Rev. Neighbors. The burial occurred in the Love cemetery. The train on the Narrow Gauge brought in a number of friends to attend the funeral.”
“Capt. Darden was superintendent of the E.T. & W.N.C. Railway Company, a position he had held for a number of years, and was well liked by the officials and by the employees. He leaves a wife and eight children, six girls and two boys. No man stood higher in the community than Capt. Darden and no man was more faithful to his duty.”
“Capt. Darden was 63 years old and came here from Limestone, where he was at one time section foreman and where years ago he married Miss Jennie Strain, of that place, who survives him. His nearest relative outside of his own family is a brother living in Knoxville.”
“The family have (sic) the sympathy of all, as all mourn when a good man dies.”
Oct. 15, 1905: The Journal and Tribune reported “The Soldiers’ Home at Johnson City has 1168 inmates.”
The Soldiers’ Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. There was not a daily newspaper in Johnson City in 1905; The Comet was published weekly.Oct. 15, 1913: The Chattanooga Daily Times carried news of the deaths of two young people from Johnson City. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned “Josephine, the 4-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Brading, died Saturday at 6 p.m. at her home on Unaka avenue (sic), diphtheria being the cause of her death. She was a beautiful child and was a great favorite in the neighborhood.”
Diphtheria is rarely seen in the United States today because of vaccines, but it is a serious infection of the nose and throat.
Also with a dateline of Johnson City was the sad fate of Leonard Pickle, who was 12. He died of appendicitis at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Pickle on Division Street.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Oct. 15, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff continued to report on various maladies and deaths of those in the Johnson City area. “Mrs. D.J. Hickman is recovering from a severe attack of Flu (sic).”
“Friends of Ralph Preas, who has been very ill in a hospital at Newport News Va., will be glad to know that he is greatly improved today.”
“Friends will (be) glad to know that Frank Caldwell, of Bristol, who has been seriously ill with pneumonia is reported better this afternoon.”
“Misses Hattie Remine and Norma Gilbreath are at home from Martha Washington College at Abingdon on account of the school being closed on account of influenza.”
Oct. 15, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Oklahoma Leader reported that the Philadelphia Americans, a baseball team, had recently drafted “Pitcher Page of Fort Worth, Texas and Pitcher Weaver of Johnson City, Tenn.”
The Oklahoma Leader was a newspaper based in Oklahoma City; it was published from 1918 until 1928. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 15, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle ran an ad for Appalachian Publishers. The company advertised their need for “Large, Clean, Cotton Rags” but without any buttons. No contact information was provided to those who read the advertisement.
Oct. 15, 1938: The Indianapolis Star reported that Mrs. H.C. Black of Johnson City had recently been renamed as a trustee for the Women’s Home Missionary Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church.
The Indianapolis Star is still in publication.
Oct. 15, 1944: The Philadelphia Inquirer ran a classified advertisement for the Appalachian Shrubbery Company, which was located in Johnson City. Appalachian Shrubbery was advertising Canadian Hemlock trees, at a price of $6.25 for 25.
The Philadelphia Inquirer is still being published.
Oct. 15, 1953: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, 22,324 voters were registered to vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 special election. The deadline to register to vote in that election was the day before, Oct. 14. Wanda Guinn was the deputy clerk in the Johnson City Circuit Court Clerk’s office, which reported the numbers; Pauline White was the deputy clerk of the Jonesboro office.
Oct. 15, 1962: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle quipped, “When you speak to other people for their good, it is influence, and when other people to you for your good, it is interference.”
Oct. 15, 1969: Scattered frost was predicted in the area that night, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The low was to be around 35 degrees. The record high for October 15 was 82 in 1963 while the record low was 25 in 1939.
Oct. 15, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Billy Joe Woodward, 113 W. King St., an employee of Publix Supermarket, saw a man open the soft drink machine. Woodward said he tried to catch the man, who jumped into a car and fled. Both money and coin box were taken from the machine the officers said.”
Oct. 15, 1974: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “City police received a report Monday from Mrs. Dan Plank … Forest Ave., who said a screen house was stolen from her back yard. The house was described as black and yellow and was reportedly still packaged. A portable motorcycle generator was also reported stolen from Mrs. Plank’s basement.”