Oct. 15, 1891: The Comet brought forth sad news.
“The end has come at last.”
“Norvilla Jane Crumley, the woman whom James Hickey shot on the 31st day of August, has breathed her last. She clung to life in a remarkable manner. Only a day or two after the shooting the physicians announced their opinion that the wounds would prove fatal, and that she lived so long seems a marvel. Her suffering was most intense. She lay there, a young woman, wan and weary, for six long weeks, doomed at last to ‘silence and the grave.’”
“Death was relief from indescribable pains and putrid wounds.”
“She passed away yesterday morning at 5 o’clock. It was the anniversary of her birth, and she had just reached her nineteenth year.”
“It is claimed that she repented of her sins and professed religion ere her death.”
Oct. 15, 1896: The Comet continued to report sad news; a prominent citizen had recently passed away.
“Capt. W. A. Darden, whose illness has been reported in these columns, died at his home on Division street at 5 o’clock Tuesday morning. His death was caused by blood poisoning, resulting from a slight hurt on the hand a month ago.”
“The physicians did all that was possible to save his life, but all efforts were in vain. The arm was amputated near the shoulder a few days before death and the patient rallied somewhat. Hope was entertained for his recovery, but the blow at last fell and a busy life was ended.”
“The funeral services were held at the residence Wednesday at 11 o’clock, conducted by Rev. Neighbors. The burial occurred in the Love cemetery. The train on the Narrow Gauge brought in a number of friends to attend the funeral.”
“Capt. Darden was superintendent of the E. T. & W. N. C. Railway Company, a position he had held for a number of years, and was well liked by the officials and by the employees. He leaves a wife and eight children, six girls and two boys. No man stood higher in the community than Capt. Darden and no man was more faithful to his duty. Capt. Darden was 63 years old and came here from Limestone, where he was at one time section foreman and where years ago he married Miss Jennie Strain, of that place, who survives him. His nearest relative outside of his own family is a brother living in Knoxville.”
“The family have the sympathy of all, as all mourn when a good man dies.”
According to a local retired physician, blood poisoning is now more commonly known as septicemia. It is extremely serious and can lead to sepsis, which can result in organ failure and death. Septicemia needs to be evaluated by a physician at the earliest suggestion of its presence so it can be immediately treated by antibiotics.
Penicillin was the first antibiotic; it was discovered in 1928. By the mid-1940’s, it was a staple in every physician’s black bag. Because penicillin was thought to be the cure all, its frequent and sometimes unnecessary use caused resistant germs to appear. Thus, the cycle of stronger germs needing stronger antibiotics appeared. Sadly, this continues today.
Oct. 15, 1922: A century ago today, the Charlotte Sunday Observer reported sad news with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of Oct. 14. Readers learned that “General James H. Cox, former United States district attorney for the Federal district of east Tennessee, and who has been a practicing attorney in Johnson City for the past 33 years, died this evening about 6 o’clock.”
The Charlotte Sunday Observer was published in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is now published as The Charlotte Observer.
Oct. 15, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about several area residents.
“Mrs. Elle South and Miss Dessie Payne of the nursing staff, Budd Clinic and Hospital, are on a two-weeks vacation trip to Atlanta, Charleston, Lenoir and other southern cities.
“Mr. and Mrs. C. C. Culpepper entertained as their week-end H. O. Cullen of Washington, D.C.”
Mrs. Harry Lee Hogsten and mother of Highland Park, Kingsport, visited Mr. and Mrs. R. T. Williams and the Williams sisters of Johnson City, route 5, Sunday. The Williams Sisters will present a program Sunday night at the Highland Park Church of Jesus Christ.”
“Mrs. Ford Wilson, who underwent a major operation Friday at Appalachian Hospital, is reported to be improving satisfactorily.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Riley Wiggs and daughter, Iris, of Wrightsville Beach, N. C., were called here the past week because of the illness of Mrs. Wiggs’ sister-in-law, Mrs. Ford Wilson.”
The Budd Clinic and Hospital was a private institution.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Oct. 15, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Lawrence Farnsworth, with the Press-Chronicle Washington Bureau, and a dateline from Washington, D.C., readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Both houses of Congress have completed action on the Teague-Cranston resolution, which, as finally agreed, provides for the establishment of eight new medical schools funded at $75 million for each of seven years at state universities in conjunction with Veterans Administration medical facilities.”
“Establishment of the schools with federal assistance is conditioned on funding in part by the states or from other sources.”
Oct. 15, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge informed readers about a variety of topics, all of them interesting.
“Hazel Higgins, Erwin, sent me a big black caterpillar. But, alas, it was not a woolly worm. As I’ve said before, all woolly worms are caterpillars, but not all caterpillars are wooly worms.”
“Some topics for the dinner table – if your family still gathers around it for a meal.”
“Deer live on every continent except Antarctica. The smallest deer are Pudu or rabbit deer, which live in the forests of Western South America. They are 1 foot tall and weigh about 20 pounds.”
“The dog is believed to have been the first domesticated animal. Early associations between people and dogs probably began more than 12,000 years ago.”
“It wasn’t until the 1700s that a method of making soap was discovered that made soap cheap enough for the average person to be able to afford it.”
“The country with the greatest length of road is the United States, with 3,880,151 miles of graded road.”
“The first vice president to preside at a Cabinet meeting in the absence of the president was Thomas Riley Marshal, vice president under Woodrow Wilson.”