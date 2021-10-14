Oct. 14, 1881: The Knoxville Daily Tribune reported that “Col. E.C. Reeves, of Johnson City, a leading lawyer of East Tennessee, was in the city (meaning Knoxville) yesterday, and called at the Tribune.”
There were no newspapers published in Johnson City in 1881.
Oct. 14, 1890: J. Newton Jessup married Katherine Morris. Mr. Jessup was the minister at First Christian Church from 1913 until 1919. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Oct. 14, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported sad news. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, Capt. W.A. Darden, assistant superintendent of the Narrow Gauge railway, died this morning, aged 60 years, and a most popular citizen.”
Readers also learned that “Ethel, the 9-year-old daughter of A. F. Hoss and wife, died of croup last midnight.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Free Press. The Comet was Johnson City’s only newspaper published in 1896; it was published on a weekly basis.
Oct. 14, 1915: The Johnson City Staff reported to readers details of the recent meeting of the Priscilla Club. “A delightful club event was the meeting of the Priscilla club (sic), with Mrs. Will Hunter, hostess … The pretty Hunter house on Watauga avenue (sic) was most attractive with cut flowers and potted plants and ferns. The club members were entertained with their usual diversions at these meetings.” Among those in attendance were Mrs. I.N. Beckner, Mrs. Robert Hunter, and Mrs. J.E. Wade.”
Oct. 14, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff continued to report news regarding sickness, injuries and deaths of various area residents, as well as their relatives.
“Miss Mary Lyle has recovered from an attack of Spanish Influenza.”
“Dr. and Mrs. J. H. Preas went today to Newport News, Va., to see their son, Ralph Preas, who is very ill with Flu (sic). A wire this morning stated that his condition showed a slight improvement.”
“Miss Frances Miller is out after a siege of Flu.”
“From injuries received in an explosion of a chemical tank at the Clinchfield Products Plant Sunday morning about nine o’clock in Memorial Hospital was this morning reported to be a precarious condition with little hope entertained for his recovery. Will Hays suffered a bruised arm and Tom Garron received a scalp wound. Their hurts were minor. The three with others are said to have been working on the tank when the explosion occurred. Elrod directly in front of it receiving its full force in the face. Both eyes were blown out, and the skin over his forehead extended to the back of his head badly lacerated. The chemical blacked his features beyond recognition. He was removed immediately (indecipherable) to Memorial Hospital for treatment.”
“Elrod is about thirty years of age, has a wife and two children and lives on the Jonesboro pike west of the city limits.”
“Influenza developing into pneumonia was the cause of the death of Mrs. W.M. Phillips last evening at 6:00 o’clock, at her residence, 609 Fairview Avenue. Funeral services will be conducted at the residence at 9:30 Tuesday morning by Dr. John M. Crowe. The interment will be had in Deacon’s Cemetery at Boone’s Creek.”
“Dr. J.R. Sutton died Sunday Oct. 13th in Black Mountain, N.C., from pneumonia following influenza. The remains arrived this morning over the Southern and were taken to Elk Park, for funeral and burial, arrangements of which were not completed this morning.”
“Deceased was well known here and has been for years a resident of Elk Park where he practiced medicine. He was 38 years of age, was member of the order of Elks.”
The Memorial Hospital referred to was a forerunner of Appalachian Hospital, which was a forerunner of another Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1918.
Black Mountain is about 76 miles from Johnson City, but Elk Park is only about 33 miles from Johnson City.
Oct. 14, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Kingsport Times reported C.A. Smith and Robert D. Barton, both from Johnson City, were recently guests in Kingsport at the Holston golf tournament.
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times-News. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 14, 1929: The Johnson City Staff News advertised in the classified section, “One large lovely front room in modern home. Phone 453 after 6 o’clock.”
Oct. 14, 1964: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported information about several area residents and their accidents or injuries.
“Roscoe Dill, Rt. 9, Jonesboro, sustained an amputation of the right ring finger while working at Payne Sausage Co., yesterday. He was admitted to Memorial Hospital. He is in satisfactory condition today.”
“C. S. Musser, 118 W. Unaka Ave., was treated and released at Memorial Hospital yesterday for an injury to his right middle finger sustained when a grand piano fell on it.”
“Mrs. Danford Matherly, Mountain City, who sustained a hip injury in a fall on Sept. 21, was discharged yesterday from Memorial Hospital.”
“Ronnie Phillips, three-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Phillips, 2112 E. Unaka Ave., was treated and dismissed at Memorial Hospital yesterday after he ate 18 aspirin.”
“Mrs. Betty Depew, 18, 209 Delaware St., was treated at Memorial Hospital at 1:45 a.m. today for injuries she said were received in a domestic quarrel, city officers said. She was dismissed after having emergency treatment.”
Oct. 14, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle that the Elizabethton Kiwanis Club had “recently passed a resolution supporting the move to establish a medical school in connection with East Tennessee State University.” The article continued, “The resolution commends Dr. Charles Allen and Dean John P. Lamb of the East Tennessee State University Department of Health for their work toward established the school.”
Oct. 14, 1992: The University Physicians’ Practice Group had an advertisement in the Johnson City Press. The advertisement was to let readers know that Ricky Mohon, M.D., would be practicing pediatric critical care and respiratory diseases. Dr. Mohon was available for appointments.
Oct. 14, 1996: The Johnson City Press ran an advertisement from the City of Johnson City. The advertisement alerted readers “The City of Johnson City Water & Sewer Services Dept. is smoke testing sanitary sewer systems.” The testing would be performed the week of Oct. 14, and neighborhoods around the Tri-Cities Regional Airport would be affected.