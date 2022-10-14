Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed this account of the recent Hacker-Brownlow wedding; the account originally appeared in the Herald and Tribune.

“After several weeks of anxious anticipation among the friends of the contracting parties, the wedding of Arthur N. Hacker and Miss Annie Brownlow took place last Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 1 o’clock. The Second Presbyterian church had been beautifully decorated with America’s emblem, the golden rod, by the members of the Embroidery Club of which the bride was a charter member. Many compliments have been given to those ladies who designed the decorations and who were honored by the bride with this special request. This club was also honored with reserved seats during the wedding ceremony. Before the hour for the wedding had arrived the spacious church was filled to overflowing and many could not get inside the door. The organ was presided over by Mrs. F. M. Wells, who is also a member of the Embroidery Circle and a very warm friend of the bride. The bride was gowned in a beautiful suit of blue broadcloth with hat to match, while the groom was dressed in conventional black. Through the generosity of the Electric Light Company rather a novella and beautiful feature was introduced during the ceremony. By means of electric bulbs the letters B H were formed and when the minister pronounced them man and wife, the B. disappeared and the H grew brighter when the two became one. The ceremony was per-formed by Rev. John S. Eakin, pastor of the church, and was short, simple and impressive. After the ceremony had been performed the bride, on the arm of the groom, marched down the aisle and out to the carriage which was in waiting at the gate. After receiving many congratulations from friends they were driven to the depot where they boarded the west bound vestibule for Nashville, where they will spend their honeymoon. These young people were the recipients of many valuable, beautiful, useful and ornamental presents, many of which came from schoolmates of the bride.”

