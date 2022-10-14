Oct. 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed this account of the recent Hacker-Brownlow wedding; the account originally appeared in the Herald and Tribune.
“After several weeks of anxious anticipation among the friends of the contracting parties, the wedding of Arthur N. Hacker and Miss Annie Brownlow took place last Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 1 o’clock. The Second Presbyterian church had been beautifully decorated with America’s emblem, the golden rod, by the members of the Embroidery Club of which the bride was a charter member. Many compliments have been given to those ladies who designed the decorations and who were honored by the bride with this special request. This club was also honored with reserved seats during the wedding ceremony. Before the hour for the wedding had arrived the spacious church was filled to overflowing and many could not get inside the door. The organ was presided over by Mrs. F. M. Wells, who is also a member of the Embroidery Circle and a very warm friend of the bride. The bride was gowned in a beautiful suit of blue broadcloth with hat to match, while the groom was dressed in conventional black. Through the generosity of the Electric Light Company rather a novella and beautiful feature was introduced during the ceremony. By means of electric bulbs the letters B H were formed and when the minister pronounced them man and wife, the B. disappeared and the H grew brighter when the two became one. The ceremony was per-formed by Rev. John S. Eakin, pastor of the church, and was short, simple and impressive. After the ceremony had been performed the bride, on the arm of the groom, marched down the aisle and out to the carriage which was in waiting at the gate. After receiving many congratulations from friends they were driven to the depot where they boarded the west bound vestibule for Nashville, where they will spend their honeymoon. These young people were the recipients of many valuable, beautiful, useful and ornamental presents, many of which came from schoolmates of the bride.”
The Herald and Tribune is a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897.
Oct. 14, 1922: A century ago today, in headlines above the masthead, readers of he Johnson City Chronicle were reminded that they should “Register Today To Vote in November Election.”
Oct. 14, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Miss Betty Sue Dale of Virginia Intermont College, Bristol, was the week-end guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. H. D. Dale, Johnson City.”
“Mrs. J. W. Moore and Mrs. John Rhoades of Birmingham, Ala., and Mrs. B. A. Culp of Attalla, Ala., were guests this past week of Mr. and Mrs. E. D. Watkins. They were in Johnson City to attend the wedding the past week of Miss Mary Ann Watkins to John Randall, Jr.”
The Randall-Watkins wedding news continued: “Mr. and Mrs. W. T. Watkins, Jr., of Atlanta, Ga., the Rev. and Mrs. John M. Watkins and family of Vyington, and Malcolm M. Watkins of Nashville were among the out-of-town guests in Johnson City the past week to attend the wedding of Miss Mary Ann Watkins to John Randall, Jr.
“Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Hodgens of East Watauga avenue plan to leave this week for a visit in Alabama. They will return to Johnson City about Wednesday, October 22.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Herman Byrd and family were guests Sunday of Byrd’s father, E. H. Byrd, of Bakersville, N. C., who was celebrating his birthday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Ted Stultz and small son, Bob, of Kingsport, spent the week-end here with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Cook, of Erwin.”
“Mrs. Charles Shanner and Mrs. Virginia Lions have returned to their home in Roanoke, Va., after spending several days with Mr. and Mrs. M. L. Haynes, Erwin.”
“Keith Broyles of Nashville spent the week-end with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. T. K. Broyles, at their country home at Sevierville.”
“Mrs. E. Glenn Maupin and children, Misses Joan and Patsy Maupin, of 213 Hamilton street, and Mr. and Mrs. Roby Williams of 918 East Watauga avenue, spent the past week-end in Roanoke, Va., as guests of Mr. and Mrs. C. S. Wilson, and family.”
Virginia Intermont College was a college in Bristol; it was founded in 1884 and closed around 2014.
Bakersville, North Carolina is located about 37 miles from Johnson City.
Oct. 14, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several area high school football scores from the evening before. The scores were on the front page.
Elizabethton was victorious over Science Hill, the score being 30-8.
Tennessee High shut out Unicoi County, 27 to nothing.
Sullivan won easily over David Crockett, by a score of 30-6.
Hampton was victorious over Happy Valley, 19-13.
Dobyns-Bennett won over Greeneville, 28-14.
Sullivan Central won handily over Morristown East 34-3.
South Greene beat Cloudland, 22-0.
Daniel Boone shut out Johnson County, 30-0.
Pennington Gap defeated Unaka, 37-12.
Lynn View shut out Surgoinsville, 30-0.
Ketron defeated Knox Rule, 28-7.
Church Hill easily won over Jefferson City, 20-2.
Rogersville shut out Rutledge 24-0.
Oct. 14, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article carrying the byline of Mark Rutledge and a dateline from Erwin, informed readers that “Seventy-two years ago, some townspeople got together and ceremoniously placed a box, containing some local newspapers and other documents, inside the cornerstone of the new Clinchfield YMCA. A new generation of townspeople got together Monday and opened the box during a ceremony of their own.”
“Inside were four yellowed and brittle issues of The Erwin Magnet from February through June 1925, letterheads from virtually every business and agency in Unicoi County at the time, a list of the membership of the Unaka chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, information about the Clinchfield YMCA, various other historic documents and several kernels of corn.”