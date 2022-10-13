Oct. 13, 1887: The Comet reported, “G.A. Reeves will build on Main St. one door east of J.W. Hunter’s and will also build a two story building 100x25 feet.”
Oct. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported several items of interest to and about local citizens. Readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Britton went to Bristol last Monday to see Buffalo Bill’s Show.”
“Hon. Sam W. Hawkins was here last week to attend the Hacker-Brownlow wedding.”
“Dr. Sayage, of the American Bible Society, was here one day during the Synod last week.”
“Dr. D. Sullins, of Cleveland, spent last Sunday with his daughter, Mrs. F.F. Dosser, of this place.”
“A.D. Wexler and two daughters and Mrs. Jerome Vincent and her sons, of Fall Branch, left Monday for the Centennial at Nashville.”
“Miss Sallie Hale, of Asheville, N.C., is visiting friends in this place. Miss Sallie left here with her mother a few years ago and has since made Asheville her home.”
“Brown Shipley has gone to Chattanooga to accept a position in a drug store.”
“A number of our people went to Johnson City today to see the Wallace Shows.”
“Miss Mattie Hale went to Knoxville last Monday, from which place she will go on to Nashville.”
“Mrs. Leona Willard was a guest of friends in this place last week. She was en route to Chattanooga where she will spend some time.”
The Centennial was a celebration, similar to a fair, in Nashville, celebrating Tennessee’s 100th anniversary. Tennessee became a state on June 1, 1796, so the Centennial was actually a bit late.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897.
Oct. 13, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “Electric current for power and light in Johnson City is supplied by a large hydro-electric station on the Nolichucky river, forty miles southwest of the city, which also supplies Greeneville, Jonesboro, Erwin, and a considerable rural section. A steam auxiliary is maintained in Johnson City, but this boiler is to be supplanted in a few weeks by a larger steam auxiliary at South Watauga, five miles east of the city, now nearing completion. The system is now heavily loaded and a plan is on foot to raise the Nolichucky dam to a height which will double the capacity.
Jonesboro was spelled this way in 1922.
Oct. 13, 1925: The Johnson City Staff-News informed readers that “Miss Alma Dyer and Mrs. H.G. Ellis spent the week-end in Midway with Mrs. L.M. Dyer and daughters, Flora and Ina.”
“Mrs. N.M. Hayes and little son Edwin are the guests of Dr. and Mrs. J.L. Cottrell of Elizabethton.”
“Mrs. J.A. Martin, Miss Elizabeth Martin and guests Mrs. H.H. Hites, Mrs. McNees, Mrs. H. Lyle, Miss Carrie Wiley, Mrs. James motored to Washington College fair Friday.”
“Miss Grace Ketchem has returned to Shell Creek, Tenn., where she is teaching this year after spending the week-end with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. G.F. Ketchem.”
“Mrs. D.H. McDaniel is spending this week in Greeneville as the guest of Mrs. Mollie McDannett, attending the Greene County Fair.”
“Judge Thad A. Cox spent Monday in Greeneville on business.”
“Miss Thelma Lambert spent Sunday in Kingsport as the guest of Misses Stacie and Margaret Clayman.”
“Mr. and Mrs. H.A. Kinser, Mr. John A. Kinser and Dr. C.S. Kinser spent Sunday in Kingsport as the guest of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Kinser.”
“Mrs. J.M. Clark, of Knoxville, is visiting her mother, Mrs. E.C. Campbell on West Poplar street.”
Mrs. Campbell apparently had two of her daughters visiting because readers also learned that “Miss Edith Campbell has returned to Cincinnati, Ohio, after visiting her mother on West Popular street.”
“The Rev. Claire F. Schulz, pastor of Bethlehem Lutheran chapel, leaves this morning for St. Louis and St. Charles, Mo. At the latter place he will attend the annual convention of pastors and teachers of the Western District of Lutheran Missouri Synod from October 14 to 20.”
Washington College is a community in rural Washington County.
Shell Creek is a community in rural Carter County.
Oct. 13, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported to readers that “Desert Fury” was showing at the Bonnie Kate Theatre, and “Renegade Girl” was playing at the Ritz.
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. Oct. 13, 1947, fell on a Monday.
Oct. 13, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle quipped, “A true gentleman is one who can play the bagpipes — and doesn’t.”
Oct. 13, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle continued to report to readers progress regarding the medical school. “The U.S. Senate received yesterday a compromise House measure that could provide federal funds to establish a medical school here.”
“That bill, which passed the House Wednesday, is the combination of measures first introduced as the Teague Bill and Cranston Bill.”
“The compromise version would provide for eight medical schools tho (sic) be located in conjunction with Veteran’s Administration hospitals. Rep. James Quillen, 1st District congressman, is predicting easy Senate passage of the bill.”
Oct. 13, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Sam Watson, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “Mountain View Elementary School has found a new way to teach reading using blocks — blocks of time that is.”
“By scheduling two classes’ reading period at once in 90-minute ‘parallel blocks,’ the school has reduced the number of students per teacher enough to individualize instruction.”
“Both teachers keep half a class and send the other half to an ‘extension center’ run by two instructional assistants. So, for reading class, each teacher has 10 to 12 pupils for 45 minutes at a time, instead of all 20 or 25.”