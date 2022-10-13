Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 13, 1887: The Comet reported, “G.A. Reeves will build on Main St. one door east of J.W. Hunter’s and will also build a two story building 100x25 feet.”

Oct. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported several items of interest to and about local citizens. Readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Britton went to Bristol last Monday to see Buffalo Bill’s Show.”

