OCTOBER 13
Oct. 13, 1870: At a board of directors meeting of the ET&WNC Railroad, a resolution was passed that a committee be formed to settle all accounts with the president of the railroad. He had sold bonds on three different occasions and not turned all of the proceeds over to the treasurer.
Oct. 13, 1887: The Comet reported “ … work has been commenced on the following dwellings in the last 10 days: S. Simcox on Walnut Street … Dave Weaver on Watauga Avenue … Will Peoples on Watauga Avenue … R.C. Cox on Watauga Avenue … Alfred Range on Main Street … Brewer McKeehan on Railroad Street.”
Oct. 13, 1891: The Wasatch Wave, a newspaper in Heber, Utah, regaled readers with a story about a champion eater. The article said, “Johnson City, Tenn., has the champion eater of the country. This is one Clay Morris, a whilom blacksmith, who is said by competent witnesses to have recently eaten at a sitting four loaves of bread, three chickens, three pounds of ham, five good sized yam potatoes and five cucumbers, with a quart of gravy with the bread and a pint and a half of beer with which to wash the whole down. The occasion of this meal was a wager between himself and his brother, Job Morris, who himself ate two and a half loaves, two chickens, three pounds of ham and four potatoes, but retired from the contest in seeing his relative’s appetite apparently undiminished.”
Oct. 13, 1905: The Lenoir Weekly News, a newspaper in Lenoir, North Carolina, reported, “Dr. L.E. Clark, of Hartland, has bought a farm at Johnson City, Tenn. The Dr. with his family will leave at an early date. We regret very much to lose the good people, but hope for them much success in their new field.”
Oct, 13, 1938: The Johnson City Chronicle reported Mrs. Raymond Rosson of Jonesboro had recently entertained members of the Schubert Club in her home. Mrs. L.W. McCown of Johnson City gave a talk on “Old Homes in Upper East Tennessee.” Among others present were Mesdames A.J. Range, W.P. Diehl, Paul Fink, W.E. May, C.E. Slonaker, E.H. Yankee and Milton Sutton. Misses Catherine Cooper, Mary Gresham, Alexandra Hoss, Ethel Smith and Sara Thomas were also in attendance.
Oct. 13, 1957: The Press-Chronicle published an article with a photo about a pig that had been stolen from the Cherokee School fall festival and later recovered by a sheriff’s deputy. The pig was among the prizes at the festival but had been stolen before the winner could claim it. Three minors were charged with the “pignapping.”
Oct. 13, 1971: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned that a retired Veterans Administration nurse had been found deceased “sitting in a chair in the living room of her home.” Mrs. Rose Denton, 70, was believed to have been dead for more than a week. Detective Capt. Tom Tipton and Lt. Wendell Snapp, both of the Johnson City Police Department, broke open a window in Mrs. Denton’s home “after they were alerted by neighbors, a milk routeman and a postman that something was wrong.” The officers noted that “a television set (was) playing and a stove unit burning in the kitchen. The officers said the cooking pot had melted into a blog of metal when they found it.” Her death was attributed to natural causes.
Oct. 13, 1987: Readers of the Johnson City Press learned that professors at the College of Medicine in Johnson City earned less than their colleagues at the University of Tennessee. “The average salary of professors at the University of Tennessee Medical School last year was 13.2 percent higher than those at East Tennessee State University College of Medicine, and the average salary of UT-Knoxville professors was 9 percent higher than those at ETSU.”
