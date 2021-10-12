Oct. 12, 1887: The Marian Standard reported that the postmaster in Johnson City had been reappointed, along with postmasters in Texarkana, Texas and Manchester, Virginia.
The Marian Standard is now published as The Marian Times-Standard. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1887. The Comet was a weekly publication.
Oct. 12, 1905: The Comet reported in a continuation of a story from October 10 that was reported in The Nashville Banner. “Elbert Brown died Sunday as a result of a gun-shot wound inflicted Saturday by Alice Goins. Both… were at the store of Frank Bell on Willow street (sic) when the difficulty occurred. It is claimed by some that the shooting was accidental but Alice Goins was sent to jail to await the action of the grand jury.” In the earlier story that appeared previously in The Nashville Banner, “Goins” was spelled “Goans.”
Oct. 12, 1915: The Rock Island Argus saluted Johnson City city recorder and treasurer. The article started by stating, “We have the American idea and the Iowa idea and sundry other ideas doing heavy service of various kinds, but we desire to glance the seal of our approval, such as it is, upon the Pouder idea.”
The article went on to state, “Mr. Pouder mails regularly to consumers the water bills. In the envelope along with the bill he has a great penchant for inserting other matter. Not that he is required to do so, but because he feels that he can help people in this way.”
Mr. Pouder included with the water bills “all sorts of public health literature of the kind distributed by big health departments of big cities. Johnson City has no health board – but Mr. Pouder is doing his share.”
This idea “cost nothing but energy. It bears fruit beyond peradventure of doubt. It opens up an immense field for the economical advancement of health education.”
The Rock Island Argus was a newspaper in Rock Island, Illinois.
Oct. 12, 1918: More than a few area residents continued to be ill with the flu, according to the Johnson City Daily Staff. “There will be no meeting of the Monday Club on Monday afternoon on account (indecipherable) Health in regard to Spanish Influenza.”
“Mrs. Irby Sheaff, who underwent a very serious operation on last Saturday, at the Greeneville Hospital, reported as rapidly improving her many friends will be glad to learn.”
“Mrs. Roy Holloway is quite ill with the Flu at her house on Buffalo St.”
“Hubert Shipley, city carrier at the local postoffice, is recovering from an attack of influenza.”
“Miss Grace Boring, who has been confined to her home with influenza, is improving.”
“Dr. William F. Kohler, prominent physician of Bristol, died from pneumonia Friday afternoon.”
“Claborn Shugart Hutton died from pneumonia resulting from influenza Friday afternoon at his home in Bristol.”
“Beverly Dulaney Seneker died at his home on the Blountville pike (sic) Friday morning from Influenza-pneumonia. His death occurred just 48 hours after the death of his younger brother Oliver, who died from the same reason.”
Oct. 12, 1921: The Banking and Trust Company ran an advertisement in the Herald and Tribune letting readers know that they were paying 4% interest on twelve-month certificates of deposit.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1921.
Oct. 12, 1929: The Bristol Herald Courier ran a help wanted ad. “Wanted: Six men to do structure steel firecoating work. Apply at once Johnson City Foundry & Machine works. Johnson City, Tenn.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.
Oct. 12, 1935: construction began on what is now the Tri-Cities Regional Airport. It was a Works Progress Admiration project. (Source: History of Washington County Tennessee.)
Oct. 12, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, a ceremony commemorating the conveyance of the Tipton-Haynes house and property to the state of Tennessee took place. Landon C. Haynes practiced law on the property in the 1800s. Members of the Colonial Dames, the Daughters of the American Revolution (John Sevier and Sarah Hawkins Chapters), the Daughters of 1812 and the United Daughters of the Confederacy took part in the ceremony. (Source: History of Johnson City and its Environs by Samuel Cole Williams.)
Oct. 12, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A membership drive of Unicoi County Farm Bureau is in full swing.” H.E. Duncan, who was the president of the Unicoi County Farm Bureau, quoted the slogan of Farm Bureau: “The Farm Bureau Pays. It Does Not Cost.”
Oct. 12, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle brought exciting news regarding the infrastructure of the region. “Acquisition of rights of way for the new U.S. 23 highway segment between here and Kingsport will start in December.”
“That was the announcement of Congressman James H. Quillen in Washington yesterday as he reported that the Appalachian Regional Commission has approved a federal grant of $6,781,000 for rights of way acquisition and start of construction.”
“This is part of the Appalachian Highway Program and this particular grant, Congressman Quillen said, is for a new four-lane highway between Johnson City and Kingsport.”
“The commission informed him, Congressman Quillen said, that the segment for which the funds are approved is from Northern Johnson City to State Route 81 at Kingsport, a distance of 15.7 miles.”
“Congressman Quillen said the commission said acquisition of rights of way would start in December and construction in June, 1967.”
Oct. 12, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported the forecasted high for the day would be 58 degrees, while the forecasted low that night was to be around 34 degrees.
Oct. 12, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that the Nashville Banner had endorsed efforts for a medical school in Johnson City. In part, the Nashville Banner editorial stated, “’There is a strong probability that by working with and through proposed enabling legislation at the federal level, Tennessee can acquire for itself a new state medical school at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.”
The editorial continued, “’The Banner believes the state should avail itself of the opportunity; and that as competent medical leadership to the Tri-Cities area has pointed out, the time for real preliminary action to help assure that is now.’”
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
Oct. 12, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “First Christian Church will have a reception Sunday at 3 p.m., to honor members who have been part of the congregation for more than 40 years.”
“There will also be an exhibit, with photos, mementos and records on the church’s history.”
“Both things are part of the church’s 125th anniversary. They are open to the public.”