Oct. 12, 1892: The Comet informed readers, “Mrs. Nana Lyon, a most estimable lady from Milligan, came down yesterday and went up to Bristol to visit relatives.”
Oct. 12, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle published news about a new school. “In the visit to the new Junior High school building today, many citizens are going to be surprised at the beauty and completeness of the great building, said to be one of the finest in the state.”
“The contract for the construction was let to the Jones Construction Company, of Johnson City, and the work was put through with especial supervision of the heads of the well known contracting firm.”
“The large part of the building material was furnished by Marshall Brothers Lumber Company from whose large stock the builders had ample opportunity to select the best.”
“A.H. Abernethy, recognized for several years as one of the leading plumbers in this section, made a special personal effort to see that the plumbing and heating system was up to the modern standards and scientifically installed and arranged.”
“The sheet metal work was furnished and installed by S.B. White who supplied tested materials and had them wrought into the building in a matter to secure the best and lasting results.”
“All concerned with the erection of the building in any way realized that it was to become a monument to the building art erected in Johnson City by Johnson City people, for Johnson City’s present and future generations.”
Oct. 12, 1930: With a dateline from Kingsport, and a date from Oct. 11, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “W.A. Turner, 45, and a former employee of the Rotherwood Dairy, was in the city jail today, charged with extortion in connection with attempts to secure a sum of money from J. Fred Johnson, president of the Kingsport Improvement Company through letters threatening Mr. Johnson’s life. Turner was arrested by Sheriff John L. Ford on a warrant issued by A.N. Hawk, Justice of the peach (sic). Extortion is a felony in the state of Tennessee.”
“About two weeks ago Mr. Johnson received an anonymous letter, demanding that he place a certain sum of money at a designated place, 36 hours after he had received the letter, on the penalty of death. The matter was immediately placed the hands of investigators by Mr. Johnson and the arrest of Turner resulted.”
“Turner came to Kingsport from Kansas about two years ago and secured employment with the Rotherwood Dairy. When he applied for a position at the dairy, Turner said he was an expert stenographer and that he had been employed in banks and railroad offices prior to coming to Kingsport. He continued as an employ of the dairy, until last August when his name was dropped from the employment list. Turner purchased a small tract of land about three miles south of Indian Springs on the Fall Creek road about a year ago. The accused man had not worked since leaving the Rotherwood Dairy.”
Oct. 12, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several college football scores from the day before. The scores were on the front page, above the masthead.
Milligan was victorious over Tennessee by a score of 40-26.
Tusculum fell to Chattanooga; the score was Tusculum 0 and Chattanooga 7.
Likewise, the Army fell to the Navy, with Navy scoring 14 points with Army failing to score any points.
Duke was victorious over Illinois, 14-0.
Wake Forest and Vanderbilt tied, at 10 each.
North Carolina beat Mississippi by a score of 7-0.
Virginia was victorious over Kentucky, 47-26.
Harvard and Georgia played a scoreless game.
Oct. 12, 1950: With a dateline from Knoxville, and a date from Oct. 11, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “An iron lung was rushed here today from Elizabethton and a polio patient was ‘holding his own’ tonight as a result, Knoxville General Hospital attendants reported.”
“Southern Railway passenger train No. 41 was instructed to fall behind schedule at Johnson City, if necessary, to get the iron lung aboard, hospital officials said.”
“They explained that Harry Zoloweski, 25, of New York, admitted to the contagion ward Sunday, became worse last night. Although in critical condition, he could not be placed in an iron lung because all four of the hospital’s artificial respirators were in use.”
“Dr. A.F. Taylor of Elizabethton chairman of the Carter County Infantile Paralysis chapter, promised this morning to provide an extra one, within minutes the lung was aboard a truck to Johnson City.”
“Zoloweski was using the device by mid-afternoon.”
Infantile paralysis is now more commonly known as polio. Polio is now preventable by means of a vaccine.
Knoxville General Hospital has been closed for many years.
Oct. 12, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Unanimous House action has concretized Johnson City’s medical school hopes, ringing the fought-for dream in constructional brick-and-mortar tones.”
“Enabling legislation creating eight medical schools throughout the nation — a compromise session of the Teague-Cranston bills — cleared the lower house in Washington without dissenting vote late yesterday.”
Oct. 12, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Banner Elk, N.C., the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The 20th annual Wooly Worm Festival is set for Oct. 18-19, with woolly worm races taking place throughout the weekend.”
“The owner of the overall race winner will win $570 and the winning worm willhave (sic) its segments read by Banner Elk’s former mayor, Charles VonCanon. The color of each of the 13 segments is indicative of the severity of the winter’s weather.”
“Also on the agenda are crafts, foods, entertainment, games, rides and a petting zoo. The fest runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on both days.”
Banner Elk, North Carolina is approximately 38 miles from Johnson City.
Banner Elk will host this year’s Wooly Worm Festival will on Oct. 15 and 16.