Oct. 12, 1892: The Comet informed readers, “Mrs. Nana Lyon, a most estimable lady from Milligan, came down yesterday and went up to Bristol to visit relatives.”

Oct. 12, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle published news about a new school. “In the visit to the new Junior High school building today, many citizens are going to be surprised at the beauty and completeness of the great building, said to be one of the finest in the state.”

