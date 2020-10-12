Oct. 12, 1871: Readers of the Herald and Tribune learned Mr. John F. Gifford had died near Johnson City, on last Sabbath morning, of “congestive chill.” Congestive chill referred to either malaria or tuberculosis.
Oct. 12, 1887: The Marian Standard, a newspaper based in Marian, Alabama, reported that the postmaster in Johnson City had been reappointed, along with postmasters in Texarkana, Texas, and Manchester, Virginia.
Oct. 12, 1898: William A. Starritt, an executive with the N&W Railroad, and afterward with the C&O Railroad, married Mary Elizabeth Stump. Mr. Starritt was active in a number of civic affairs, including the Johnson City Rotary Club, as well as First Christian Church.
Oct. 12, 1930: The Hilo Tribune Herald, a newspaper based in Hilo, Hawaii, reported, “The American Cyanamid company has permits to build three large dams on the Holston river near Johnson City, Tenn., the power to be utilized for manufacturing in a $25,000,000 development.” That amount in 1930 would be worth about $389 million in 2020 dollars.
Oct. 12, 1935: Construction began on what is now the Tri-Cities Regional Airport. It was a Works Progress Admiration project.
Oct. 12, 1946: A ceremony commemorating the conveyance of the Tipton-Haynes house and property to the state of Tennessee took place. Landon C. Haynes practiced law on the property in the 1800s. Members of the Colonial Dames, the Daughters of the American Revolution (John Sevier and Sarah Hawkins Chapters), the Daughters of 1812 and the United Daughters of the Confederacy took part in the ceremony.
Oct. 12, 1961: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a severe injury to a small child. “After suffering severe lacerations to her index finger with an axe, 3-year-old Rosemary Pennington, daughter of Mrs. Dorothy Pennington, Shady Valley, was admitted to Memorial Hospital Tuesday at noon. Her condition is listed as satisfactory.” In other news that same day, “A fire in a dust bin at Harris Manufacturing Co. was controlled at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday by Cos. 2, 3, 4 and the aerial of the Johnson City Fire Department. There was no damage.”
Oct. 12, 1968: Newspaper boy Larry Ferrell was pictured in the Press-Chronicle polishing up the minibike he purchased with his earnings from carrying the newspaper.
Oct. 12, 1971: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned that the Nashville Banner had endorsed efforts for a medical school in Johnson City. The Banner editorial stated, “’There is a strong probability that by working with and through proposed enabling legislation at the federal level, Tennessee can acquire for itself a new state medical school at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.” The editorial continued, “’The Banner believes the state should avail itself of the opportunity; and that as competent medical leadership to the Tri-Cities area has pointed out, the time for real preliminary action to help assure that is now.’”
Oct. 12, 1987: The Johnson City Press reported that Cecile Quillen, who was the wife of Rep. James H. Quillen, was expected to be released soon from Indian Path Hospital in Kingsport. Mrs. Quillen was recovering from a recent major surgery, and was anticipated to continue her recuperation at her home in Kingsport. The congressman and Mrs. Quillen were married in 1952.
