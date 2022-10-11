Oct. 11, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle furnished details of a story initially mentioned in this column on Oct. 9. “Harmon Lilly and Jim Holder, who have been in the Jonesboro jail in connection with the killing of George Clark ten days ago, were released on bond today. Lilly was recently given a preliminary hearing, charged with being an accessory and although he had previously been on bond of $1,500, is bond was increased to $3,000, and he was returned to jail. Yesterday, the $3,000 bond was made and he was released.”
“Holder had been on bond for $1,500 since shortly after his arrest as accessory and failed to appear on Saturday last, when his name was called. Appearing Monday, his bond was declared forfeited and he was returned to jail under bond of $2,000. This was made yesterday and he was also released.”
“This leaves but three men in jail: Jim Love, tried on a charge of violating the prohibition laws, and also thought to have been an accomplice; and Henry Roberts and Walter ‘Red’ Lilly, arrested a few days ago, who waived a preliminary hearing and were put in jail without bond.”
“It is considered that the evidence so far collected against Jim Holder is similar to that against his brother, McKinney Holder, who is being held under a nominal bond as a witness. These parties live near the scene of the molasses boiling, about a mile from where the killing occurred, on the night of the tragedy, and the prosecution is endeavoring to show that knowledge of the facts was had there shortly after Clark was killed. It is claimed that there is evidence showing Herman Lilly to have been in communication with his brother Walter Lilly, shortly after the shooting, and to have discussed it. Deputy Charles Martin, who was injured, identified Walter Lilly as one of the men at the barn a few moments before the shooting. Nathan Barnett and Pruitt Estep are also under bond as witnesses.”
“It was said yesterday that there is a strong suspicion pointing toward Arthur Roberts, who has disappeared, not having been seen since the night of the shooting, the inference being that he is the person who probably furnished Love with the whiskey he was seen to have when he emerged from the barn just before the officers went in; and to which was found in the (indecipherable) with. The officers are still in search of Arthur Roberts, a brother of Henry, who is now in custody, and who lived in the house with him.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
Fifteen hundred dollars in 1922 is now worth a bit more than $26,450, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Oct. 11, 1926: The Johnson City Staff News reported news of a regional motorcade. “Probably the most notable motorcade of the century will pass through Johnson City, on next Sunday, October 17th, when thousands along the route from Quebec, Canada to Atlanta, Ga., will traverse the Appalachian Scenic Highway to the second international annual convention of the Appalachian Scenic Highway Association, to be held at Atlanta on October 19th and 20th.”
“Johnson City motorists have been asked to join the motorists, leaving here Sunday, October 17, in order to leave Asheville on Monday morning enroute to Atlanta.”
“The ‘A.S.H.’ has become recognized as the most beautiful motor road in the country, traversing sections unsurpassed in grandeur, and it is now open throughout its entire length, and the larger part of it paved. Further development is contemplated. The road passes through Johnson City, as a strategic point, and many here are highly interested in its exploitation to the fullest extent.”
“The conference is to be held at the Hotel Ansley, Atlanta, and thousands are expected to attend in furtherance of one of the most notable highway accomplishments of the age.”
“It will be necessary that those from Johnson City leave Sunday afternoon, October 17, and spend the night in Asheville — so as to be ready on time the next morning.”
“The route leads from Asheville through Waynesville, Bryson City, Great Smoky Mountain Park Area, Andrews, Murphy, Blakesville, Ga., Cleveland, Gainesville (spend the night), Buford, Lawrenceville, Stone Mountain, Atlanta. The Pathfinder Car last week averaged 35 miles per hour for the entire distance.”
“The Autocade will take lunch at Murphy, and arrive at Gainesville in the afternoon, where the party will be entertained. The visitors will leave Gainesville the next morning (October 19), reaching Stone Mountain at 10:30, and the entire party will be invited at once to the Southeastern Fair Grounds, where the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will provide a barbeque under the auspices of Oscar Mills, secretary of the Southeastern Fair Association. At 6 o’clock a banquet will be given for Major John S. Cohen at the Atlanta Journal.”
“Wednesday morning, October 20th, the Appalachian Scenic Highway Association will hold its business meeting, electing officers for the ensuing year and name the next convention city.”
“Toronto advises it will have several Canadian cars in line, and similar information has been received from Bristol, Roanoke, Bryson City, and Murphy, and other cities along the line.”
“Three ladies have notified Chief Marshall John W. Eawright of Asheville that they will drive their own cars in the Autocade.”
“Reservations should be made at once through the Chamber of Commerce, from Johnson Citians who will go.”
Oct. 11, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Oct. 10. “A sheriff’s raiding party resulted in capture of a 90-gallon capacity still in the Buck Mountain section of Carter county’s sixteenth civil district, about 10 o’clock this morning, Sheriff Tom Nave said tonight.”
“The still which was in operation at the time, was abandoned at the approach of county officers.”
“’And they took their whisky with them,’ Nave said. ‘This makes about 200 we have taken care of in the three years I have been sheriff,’ he added. It is to be brought to the county jail here soon.”
“The party was composed of Sheriff Nave, deputies McKinley Buck and Harley Verran and constable Harrison Perry.”
Oct. 11, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle queried, “Can accidents in the science laboratory be prevented?”
“The American Chemical Society thinks so.”
“The Northeast Tennessee Section of the American Chemical Society in cooperation with East Tennessee State University will present the Third Annual Laboratory Safety Symposium to give ways to prevent these accidents.”
“The Symposium will meet from (sic) 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Friday, October 13, in ETSU’s new science auditorium.”
Oct. 11, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several area high school football scores from the evening before. The scores were on the front page. Readers learned that Oak Ridge trounced Science Hill by a score of 23-7.
Daniel Boone narrowly won over Tennessee High, 12-10.
Sullivan East beat David Crockett, 30-29
Elizabethton defeated Cherokee, 48-32.
Seymour won handily over Unicoi County, 27-13.
Happy Valley shut out Chuckey-Doak, 56-0.
Hampton won over West Greene, 32-14.
South Greene bested Unaka by a score of 46-14.