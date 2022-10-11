Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 11, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle furnished details of a story initially mentioned in this column on Oct. 9. “Harmon Lilly and Jim Holder, who have been in the Jonesboro jail in connection with the killing of George Clark ten days ago, were released on bond today. Lilly was recently given a preliminary hearing, charged with being an accessory and although he had previously been on bond of $1,500, is bond was increased to $3,000, and he was returned to jail. Yesterday, the $3,000 bond was made and he was released.”

“Holder had been on bond for $1,500 since shortly after his arrest as accessory and failed to appear on Saturday last, when his name was called. Appearing Monday, his bond was declared forfeited and he was returned to jail under bond of $2,000. This was made yesterday and he was also released.”

