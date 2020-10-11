Oct. 11, 1820: Thomas Jefferson Wright was born in the Buffalo Creek-Limestone Cove section of Carter County. He was a preacher at Limestone Cove Church; that church was previously known as the Unaka Valley Church.
Oct. 11, 1899: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper based in Jonesboro, reported about new developments with the Watauga Lighting and Power Company in Johnson City. “The Watauga Lighting and Power Co., under the local management of John Sanders, is putting in a dam on Watauga River, below DeVault’s Ford, four miles from this place (Johnson City), instead of using steam power, as now furnished by the plant here.” The article continued, “The company also intends to light Jonesboro in this manner. This scheme is a practical one and may result in the operation of a street car line by reason of the cheapness.”
Oct. 11, 1905: The Manning Times, a newspaper in Manning, South Carolina, reported tragic news. “T. Welsh, of Johnson City, Tenn., was found dead in the pit of the elevator shaft of the Bodmann Tobacco Warehouse on Front Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. His chest was crushed and it appeared as though he had been killed by the elevator descending on him. Because of what were said to be suspicious circumstances the coroner and the police are investigating on the theory that the man was first murdered and then placed in the elevator pit to avoid suspicion.”
Oct. 11, 1913: The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Dr. J.T. Henderson, general secretary of the Laymen’s Missionary movement of the Southern Baptist convention, is conducting a laymen’s mission meeting at Johnson City. It is interdenominational and is being held at the First Methodist church, of that city (Johnson City).”
Oct. 11, 1921: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper based in Knoxville, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, ”The total registration in the East Tennessee State Normal courses for the year 1920-21 was 1,045, the largest registration in the history of the school, and an increase of 187 over the year 1919-20.”
Oct. 11, 1942: In the Sunday Press-Chronicle, readers learned, that 2-year-old Virginia Ann Arwood, daughter of W.R. Arwood of Southwest Avenue, had her stomach pumped out after accidentally swallowing a poisonous preparation.
Oct. 11, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle told of some fraternity hijinks at the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on West Poplar Street. In answer to a call, “Patrolman Richard Matherly found 25 new pledges and several cases of bathroom tissue unrolled and wrapped around every available object. Matherly was told that during a preceding pledge party, they had been rolled bodily in syrup and then doused in flour. The 25 young men, ranging in ages from 18 to 28, were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct. Their bonds were set at $35 each. The students returned to clean up the mess they had made and to await trial in City Police Court. Judge Stewart Cannon suspended all charges with the stern warning that the second time any of those students appeared in his court, the penalty would be much more severe.
Oct. 11, 1971: “Camelot” was playing at the Johnson City Community Theatre, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances were at 8:15 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.
Oct. 11, 1978: The Press-Chronicle reported, “The thought of ‘dognappings,’ and the vision of frightened pups facing painful experimentation is forcing a conflict between the Animal Rescue and Welfare League and East Tennessee State University’s medical school.”
