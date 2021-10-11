Oct. 11, 1884: The Comet opined, “Friends purchased by gifts generally look in the mouth of the horse.”
Oct. 11, 1899: The Herald and Tribune, reported on October 11, 1899 about new developments with the Watauga Lighting and Power Company. The dateline was Johnson City. “The Watauga Lighting and Power Co., under the local management of John Sanders, is putting in a dam on Watauga River, below DeVault’s Ford, four miles from this place (meaning Johnson City), instead of using steam power, as now furnished by the plant here.” The article continued, “The company (sic) also intends to light Jonesboro in this manner. This scheme is a practical one and may result in the operation of a street car line by reason of the cheapness.”
The Herald and Tribune was and still is a newspaper based in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1899.
Oct. 11, 1910: The Johnson City Comet reported on various local residents and their activities. “J. G. Sterchi returned yesterday on No. 4 from Knoxville.”
“T. V. McCown made a business trip to Piney Flats yesterday.”
“I. N. Beckner, the jeweler, left yesterday on a fishing trip to Bluff City.”
“William Clark, the popular night clerk at the Hotel Pardue, spent Sunday with friends in Jonesboro.”
“Rev. J. A. Ruble and wife and J. C. Campbell and daughter, Miss Dora, attended a lecture at Telford last evening.”
“I. S. Smith, who has been giving an advertising exhibition in the window of Gump Bros., left yesterday for Elizabethton.”
“Attorney David Guinn was a recent visitor at Knoxville, where he attended the fall session of the supreme (sic) court (sic) and the exposition.”
“Mr. J. M. Barker, of Bristol, one whom Johnson City delights to honor, was in the city yesterday in consultation with Supt. Galbreath (sic) in regard to the state normal.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
The “state normal” eventually became known as East Tennessee State University.
Oct. 11, 1918: Many Johnson Citians were ill, according to the Johnson City Daily Staff. Some of those mentioned included “Miss Ina Shafer is seriously ill at her home on Pine street (sic).”
“Miss Rhea Hunter is confined to her room with the Flu.”
“Miss Sara Hatcher has recovered from an attack of the Influenza.”
Oct. 11, 1921: The Journal and Tribune reported, with a dateline from Johnson City, “The total registration to the East Tennessee State Normal courses for the year 1920-1921 was 1,045, the largest registration in the history of the school, and an increase of 187 over the year 1919-20.”
The East Tennessee State Normal eventually became known as East Tennessee State University.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 11, 1929: The Johnson City Staff-News ran a short ad for Office Supply Company. Readers read, “Equip Your Office at Office Supply Company.”
Oct. 11, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported news about letters being sent to J. Fred Johnson of Kingsport, threatening his life. With a dateline of Kingsport, “W.A. Turner, 45, and a former employee of the Rotherwood Dairy, was in the city jail today, charged with extortion in connection with attempts to secure a sum of money from J. Fred Johnson, president of the Kingsport Improvement Company, through letters threatening Mr. Johnson’s life. Turner was arrested by Sheriff John L. Ford on a warrant issued by A.N. Hawk, Justice of the Peace. Extortion is a felony in the state of Tennessee.”
Oct. 11, 1934: Readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Wylie Sutherland, of Mountain City, Tenn., is a champion cattle raiser. This week in Baltimore he won first prize for the best car load of cattle weighing over 1,100 pounds. The prize was awarded by Mayor Jackson, of Baltimore, against entries from 15 states. Mr. Sutherland had 15 head of cattle that average between 1,400 and 1,500 pounds and brought him a net of $1,961 when sold on the Baltimore market at a price of seven and a half cents per pound.” $1961 in 1934 would be worth a bit over $38,000 today. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Oct. 11, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Miss Anna Ruth Crookshanks, 4-H Club member of the Leesburg community, will leave today for Nashville to represent East Tennessee in a state-wide dress revue contest to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.”
The article continued to say, “Miss Crookshanks won first place in a county contest at the Washington County Fair at Gray Station in September and in the district contest in Knoxville, where she competed against 25 contestants from as many counties.”
“She will model a gray pin stripe suit made from a man’s sit fashioned in bolero style. Her blouse is made of watermelon pink crepe and her hat, topped with a feather the same shade as blouse, is also made from a portion of the suit.”
“If Miss Crookshanks is successful in winning first place in the state, she will be awarded a free trip to National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago in November.”
Finally, readers learned, “All contestants will be guests at a luncheon Saturday, sponsored by Sears, Roebuck Company, which firm is also sponsoring the state-wide contest.”
Leesburg is a community in rural Washington County.
Oct. 11, 1948: “Cleveland Captures World Series” proclaimed the big, bold headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Oct. 11, 1958: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned about recent theft activity in the area. “Two sets of fender skirts and five five-gallon army-type gas cans were found in the College Heights section yesterday by Constable Ernest Keplinger.”
The story continued, “The 4th District officer said one set of skirts had apparently been repainted recently.”
Oct. 11, 1964: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Dalton Hill, 22, Rt. 1, Unicoi, was admitted for surgery last night at Memorial Hospital with a wound in his right foot. He said he was injured when a 12-gauge shotgun discharged accidentally.”
“Donny Humphries, 9, Watauga, suffered a fractured left arm yesterday while playing football at his home.”
“David McDaniel, 11, 1401 Woodland Ave., received a fractured left forearm when his brother fell on it while playing at home.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Oct. 11, 1971: Fifty years ago today, “Camelot” was playing at the Johnson City Community Theatre, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances were at 8:15, with a Sunday matinee at 2.
Oct. 11, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press learned of the flu vaccine schedule that the Washington County/Johnson City Health Department had set.