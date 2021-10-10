Oct. 10, 1883: The Lenoir Topic, with a dateline of Johnson City, “The Enterprise says: “A man by the name of Larkin Woody, was arrested and brought to this place (meaning Johnson City) last Tuesday, securely bound in ropes. Mr. J.A. Perry, who had charge of him, informed us that he, (Woody), was charged with the murder of a man some five or six years ago in Ashe county (sic), N.C., and they were then on their way to Jefferson, N.C., where the prisoner would be placed in jail to await trial.”
Lenoir is about 78 miles from Johnson City. Ashe County, North Carolina, is about 73 miles away from Johnson City. Jefferson, North Carolina is about 72 miles from Johnson City.
The Lenoir Topic was a newspaper in Lenoir, North Carolina. It is now published as The News-Topic.
Oct. 10, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff issued a plea from Mrs. Frank B. St. John., who was president of the Johnson City Chapter of the American Red Cross. “Emergency Call, Graduate Nurses, Nurses’ Aides, Emergency House-keepers (sic), Volunteer Cooks and Caretakers for Children are asked to report to the Red Cross Rooms for service. Suitable hot cooked food for families who are deprived by sickness of the means of thus serving themselves is solicited, this food is to be distributed by motor to homes where it is needed. An urgent call for bedding and night gowns.”
Oct. 10, 1921: One hundred years ago today, the Knoxville Sentinel reported with a dateline of Johnson City, “While attempting to swing a motor truck Saturday afternoon late on the road between Johnson City and Erwin, Chas. B. Gouge, a young man of about twenty-one years of age, was run down and a wheel passed over his leg breaking it near the thigh. He was brought to this city (meaning Johnson City) and placed in the hospital.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 10, 1930: Readers of the Johnson City Staff-News learned that Mrs. Iris G. Oster of Mountain City would be spending the week in Knoxville at a meeting of the Tennessee Pen Women’s Association.
Oct. 10, 1942: Green C. Stocker, who was the minister of First Christian Church in 1897 and 1898, passed away. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Oct. 10, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Plans for unveiling the monument at the historical Tipton-Haynes home near Johnson City on the Erwin highway (sic) Saturday may be altered some from the original program mapped if weather conditions remain unfavorable, a spokesman in charge said last night.”
The article continued to say, “Unveiling exercises, sponsored by the Tennessee Historical Commission and four Johnson City patriotic organizations – the Colonial Dames, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of 1812 and the United Daughters of the Confederacy, had been planned at the homesite (sic) at 2:45 p.m. If weather conditions are such that will prohibit an out-door (sic) program, the exercises will be held in Munsey Memorial Methodist Church.”
“In making the announcement, the spokesman said: ‘The Tennessee Historical Commission and the four patriotic societies in charge of the unveiling of the monument at the Tipton-Haynes place have thought it wise to anticipate a possible, though not probable, change in the weather which would render it inadvisable to attempt the dedicatory exercises in the open at the site of the monument.”
Furthermore the article stated, “Use of Munsey Memorial Methodist Church auditorium was offered by the Rev. Paul Worley, pastor, if the weather proves too inclement.”
“Weather reports announced thus far indicate a fair day Saturday.”
“The unveiling ceremony will be preceded by a luncheon at 12:30 o’clock at John Sevier Hotel by the four participating patriotic societies in honor of Judge S. C. Williams, chairman of the Tennessee Historical Commission, and other distinguished guests, including Gov. Jim McCord, who will accept the monument for the state.”
“Erection of the monument marks the culmination of a year’s efforts to recognize the site as one of the state’s historical shrines. The property on which the marker will be placed consists of about 20 acres of land on which is the former home of Col. John Tipton of Revolutionary War fame, and the law office of Landon C. Haynes, noted Southern orator, known far and wide for his famous toast to East Tennessee.”
Oct. 10, 1949: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started its readers’ day with a chuckle: “The guest in the house watched with amusement the small boy of the family who was amusing himself by driving nails into the furniture. Recovering himself, he said to his host, ‘Joe, isn’t that an expensive pastime your son has? How can you afford to let him do it?’ ‘Oh, it’s not bad,‘ answered the father. ‘We get the nails wholesale.’”
Oct. 10, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried the following opinion: “We are convinced that women are here to stay.”
“More than that they appear to be in the business world to stay.”
“The hand that rocks the cradle also rocks the nation’s economy.”
“Nearly every successful husband would, if he told the truth, testify to the important role the Little Woman played while he was struggling to get ahead.”
“And nearly every successful business man would, if pinned down to it, admit that he could not do without his very efficient secretary.”
“Women are rapidly pushing men to a back seat both as producers and consumers of the nation’s goods. They do most of the shopping, therefore, they spend most of the money. Moreover, they are taking a larger and larger role in the planning and execution of manufacturing processes.”
“There are 19,000,000 women workers in the United States today, and by 1989 it is estimated that the number will be 30,000,000. Of the 97,403,307 Americans over 21 years of age in the 1950 census, 49,549,613 were women. That means that women have a 1,695,919 advantage over men when it comes to a test of voting strength.”
“All of this brings on somewhat tardily, to the purpose of this editorial a salute to the Johnson City and East Tennessee Business and Professional Women’s Clubs.”
“B. & P. W. has earned a reputation for being a get-things-done organization – a club active and only in the economic interests of its members but in unselfish civic service as well.”
As B. and P. W. arrives at another of its annual ‘weeks,’ we have no whereases and therefores to proclaim. But we do express our felicitations and those of the community too, we believe, to a very worthwhile organization.”
Oct. 10, 1959: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “A.D. Lockhart, Grove St., reports two planks from his garage door were broken off by an unknown person, in an apparent attempt to gain entry, sometime Thursday night.”
Oct. 10, 1961: With headlines above the masthead of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers learned that “Yankees Capture Series With 13-5 Victory”
Oct. 10, 1971: Fifty years ago today, The Nettie Lee Shops, to celebrate their thirty-fifth anniversaries in business, advertised that all their shoes were at least 15% off in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Oct. 10, 1980: In an article by Henry Samples, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that President Jimmy Carter, while in Johnson City the day prior, stated his office was “a lonely job.” The President “invoked the memories of past leaders and Revolutionary fighters … as he underlined the ‘relationship and friendship that ties this country together.’”
Oct. 10, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, Simply Petites ran an advertisement in the Johnson City Press. The advertisement was in celebration of the store’s grand reopening at 2020 NorthPark, located behind the Mall in Johnson City.