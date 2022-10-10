Oct. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news accounts with a dateline from Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. The day was Oct. 9. Readers learned that “This has been a stirring and eventful week in this usually quiet town. Tuesday evening the synod of Tennessee met as per previous announcement, and was opened by an excellent sermon from the retiring moderator, Rev. Harlan L. Cary, of Tusculum college, after which the permanent organization was affected by the election of Rev. Summer W. Boardman, D. D., of Maryville college, as moderator, and W. B. Minis, of New Market, as temporary clerk. There were something like eighty-five delegates in attendance, including ministers, elders, and ladies. Prominent among the dignitaries present were: Rev. Samuel Wilson and S. A. Bartlett, of Maryville; Drs. Kilmore, Price, Duncan and Bachman, of Knoxville, and others.”
“The Synodical quartette, composed of Rev. Herman A. Goff, Rev. John Croswell, Rev. John Newman and Rev. John A. Eakin, was on hand, and entertained the synod from time to time with some of their sweetest songs.”
“Wednesday, at noon, the marriage of Arthur N. Hacker and Miss Annie F. Brownlow took place. Rev. John S. Eakin, pastor of the church, officiated. The church was beautifully and tastefully decorated. Over the pulpit were the letters ‘B. H.,’ formed of a number of small incandescent lights. As the bridal couple stood before the altar the electric current was turned on, causing the letters to shine like diamonds, with the conclusion of the beautiful and impressive ceremony, which made the twain one, the letter ‘B’ went out in darkness, leaving the ‘H’ to shine alone. The happy couple were the recipient of many valuable and handsome presents, from friends, scattered all along the way from Nashville to Washington City. Mr. and Mrs. Hacker left immediately after the ceremony on a bridal trip to Nashville, St. Louis and other cities.”
The following news items had a Greeneville dateline, and a date of Oct. 9. “The annual conference of the African Zion Methodist church convened here Thursday with Bishop Harris presiding. Bishop Clinton is also here. Over 100 ministers and delegates are in attendance.”
“Clarence Boggs, of his place, presided Thursday at the laying of the corner stone by the Masons of the new college at Elizabethton.”
“John Q. Williams, one of our brightest young men, was admitted to the bar at present term of court.”
“W.A. Tucker resigned as recorder this week. The board met and a hundred and eighteen ballots were taken without an election. The candidates for the postings are A. J. Frazier, D. B. Lovett, W. T. Mitchell and John B. Walker.”
“Greene county is third in the scholastic population of East Tennessee, it being 11,784. Knox and Hamblin exceed this number.”
“Dr. and Mrs. W. C. Naff, Miss Clara Naff and Master Henry left Wednesday for a visit to the Centennial.”
“H. R. Brown will leave next week to attend the State fair at Dallas, Tex. The Brown Manufacturing company will make a handsome exhibit there.”
“Lucile, the little son of W. R. Armitage, who has been very ill, is recovering.”
Tusculum College is now known as Tusculum University. Tusculum is a community in Greene County, and is about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Washington City is now known as Washington, D. C.
The college referred to as having a cornerstone laid was run by the Presbyterian Church and eventually became known as the Davies Academy; from that it became known as the Harold McCormick School. When it was the Harold McCormick School, it was under the direction of Mrs. Nellie McCormick, wife of Cyrus McCormick. She named the school for one of her sons.
The Centennial was a celebration, similar to a fair, held in Nashville, celebrating Tennessee’s 100th anniversary. Tennessee became a state on June 1, 1796, so the Centennial was actually a bit late.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Oct. 10, 1913: The Soldiers’ Monument in Elizabethton was dedicated. The following is engraved on the base: “Memorial to the Federal and Confederate dead of Carter County.”
This is also engraved on the base: “In memory of Mary Patton who made the gunpowder that fought the King’s Mountain Battle, glazed by the grandson.”
The Monument was “Built in honor of all soldiers of Carter County in all the wars from the Revolutionary down to this date, 1912.”
(Source: Historical Reminiscences of Carter County, Tennessee, edited by Mildred Kozsuch. The Overmountain Press, Copyright 1985.)
Oct. 10, 1922: A century ago today, The Asheville Citizen reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Oct. 9. “Mrs. Paul E. Devine today took charge of the Johnson City postoffice, relieving Frank K. Mountcastle. It was a recess appointment on the part of President Harding, it being the first appointment of a woman to a first class postoffice in the South. Mrs. Devine is a Republican.”
The Asheville Citizen is now published as the Asheville Citizen-Times. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City on Oct. 10, 1922.
Oct. 10, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle brought forth news of a lawsuit. The dateline was from Greeneville, and the date was Oct. 9. “A damage suit transferred from Johnson City Law Court, in which a claim for $25,000 was made as a result of a pretty-blonde three-year-old girl having been bitten by a bear at a carnival in Johnson City over a year ago, was heard in northeastern district federal court here today.”
“The child, Christine Hollar, now four years of age, was severely bitten by a bear at the J. J. Page Shows during a stand in Johnson City in May, 1946.”
“The suit is styled Christine Hollar, by next friend, Charles H. Hollar, father, vs. J. J. Page Shows, et al, along with companion litigation in which the father also is suing for personal damages as a result of the bear’s attack. Hollar and his wife at the time were employed by the carnival concern.”
“The case was transferred to federal court because of division of citizenship.”
“Hearing of the case occupied the court the entire morning, after which Judge George Taylor of Knoxville reserved decision.”
“Attorneys were Frank Bryant and William E. E. Washburn of Johnson City for the Hollars, and B. B. Frakes of Greeneville and Ben B. Snipes of Johnson City for the amusement enterprise.”
Twenty-five thousand dollars in 1947 has the approximate equivalent current value of $332,000, according to wwwin2013dollars.com.
